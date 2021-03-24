Agilent PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx Expands CE-IVD mark in Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the companys PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay is now labeled for expanded use in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the European Union. PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx can now be used as an aid in identifying NSCLC patients with tumor PD-L1 expression of Tumor Proportion Score (TPS) = 50% for treatment with Libtayo® (cemiplimab). This announcement underscores Agilent's continuing commitment to the development of IHC-based diagnostics for cancer therapy.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death overall and the 2nd most commonly diagnosed cancer in Europe.1 NSCLC makes up approximately 85% of all lung cancer cases.2 In Europe, the average five-year survival rate for lung cancer is less than 20%.3

"This expanded indication for PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx will enable pathologists in Europe to identify patients with NSCLC who may be eligible for treatment with Libtayo, said Sam Raha, president of Agilent's Diagnostics and Genomics Group. "This further demonstrates Agilents commitment to partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop IHC-based diagnostics for targeted cancer therapy.

Anti-PD-1 immunotherapies such as Libtayo offer new treatment options for patients with advanced NSCLC.4 Sanofi and Regeneron developed Libtayo and partnered with Agilent for the use of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx to evaluate PD-L1 expression in patients in the pivotal EMPOWER-Lung 1 (Study 1624) clinical trial.4

Libtayo is a fully-human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T-cells. By binding to PD-1, Libtayo has been shown to block cancer cells from using the PD-1 pathway to suppress T-cell activation.4

About Agilent Technologies

References:

