Agilent Introduces Groundbreaking UV-Vis Spectrophotometer for Pharmaceutical, Biomedical, and Academic Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today introduced the Cary 3500 UV-Vis system, an innovative spectrophotometer designed to help life science, pharma and biopharma research communities simplify their analyses, optimize laboratory productivity, and ultimately help bring new therapeutics to market faster. Agilent will showcase the Cary 3500 UV-Vis system at analytica China, being held October 31 – November 2, 2018, in Shanghai, China.

Global growth in the development of biological drugs is leading to the evolution of many new biological entities (NBEs). Before these NBEs are adapted into therapeutics, laboratories must accurately characterize each new product and continuously monitor the quality of these products throughout the development process.

"The Agilent Cary 3500 provides a critical tool that allows laboratories to do this more quickly and accurately than is currently possible,” said Phil Binns, vice president, and general manager of Agilent's Spectroscopy division. "Our spectroscopy unit drew upon 70 years of insight and customer collaborations to create a faster, more robust system—with a lower cost of ownership.”

He noted that the Cary 3500 represents the first significant advancement in UV-Vis architecture in decades.

The new system enables laboratories to make substantial gains in efficiency as it can run multiple experiments simultaneously, allowing labs to obtain more results in the same amount of time—and it also extends the opportunity to design experiments in ways that have not been possible before.

The Cary 3500 harnesses the power of a state-of-the-art software platform and a fast and powerful Xenon flash lamp that is redefining UV-Vis spectrophotometry. Indeed, the system’s rapid, accurate, temperature control permits temperature experiments at ramp rates previously thought to be unattainable, providing more reliable and robust measurements.

About Agilent Technologies

