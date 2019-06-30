finanzen.net
29.01.2020 14:00
Bewerten
(0)

AgeX Therapeutics Enters Research Collaboration With Japanese Biopharma Company to Generate Hypoimmunogenic Cells

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. ("AgeX; NYSE American: AGE), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics for human aging and regeneration, announced today a research collaboration with a Japanese biopharma company utilizing AgeXs HLA-G-based immunotolerance UniverCyteTM technology platform for the engineering of hypoimmunogenic (universal) cells. The research program will evaluate the expression of UniverCyte on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells) and the ability of those UniverCyte-modified iPS cells to evade immune responses and to differentiate into somatic cells. AgeX will have rights to use any improvements to its UniverCyte technology developed through the research and may negotiate commercial licensing arrangements granting its collaborator rights to use UniverCyte to produce cellular products for therapeutic and commercial purposes.

"Given its near- and long-term clinical and commercial potential, we are deeply focused on deriving value and generating revenue from our UniverCyte technology platform, said Greg Bailey, MD, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AgeX. "This exciting collaboration marks a milestone moment for us on many levels, including our first collaboration utilizing UniverCyte; our first announcement related to our newly-unveiled business development and licensing model; and our first foray into Japan. With its favourable business and regulatory climate for regenerative medicine, Japan may prove to be a very important market for us.

This is AgeXs first collaboration under its new technology licensing and collaboration business strategy. AgeX hopes to announce further collaborations for research and product development utilizing its technology platforms in the coming months.

"Our work to engineer our own universal pluripotent stem cell line is proceeding as planned, said Dr. Nafees Malik, Chief Operating Officer of AgeX. "This exciting collaboration nicely complements our own in-house research. Our aim is to be a world leader in the engineering of universal cells.

AgeXs UniverCyte uses a proprietary, novel, modified form of HLA-G and is intended to permit donor cells to be transplanted into patients without donor-patient tissue matching and without administering immunosuppressant medication. Immunosuppressive drugs can reduce patient resistance to infectious diseases and cancers as well as cause organ and other toxicities. Reducing or eliminating the need for immunosuppressants after cell transplantation by use of hypoimmunogenic cells may make therapies universally available.

AgeX and its largest stockholder, Juvenescence, recently published a joint paper in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Regenerative Medicine highlighting the UniverCyte technology platform, "Engineering strategies for generating hypoimmunogenic cells with high clinical and commercial value, which has been very well received by the scientific community, ranking in the top 1% of more than 14 million research papers tracked by Altmetric.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging. Its PureStem® and UniverCyte manufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly-defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a variety of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeXs revolutionary longevity platform induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. AGEX-iTR1547 is an iTR-based formulation in preclinical development. HyStem® is AgeXs delivery technology to stably engraft PureStem cell therapies in the body. AgeX is developing its core product pipeline for use in the clinic to extend human healthspan and is seeking opportunities to establish licensing and collaboration agreements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms.

For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical fact including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will, "believes, "plans, "anticipates, "expects, "estimates should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in more detail in the "Risk Factors section of AgeXs Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Further, in the case of AgeXs new UniverCyte research collaboration, there can be no assurance that: (i) any improved technology will be invented or any HLA-G modified somatic cells will be successfully derived in the research program, (ii) AgeX will be able to license UniverCyte technology on commercially favorable terms, or (iii) any HLA-G modified cells that may be derived for therapeutic use will be shown to be safe and effective in clinical trials or will be successfully commercialized even if clinical trials are successful. Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. AgeX specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu AgeX Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr AgeX Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
AgeX Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu AgeX Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.11.2005Update A.G. Edwards Inc.: OutperformKeefe Bruyette

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AgeX Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene AgeX Therapeutics News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere AgeX Therapeutics News
Werbung

Inside

Neue Money, Markets & Machines Episode: Risiko & Rendite
Ölpreise erholen sich leicht
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Infineon, Wirecard
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - CAC 40 setzt an Dreifachwiderstand zurück
EuroStoxx 50  Die Karten wurden neu gemischt
ING Markets: DAX startet Erholung
Sartorius brilliert mit Gewinnsprung
DZ BANK - Erholungsbewegung visiert Gap Closing an
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur AgeX Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

AgeX Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Greta vs. Trump  wessen Aktien besser laufen
Die Hauptstadt startet ihr historisches Mieten-Experiment
Der Geschmackssieger kostet 45 Euro pro Liter
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Nun warnt sogar der IWF vor den Gefahren des billigen Geldes

News von

Tesla-Aktie vor Quartalszahlen: Droht ein Dämpfer? Was Anleger jetzt wissen sollten
Nel Asa-Aktie: Wenn diese Bank richtig liegt, drohen dem Papier massive Verluste
Coronavirus verbreitet sich rasant: Diese fünf Aktien müssen Anleger jetzt kennen
Was weiß Goldman Sachs? Anteil an Wirecard deutlich ausgebaut
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsen legen trotz Virus-Sorgen zu - Apple-Zahlen stützen

Heute im Fokus

DAX volatil -- McDonald's wächst -- Varta profitiert von Apple-Rekord -- Software AG schwächelt im Zukunftsgeschäft -- Dialog, Siltronic, Lufthansa, comdirect, Novartis im Fokus

KPN-Aktien sacken auf Vorjahrestief ab. Regulierer geht gegen Preiserhöhungen der Post bei Paketen vor. Santander verdient signifikant mehr. GfK-Konsumklima steigt überraschend. Airbus erzielt in Bestechnungsskandal Grundsatzeinigung mit Behörden. LVMH wächst deutlich und erhöht Dividende.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder der Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Diese Arbeitgeber zahlen das höchste Gehalt
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q3 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich der Leitzins in der Eurozone ihrer Meinung nach bis zum Jahresende 2020 entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:52 Uhr
DAX volatil -- McDonald's wächst -- Varta profitiert von Apple-Rekord -- Software AG schwächelt im Zukunftsgeschäft -- Dialog, Siltronic, Lufthansa, comdirect, Novartis im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:13 Uhr
Starke Zahlen von Apple lassen auch die Varta-Aktie wieder steigen
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
14:10 Uhr
Bundesregierung soll angeblich Beweise für Huaweis Kooperation mit Peking haben - Huawei dementiert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Lufthansa AG823212
Microsoft Corp.870747
SAP SE716460
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866