Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today opened a new facility in Singapore dedicated to developing integrated end-to-end workflows across a range of disciplines, including pharma, biopharma, lipidomics, and food testing.

Agilent created the new Global Solution Development Center to meet the increasing demand for fully tested solutions. The aim of the 11,000-square-foot center is to optimize laboratory processes and introduce transformative ways to boost productivity.

"The Global Solution Development Center will change the way laboratory workflow solutions are developed and tested, said Mark Doak, Agilent Senior Vice President/President of CrossLab Group. "Our customers have increasingly asked for solutions with a measurable impact on their business, and thats exactly what we intend to give them. In this new laboratory, our scientists will develop analytical workflow methods and novel applications to meet the challenges we identify and prioritize with our customers around the world.

The state-of-the-art center includes a customer application laboratory and collaboration space. By bringing instruments, informatics, chemistries, consumables, and services expertise under one roof, Agilent is making it easier to integrate all the aspects of an end-to-end workflow.

Agilent will also collaborate with customers, as well as academic and industry partners to create holistic yet highly specialized workflowsfrom sample preparation to smart and fast reporting of results.

According to McKinsey & Company, the Asia-Pacific medical technology market is expected to rise to US$133 billion a year in 20201. In this vibrant ecosystem, Singapore which is also known as the Biopolis of Asia is fast becoming a mature global medical technology hub for research and development. Agilents Global Solution Development Center will tap into Singapores deep talent pool to develop next-generation solutions and use the area as a gateway to regional and global markets.

"The Global Solution Development Center is part of Agilent Singapore's five-year expansion plan announced last July, said Chow Woai Sheng, Vice President/Country General Manager, Agilent Singapore. "The facility was designed from the ground up and is equipped with multiple innovations that aim to create a conducive environment where R&D expertise and the scientific community are able to experiment, collaborate and most importantly achieve extraordinary outcomes.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

______________________________________

1 Agrawal, Amit, Le Due, Franck & Then, Florian: Meeting growing AsiaPacific demand for medical technology, McKinsey & Company Pharmaceuticals & Medical Products, February 2016

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005470/en/