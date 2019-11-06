Agilent Named One of Top 10 Best Workplaces in Singapore

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has been named among the top 10 Best Workplaces in Singapore for 2019 by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute. Agilent was selected as a Best Workplace in Singapore in the "medium and large workplace category, which includes companies with local offices of 100 or more employees.

"Its an honor for Agilent to again be recognized as an outstanding workplace, said Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. "We are deeply committed to building an environment where our people can thrive so that they in turn, can deliver amazing results for our customers. Being named a Best Workplace in Singapore is further evidence that our approach and the culture weve created is achieving this goal.

Established in Singapore five years ago, the GPTW Institute collaborates with third parties to conduct studies surveying organizations and employees across Singapore to produce its annual list of top workplaces.

Agilent has also received Great Place to Learn certification from GPTW. The certification is jointly offered by GPTW and the Institute for Adult Learning as a way of recognizing achievements in promoting continuous learning at work and to foster a high-performing workplace culture.

"We are extremely pleased to be ranked in the top 10 Best Workplaces in Singapore, said Chow Woai Sheng, vice president and general manager, Global Instrument Manufacturing, Order Fulfillment and Supply Chain, and Singapore country general manager for Agilent. "This recognition is truly a reflection of the fantastic team we have in Singapore. The group has done an outstanding job removing hurdles, breaking down silos and building a real sense of teamwork, all aimed at creating a great workplace where our people enjoy coming to work every day. We will continue to build a culture of success where our people feel valued, empowered and are highly motivated to drive great results.

As a global company, Agilent enjoys the diversity of cultural and individual perspectives held by its employees. Yet the company has a common bond in the form of an enduring set of values. Agilent values are the basis for every decision and every action taken around the world by the people that make up the company. These values include: innovation and contribution; trust, respect, and teamwork; uncompromising integrity; speed; focus; and, accountability. They are central to what makes Agilent a great workplace for its employees.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent

instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to its customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,500 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom.

