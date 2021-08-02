  • Suche
27.01.2022 02:00

Agilent and A*STARs SIFBI Sign Research Collaboration Agreement to Advance Singapore Agri-Food Industry

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) recently signed a Research Collaboration Agreement (RCA) with the Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI) outlining their collaboration on developing food research knowledge advancement over the next two years.

SIFBI is a research institute under the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR) in Singapore. This collaboration aims to bring state-of-the-art science and technology to drive innovation in food, nutrition, ingredients, industrial biotechnology, and related applications. In Singapore, Agilent has been actively contributing to research development over the last two years in food sustainability, security, and innovation to enhance the quality of life. This work supports the Singapore Governments ambitious plan of producing 30% of the nations nutritional needs by 2030.

"SIFBI's end-to-end capabilities in the food innovation value chain aim to support Singapore's food resilience and security through advancements in science and technology. Collaborating with industry in public-private partnerships is essential to not only achieve this but also level up together with our partners. This collaboration with Agilent aims to develop enhanced, more efficient methods of biochemical analysis that are crucial to accelerating our common drive towards innovative, nutritious future foods," said Dr. Hazel Khoo, executive director of SIFBI.

"At Agilent, we are committed to accelerating knowledge transfer and investing in the communities where we operate. This latest agreement reflects the benefit we can bring to human health and the environment through translating research findings into healthy food. We believe this initiative will drive science advancement in support of Singapores growing food innovation ecosystemultimately satisfying the demand for safer, healthier, and more sustainable food, both regionally and globally, said Chow Woai Sheng, vice president and general manager for Agilents global instrument manufacturing and Singapore country general manager.

Agilent will supply the mechanical elements for early food research into target compounds and high-value ingredients in this collaborative effort. Agilent brings innovative thinking, multidisciplinary technology expertise, and training on world-class analytical development to help improve agri-food systems in Singapore. Through this agreement, Agilents goal is to re-imagine data optimization and analytics to drive prioritization on the populations health sustainably.

Since establishing its Singapore site in 1999, Agilent has grown its local team to over 800 scientists, skilled engineers, and employeesdelivering trusted answers for Singapore, Asia Pacific, and globally. Its Singapore hub hosts a Global Solutions Development Center to advance integrated methodologies and novel applications working for projects worldwide. Agilent is also committed to the development of Singapores future talent. Agilent has launched an Agilent University offering more than 200 courses to build local capabilities, as well as a translational R&D facility to boost clinical diagnostics through biochemical innovation. These efforts support Agilents vision of growing strong local roots in key growth markets.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward advancing the quality of life. Agilents full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

