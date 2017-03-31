AgeX Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase Annual Conference

05.01.2018 22:30
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), today announced that it will present at Biotech Showcase, January 8-10, 2018 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Michael D. West, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the conference as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 9
Time: 2:30 PM PST
Track: Yosemite-B (Ballroom Level)
Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, 333 OFarrell Street

According to the event organizers, Biotech Showcase features more than 3,500 decision makers from 2,100 life sciences companies in a variety of plenary sessions, fireside chats, and panels. This years event is expected to draw over 900 investors from 50-plus countries, in anticipation of 400-plus public and private company presentations.

A copy of Dr. Wests presentation will be available on the AgeX website.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), is a biotechnology company applying technology relating to cellular immortality and regenerative biology to aging and age-related diseases. The company has three initial areas of product development: pluripotent stem cell-derived brown adipocytes (AGEX-BAT1); vascular progenitors (AGEX-VASC1); and induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR). Initial planned indications for these products are Type 2 diabetes, cardiac ischemia, and tissue regeneration respectively. For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter or Facebook.

About BioTime

Biotime is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases. The Companys current clinical programs are targeting three primary sectors, aesthetics, ophthalmology and cell and drug delivery. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: pluripotent cells, which can become any type of cell in the human body, and cell/drug delivery. Renevia®, a cell delivery product, met its primary endpoint in an EU pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of facial lipoatrophy in HIV patients in 2017. Submission for approval of Renevia® in the EU is expected to be early 2018, with possible approval and commercial launch in 2018. There were no device related serious adverse events reported. OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy, is in a Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in developing countries. There were no related serious adverse events reported. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in two publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AST) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), and a private company, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotime.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Google+.

To receive ongoing BioTime corporate communications, please click on the following link to join the Companys email alert list: http://news.biotime.com.

