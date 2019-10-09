finanzen.net
09.10.2019 09:00
Bewerten
(0)

Agilent Opens State-of-the-Art Spectroscopy Site in the UK

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility for spectroscopy research and development at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire, UK.

A leader in molecular spectroscopy, the new Agilent site will be a major research and development hub for laser spectroscopy. It will also incorporate Agilents Raman spectroscopy business, formerly known as Cobalt Light Systems (acquired by Agilent in 2017).

Agilent is focusing on investment in two main areas: research and development to enable customers to perform better science, and harmonizing existing product lines to ensure an optimal customer experience. The site will also accommodate the companys Laser Spectroscopy Center of Excellence (LSCE), focusing on research and development in the field of vibrational spectroscopy.

The Harwell Campus spans 710 acres south of Oxford, UK, and is well-known as a hub for science and innovation. Harwell is home to over 200 organizations (public, private, and academic), 6,000 people, and £2 billion of large-scale national science infrastructure. It is also where Agilents proprietary Raman technologies were originally developed by Prof. Pavel Matousek, and his colleagues at the Science and Technology Facilities Councils Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, and where Cobalt Light Systems was first established.

"I'm proud to see Agilent, and the Raman business we helped to establish, growing strongly and returning to Harwell, said Prof. Pavel Matousek, a senior fellow at the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Central Laser Facility. "The new Agilent facility is perfectly located for collaboration between Agilent's spectroscopy businesses and the large number of scientists and engineers we have at Harwell. I very much look forward to our future joint endeavors.

"The growth in Agilents molecular spectroscopy business created the need for a larger facility, said Phil Binns, vice president, and general manager of Agilents Spectroscopy division. "Our new flagship site will enable us to develop a truly unified approach to vibrational spectroscopy. The location will also facilitate greater collaboration with internationally acclaimed academic and scientific thought leaders based at this premier UK hub of scientific innovation.

Agilent UK has more than 480 employees across the UK in manufacturing, sales, and service. Agilents two manufacturing sites in Shropshire manufacture liquid chromatography columns, silica and polymeric particles, and magnetic beads for the clinical and diagnostic industry; as well as instruments for gel permeation chromatography. This investment in the UK strengthens Agilents role as a leader in molecular spectroscopy.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,500 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Nachrichten zu Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19.09.19
Agilent schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
13.08.19
Ausblick: Agilent Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.05.19
Agilent gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
17.05.19
Agilent Technologies präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
12.05.19
Ausblick: Agilent Technologies stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
19.02.19
Ausblick: Agilent Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
18.11.18
Ausblick: Agilent Technologies stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
15.11.18
Agilent erhöht die Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Agilent Technologies News
RSS Feed
Agilent Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.07.2019Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.05.2019Agilent Technologies Peer PerformWolfe Research
25.02.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.01.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
25.02.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.01.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
18.01.2017Agilent Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.01.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
15.07.2019Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.05.2019Agilent Technologies Peer PerformWolfe Research
17.05.2016Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.01.2016Agilent Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.01.2016Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.02.2009Varian underweightBarclays Capital
16.08.2005Agilent sellBanc of America Sec.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Agilent Technologies Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Agilent Technologies News

19.09.19Agilent schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus
27.09.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Varian. Stryker and Medtronic
13.09.19Agilent (A) Up 11.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
10.09.19Agilent Technologies (A) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
19.09.19Daily Dividend Report: Microsoft. Great Southern Bancorp. Agilent Technologies. Target. W. P. Carey
10.09.19Agilent Prices Public Offering of $500M Senior Notes Due 2029
16.09.19What Makes Agilent (A) a New Buy Stock
13.09.19OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIAN : OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP): Net Asset Value(s)
Weitere Agilent Technologies News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Clever kombiniert - Aktienanleihen auf Adidas, RWE, ThyssenKrupp
HSBC: EUR/USD - Läuft die Erholung schon wieder aus?
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX: DAX unverändert
Marktüberblick: Wirecard leidet unter Margenausblick
DZ BANK - Verkaufswelle visiert neues Verlaufstief an
Thyssenkrupps Aufzugsparte ist heiß begehrt
Video: DAX beendet Aufwärtskorrektur
Neu: Investment-Guide
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Agilent Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Agilent Technologies Peer Group News

09:00 UhrGE Healthcare and Theragnostics announce global commercial partnership for late stage PSMA diagnostic for prostate cancer
08.10.19GE secures Cypress Brazilian debut
08.10.19IG-Metall-Chef Hofmann mit schwachem Ergebnis wiedergewählt
08.10.19Siemens: Kommt jetzt eine zweite Chance?
08.10.19Konsortium um Siemens forscht an autonomen Straßenbahnen
08.10.19Siemens signs up to Oz solar-wind hydrogen giant
08.10.19GE Renewable Energy announces first Cypress onshore contract in Brazil
08.10.19SAP. Siemens & Co.: Vier deutsche Aktien mit DZ Bank Kaufempfehlung
08.10.19MÄRKTE ASIEN/Freundliche Stimmung vor Handelsgesprächen
08.10.19Citi: Siemens - Jetzt oder nie!

News von

USA setzen chinesische Unternehmen auf schwarze Liste
Diese vier Männer herrschen über Deutschlands Wirtschaft
Warum die Hongkonger Börse ihre Übernahmepläne beerdigt
Mit diesen Aktien kommen Sparer gelassen durch die Rezession
63 Prozent faul  dieser Tracker überführt ihr Haustier

News von

Goldpreis: Kräftige Verkaufswelle unter Profis
Strafzinsen: So schützen Sie Ihr Geld
DAX: Was kommt nach der Zwischenerholung?
DAX im Minus: Handelsstreit und Brexit-Sorgen drücken Börsen - Qiagen-Aktie fällt
Wirecard-Aktie vor großer Trendwende? Warum Anleger und Analysten den Titel so lieben

Heute im Fokus

DAX startet stabil -- Asiens Börsen im Minus -- Commerzbank will wohl tausende Stellen streichen -- TOM TAILOR verliert womöglich Vorstandschefs -- DWS, Deutsche Börse, Wirecard im Fokus

EVOTEC und Celmatix kooperieren bei Therapien für Frauenerkrankungen. Takeaway.com wächst kräftig - auch Deutschland operativ profitabel. CropEnergies verdient auch unter dem Strich im 2. Quartal deutlich mehr. Uber-Investment wird für Paypal zur Belastung. Milliarden-Urteil gegen Johnson & Johnson. Boeing liefert im September weniger aus als Airbus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie Zertifikate ?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09:08 Uhr
DAX startet stabil -- Asiens Börsen im Minus -- Commerzbank will wohl tausende Stellen streichen -- TOM TAILOR verliert womöglich Vorstandschefs -- DWS, Deutsche Börse, Wirecard im Fokus
Sonstiges
08:31 Uhr
Mit diesem Tool die besten Aktienanleihen finden
Ausland
08:30 Uhr
Lieferando-Mutter Takeaway.com wächst kräftig - auch Deutschland operativ profitabel
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
QIAGEN N.V.A2DKCH
CommerzbankCBK100
Nordex AGA0D655
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC SE566480
BayerBAY001
Lufthansa AG823212