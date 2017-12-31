Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore

Agilent
Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today opened a new facility in Singapore
dedicated to developing integrated end-to-end workflows across a range
of disciplines, including pharma, biopharma, lipidomics, and food
testing.
Agilent created the new Global Solution Development Center to meet the
increasing demand for fully tested solutions. The aim of the
11,000-square-foot center is to optimize laboratory processes and
introduce transformative ways to boost productivity.
"The Global Solution Development Center will change the way laboratory
workflow solutions are developed and tested, said Mark Doak, Agilent
Senior Vice President/President of CrossLab Group. "Our customers have
increasingly asked for solutions with a measurable impact on their
business, and thats exactly what we intend to give them. In this new
laboratory, our scientists will develop analytical workflow methods and
novel applications to meet the challenges we identify and prioritize
with our customers around the world.
The state-of-the-art center includes a customer application laboratory
and collaboration space. By bringing instruments, informatics,
chemistries, consumables, and services expertise under one roof, Agilent
is making it easier to integrate all the aspects of an end-to-end
workflow.
Agilent will also collaborate with customers, as well as academic and
industry partners to create holistic yet highly specialized
workflowsfrom sample preparation to smart and fast reporting of results.
According to McKinsey & Company, the Asia-Pacific medical technology
market is expected to rise to US$133 billion a year in 20201.
In this vibrant ecosystem, Singapore which is also known as the Biopolis
of Asia is fast becoming a mature global medical technology hub for
research and development. Agilents Global Solution Development Center
will tap into Singapores deep talent pool to develop next-generation
solutions and use the area as a gateway to regional and global markets.
"The Global Solution Development Center is part of Agilent Singapore's
five-year expansion plan announced last July, said Chow Woai Sheng,
Vice President/Country General Manager, Agilent Singapore. "The facility
was designed from the ground up and is equipped with multiple
innovations that aim to create a conducive environment where R&D
expertise and the scientific community are able to experiment,
collaborate and most importantly achieve extraordinary outcomes.
