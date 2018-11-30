Agilent Receives an Expanded FDA Approval for its Companion Diagnostic in NSCLC

Agilent
Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration has updated its approval of the companys PD-L1 IHC
22C3 pharmDx assay.
The assay can now be used as a companion diagnostic to identify a
broader range of patients with stage III or metastatic non-small cell
lung cancer (NSCLC) for first-line treatment with KEYTRUDA, a targeted
anti-PD-1 therapy manufactured by Merck & Co. (known as MSD outside the
United States and Canada).
The FDA previously approved the assay to identify metastatic NSCLC
patients whose tumors express PD-L1 Tumor Proportion Score (TPS) = 50%
for first-line treatment with KEYTRUDA. Now, patients with stage III
NSCLC who are not candidates for surgical resection or definitive
chemoradiation, or metastatic NSCLC, and whose tumors express PD-L1 TPS
= 1% are eligible for first-line treatment. This expanded indication
enables pathologists to identify a larger population of previously
untreated patients who are now eligible for treatment with KEYTRUDA.
"Anti-PD-1 therapies are a promising treatment class for many cancer
types, and PD-L1 testing provides key information to physicians managing
stage III or metastatic NSCLC patients, said Sam Raha, president of
Agilents Diagnostics and Genomics Group. "The updated FDA approval of
PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx broadens the scope of patients that can be
identified for first-line treatment with KEYTRUDA and offers new hope to
the many patients diagnosed with stage III or metastatic NSCLC. By
expanding the use of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx, Agilent strives to continue
our legacy of pioneering companion diagnostics to support the launch of
landmark therapies.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related mortality in the
United States, with an estimated incidence of 154,000 deaths in 2018
alone.1 Among these cases, NSCLC accounts for nearly 85% of
all diagnoses, and carries a 5-year survival rate of 15%.2
PD-L1 is a critical biomarker for response to anti-PD-1 therapy, and
pathology labs play an important role in identifying appropriate
patients for these treatments.
Agilents PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx is the first and only companion
diagnostic that has been clinically validated and approved to identify
NSCLC patients eligible for KEYTRUDA.
KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that increases the ability
of the body's immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells.
KEYTRUDA blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and
PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes, which may affect both tumor
cells and healthy cells. KEYTRUDA and other targeted immunotherapies are
revolutionizing cancer treatment, and their therapeutic value is being
demonstrated across a growing list of cancer types.
Agilent is a worldwide leader in partnering with pharmaceutical
companies to develop immunohistochemical-based diagnostics for cancer
therapy. Agilent developed PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx in partnership with
Merck & Co. PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx also helps physicians identify
cervical cancer, gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma, and urothelial carcinoma
patients for treatment with KEYTRUDA. PD-L1 expression in NSCLC tissues
is interpreted using Tumor Proportion Score (TPS). PD-L1 expression in
urothelial carcinoma, cervical cancer, and gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma
tissues is interpreted using Combined Positive Score (CPS).
References:
1. Noone AM, Howlader N, Krapcho M, et al. SEER Cancer Statistics
Review, 1975-2015. National Cancer Institute. https://seer.cancer.gov/csr/1975_2015/.
November 2017 SEER data submission. Published April 2018. Accessed
September 21, 2018.
2. Molina JR, Yang P, Cassivi SD, Schild SE, Adjei AA. Non-small
cell lung cancer: Epidemiology, risk factors, treatment, and
survivorship. Mayo Clin Proc. 2008;83(5):584-594.
