AgeX Therapeutics to Present at Master Investor Show 2019

AgeX
Therapeutics, Inc. ("AgeX; NYSE American: AGE), a biotechnology
company focused on therapeutics for human aging, announced today that
the company will participate at Master
Investor Show 2019, in association with Fidelity
International, on Saturday, April 6 in London, England.
Details of the companys participation follow:
Date and venue
Saturday, April 6, Business
Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, London
11:40-11:50am GMT Rising Stars Stage
AgeXs founder and
CEO, Michael D. West, Ph.D. will deliver a presentation on the companys
technology and an update on its product development.
4:15-4:45pm Panel Session:
Investing in the Age of Longevity
Dr.
West and AgeXs VP, New Technology Discovery, Aubrey de Grey, Ph.D. will
serve on the panel, alongside AgeXs Chairman Gregory Bailey, M.D., who
also serves as CEO of Juvenescence,
a significant shareholder of AgeX.
Master Investor Show is co-hosted by Jim Mellon, Chairman of Juvenescence.
A copy of Dr. Wests presentation will be made available on the AgeX
website.
About AgeX Therapeutics
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing
and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging. Its PureStem® and
UniverCyte manufacturing and immunotolerance technologies
are designed to work together to generate highly defined, universal,
allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of
any type for application in a whole host of diseases with a high unmet
medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1
(vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat
cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeXs revolutionary longevity platform
named induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR) aims to unlock cellular
immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes
within tissues. AGEX-iTR1547 is an iTR-based formulation in preclinical
development. HyStem® is AgeXs delivery technology to stably
engraft PureStem cell therapies and slowly release iTR molecules in the
body. AgeX is developing its core product pipeline for use in the clinic
to extend human healthspan, and is seeking opportunities to form
licensing and partnership agreements around its broad IP estate and
proprietary technology platforms for non-core clinical applications.
For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical fact
including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as
"will, "believes, "plans, "anticipates, "expects, "estimates
should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ
materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking
statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many
uncertainties that affect the business of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. and
its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary
statements found in more detail in the "Risk Factors section of AgeXs
Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commissions (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov).
Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking
statements to change. AgeX specifically disclaims any obligation or
intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a
result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of
this release, except as required by applicable law.
