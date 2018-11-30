Agilent Introduces Breakthrough Flow Cytometer

finanzen.net
24.06.2019 14:00
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today introduced its first new product from recently acquired ACEA Biosciences, at the 34th Congress of the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry, CYTO 2019 Congress, being held June 2226, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. The Agilent NovoCyte Advanteon Flow Cytometer is now one of the most sensitive cell analyzers available on the market.

Flow cytometers are integral to basic research, drug discovery, and clinical diagnostics. The NovoCyte Advanteon accommodates todays high-end, and increasingly sophisticated multi-color flow cytometry assays, providing unsurpassed sensitivity, resolution, detection speed, and flexibility of fluorescent channels.

"Building on the success of the NovoCyte and the NovoCyte Quanteon flow cytometers, we are excited to introduce the NovoCyte Advanteon Flow Cytometer, said Xiaobo Wang, Ph.D., who joined Agilent from ACEA, as General Manager of the Flow Cytometry and Real-Time Cell Analysis Business.

"The NovoCyte Advanteon is advancing the boundaries of benchtop flow cytometry by providing even greater performance that customers can trust, added Wang.

"With the addition of the NovoCyte Advanteon to our portfolio, Agilent has again demonstrated its commitment to providing trusted cell analysis solutions to life science laboratories around the world, said Vice President and General Manager of Agilent's Cell Analysis Division, Todd Christian. "We believe the advanced capabilities and flexibility of the NovoCyte Advanteon technology will provide a superior customer experience for flow cytometry assays, and help democratize the adoption of flow cytometers across a broad range of cell analysis applications.

The NovoCyte Advanteon can be configured with one, two, or three lasers and up to 21 fluorescence channels. One of the most sensitive flow cytometers on the market today, the NovoCyte Advanteon has a formidable 7.2 log dynamic range, combined with fully automated compensation features. This enables users to pick up both dim and bright signals in the same run. The resolution metrics found on the NovoCyte Advanteon are among the best on the market, and the system can easily discern particles in the range of 100 nanometers. Coupled with the power of a highly acclaimed and intuitive analytical software package, the system can be fully automated and is exceptionally easy to use.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,550 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

