Agilent Completes Acquisition of Young In Scientific Co. Ltd. Assets

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it has
completed its acquisition of the Agilent-related business from Young In
Scientific Co. Ltd. and its affiliates ("YI Scientific). YI Scientific
is a leading distributor of analytical and scientific instruments in
South Korea and a long-time distributor of Agilent instruments and
services.
Agilent and YI Scientific have enjoyed a strong partnership over many
years. This acquisition expands Agilents direct capabilities in the
growing South Korean market with an experienced and knowledgeable team.
Customers of Agilent products and related services in the South Korean
market will now have access to an integrated sales and service portfolio
directly from Agilent.
"Over the years, we have gotten to know the Young In Scientific team
focused on Agilent products and services well, and we are pleased to be
adding such a high-caliber team to our direct capabilities, said Nino
Totino, Agilents vice president South Asia Pacific and Korea. "Our
newly-combined team will be well-positioned to provide customers with an
excellent customer experience. Together, we are looking forward to
helping our customers advance their science and achieve superior
outcomes by delivering quality products and services as one unified
team.
Approximately 118 employees from YI Scientific and its affiliates are
expected to join Agilent. Financial terms of the deal are not being
disclosed.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences,
diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of
insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services,
solutions, and people provide trusted answers to its customers' most
challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion
in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,500 people worldwide. Information about
Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors
created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein
include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities
and expertise the acquisition brings, the ability to supply industry
requirements and acceleration of growth. These forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilents
results to differ materially from managements current expectations.
Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, retain key
employees, meet customer expectations and realize efficiencies from the
combined businesses. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in
running its operations include the ability to execute successfully
through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of
its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost
structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing
competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that our
cost-cutting initiatives will impair our ability to develop products and
remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of
geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on our
operations, our markets and our ability to conduct business; the ability
to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability
of our supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to
successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix;
the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions;
the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex
regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilents filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2018. Forward-looking
statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilents
management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no
responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statement.
