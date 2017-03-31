AgeX Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase Annual Conference

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of BioTime,
Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), today announced that it will present at Biotech
Showcase, January 8-10, 2018 at the Hilton
San Francisco Union Square.
Michael D. West, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the
conference as follows:
Date: Tuesday, January 9
Time: 2:30 PM PST
Track:
Yosemite-B (Ballroom Level)
Venue: Hilton San Francisco
Union Square, 333 OFarrell Street
According to the event organizers, Biotech Showcase features more than
3,500 decision makers from 2,100 life sciences companies in a variety of
plenary sessions, fireside chats, and panels. This years event is
expected to draw over 900 investors from 50-plus countries, in
anticipation of 400-plus public and private company presentations.
A copy of Dr. Wests presentation will be available on the AgeX website.
About AgeX Therapeutics
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American:
BTX), is a biotechnology company applying technology relating to
cellular immortality and regenerative biology to aging and age-related
diseases. The company has three initial areas of product development:
pluripotent stem cell-derived brown adipocytes (AGEX-BAT1); vascular
progenitors (AGEX-VASC1); and induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR). Initial
planned indications for these products are Type 2 diabetes, cardiac
ischemia, and tissue regeneration respectively. For more information,
please visit www.agexinc.com
About BioTime
Biotime is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on
developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative
diseases. The Companys current clinical programs are targeting three
primary sectors, aesthetics, ophthalmology and cell and drug delivery.
Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies:
pluripotent cells, which can become any type of cell in the human body,
and cell/drug delivery. Renevia®, a cell delivery product, met its
primary endpoint in an EU pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of
facial lipoatrophy in HIV patients in 2017. Submission for approval of
Renevia® in the EU is expected to be early 2018, with possible approval
and commercial launch in 2018. There were no device related serious
adverse events reported. OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium
transplant therapy, is in a Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the
treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of
blindness in developing countries. There were no related serious adverse
events reported. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in two
publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE
American: AST) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), and a
private company, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.
BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the
symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotime.com or
