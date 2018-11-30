finanzen.net
Fallen Angels? Wie Sie in Bayer, Deutsche Bank & Wirecard investieren können - das sollten Anleger wissen!-w-
17.04.2019 02:04
Bewerten
(0)

Agilent Receives an Expanded FDA Approval for its Companion Diagnostic in NSCLC

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has updated its approval of the companys PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay.

The assay can now be used as a companion diagnostic to identify a broader range of patients with stage III or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for first-line treatment with KEYTRUDA, a targeted anti-PD-1 therapy manufactured by Merck & Co. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada).

The FDA previously approved the assay to identify metastatic NSCLC patients whose tumors express PD-L1 Tumor Proportion Score (TPS) = 50% for first-line treatment with KEYTRUDA. Now, patients with stage III NSCLC who are not candidates for surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation, or metastatic NSCLC, and whose tumors express PD-L1 TPS = 1% are eligible for first-line treatment. This expanded indication enables pathologists to identify a larger population of previously untreated patients who are now eligible for treatment with KEYTRUDA.

"Anti-PD-1 therapies are a promising treatment class for many cancer types, and PD-L1 testing provides key information to physicians managing stage III or metastatic NSCLC patients, said Sam Raha, president of Agilents Diagnostics and Genomics Group. "The updated FDA approval of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx broadens the scope of patients that can be identified for first-line treatment with KEYTRUDA and offers new hope to the many patients diagnosed with stage III or metastatic NSCLC. By expanding the use of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx, Agilent strives to continue our legacy of pioneering companion diagnostics to support the launch of landmark therapies.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related mortality in the United States, with an estimated incidence of 154,000 deaths in 2018 alone.1 Among these cases, NSCLC accounts for nearly 85% of all diagnoses, and carries a 5-year survival rate of 15%.2 PD-L1 is a critical biomarker for response to anti-PD-1 therapy, and pathology labs play an important role in identifying appropriate patients for these treatments.

Agilents PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx is the first and only companion diagnostic that has been clinically validated and approved to identify NSCLC patients eligible for KEYTRUDA.

KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that increases the ability of the body's immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. KEYTRUDA blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes, which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells. KEYTRUDA and other targeted immunotherapies are revolutionizing cancer treatment, and their therapeutic value is being demonstrated across a growing list of cancer types.

Agilent is a worldwide leader in partnering with pharmaceutical companies to develop immunohistochemical-based diagnostics for cancer therapy. Agilent developed PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx in partnership with Merck & Co. PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx also helps physicians identify cervical cancer, gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma, and urothelial carcinoma patients for treatment with KEYTRUDA. PD-L1 expression in NSCLC tissues is interpreted using Tumor Proportion Score (TPS). PD-L1 expression in urothelial carcinoma, cervical cancer, and gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma tissues is interpreted using Combined Positive Score (CPS).

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

References:

1. Noone AM, Howlader N, Krapcho M, et al. SEER Cancer Statistics Review, 1975-2015. National Cancer Institute. https://seer.cancer.gov/csr/1975_2015/. November 2017 SEER data submission. Published April 2018. Accessed September 21, 2018.

2. Molina JR, Yang P, Cassivi SD, Schild SE, Adjei AA. Non-small cell lung cancer: Epidemiology, risk factors, treatment, and survivorship. Mayo Clin Proc. 2008;83(5):584-594.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Agilent Technologies News
RSS Feed
Agilent Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
25.02.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.01.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
18.01.2017Agilent Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.01.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
25.02.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.01.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
18.01.2017Agilent Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.01.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
17.05.2016Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.01.2016Agilent Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.01.2016Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
17.11.2015Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
10.03.2015Agilent Technologies NeutralUBS AG
06.02.2009Varian underweightBarclays Capital
16.08.2005Agilent sellBanc of America Sec.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Agilent Technologies Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Agilent Technologies News

22.03.19Why Is Agilent (A) Up 5.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
03.04.19Varian Announces Halcyon's First Successful Case in Malaysia
10.04.19Here's Why You Should Buy Varian Medical (VAR) Stock Now
22.03.19Varian (VAR) Scales New 52-Week High on Solid Prospects
04.04.19Varian Medical Opens Office in South Africa. Expands in EMEA
09.04.19Varian Medical's (VAR) ProBeam Installed in China's HIMC
27.03.19Varian Medical (VAR) Collaborates With Korea-Based Hospital
Weitere Agilent Technologies News
Anzeige

Inside

Neue Berechnung der Top-wikifolio-Rangliste
Umfassender ETF-Leitfaden
DZ BANK - Fresenius: Talsohle vermutlich bald durchschritten
Netflix - Spannung vor den Zahlen
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
SOCIETE GENERALE: Bayer - Chance von 21 Prozent
Warum Gold 2019 steigen wird!?
Gold: Allmählich wird es gefährlich
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Agilent Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Agilent Technologies Peer Group News

16.04.19General Electric (GE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
16.04.19Israel Electric Corporation Awards Contract to GE for HA Gas Turbine Technology
16.04.19Daimler beteiligt sich an kleinem Start-up für Batterie-Technologie
16.04.19ROUNDUP: Steuerung des Brandschutzes am Airport BER fertig und abgenommen
16.04.19Is Advantest (ATEYY) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
16.04.19Siemens Gamesa replaces GE on 1GW French offshore duo
16.04.19Danaher (DHR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
16.04.19Siemens-Gamesa für Großprojekt in Frankreich ausgewählt
16.04.19GE Renewable Energy signs an MOU with Eolien Maritime France confirming its commitment to the first French offshore wind farm to be purged of all claims and terminates its status as exclusive supplier
16.04.19IT-Sicherheitsfirma: Gefahr von Angriffen auf Energienetze wächst

News von

Alleinerziehende sind die großen Verlierer des Aufschwungs
So viel Gold horten die Deutschen
Das Geheimnis der Aktien, deren Kurs nie fällt
So bekommen Sie im Alter noch einen Kredit
Finanzministers Berat Albayrak wenig überzeugend vor Hunderten Investoren

News von

Metro-Aktie: Bieter für Real-Märkte springt plötzlich ab. Was nun?
Goldpreis vor der Entscheidung: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Diese vier deutschen Aktien empfehlen die Deutsche Bank-Analysten zum Kauf
DAX: Wo jetzt die nächsten Kursziele liegen
Knaller bei Festgeldzinsen: Klarna Bank übernimmt Führung

News von

17 Dinge, die Millionäre anders machen als Normalverdiener
Experte befürchtet "Katastrophe": Aktien sollen bis Jahresende um 30 Prozent einbrechen
Ein Städtchen in Italien verkauft Häuser für einen Euro - es gibt nur eine Bedingung
Facebook-Investoren unternehmen einen dramatischen Versuch, Zuckerberg zu entmachten und die Firmenstruktur einzureißen
Billigprodukte in schicken Filialen: Kunden bringen Aldi, Lidl und Co. in ein strategisches Dilemma

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fest --US-Börsen schließen grün -- Wirecard: Opfer von Marktmanipulation -- Apple-QUALCOMM: Streit beigelegt -- Lufthansa: Massiver Verlust -- BVB, Zalando, Deutsche Bank, Tesla im Fokus

Goldpreis auf Dreimonatstief. Samsung stellt Serienversion seines Auffalt-Smartphones Fold vor. Bank of America mit Rekordgewinn. Großer Patentprozess von Apple und QUALCOMM beginnt in Kalifornien. Unitedhealth wird nach starken Quartalszahlen zuversichtlicher. Drägerwerk-Aktie nur Anfangs klar von Analystenhochstufung angetrieben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 15 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier (CDU) sieht sich derzeit starker Kritik ausgesetzt. Zu Recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16.04.19
DAX schließt fest --US-Börsen schließen grün -- Wirecard: Opfer von Marktmanipulation -- Apple-QUALCOMM: Streit beigelegt -- Lufthansa: Massiver Verlust -- BVB, Zalando, Deutsche Bank, Tesla im Fokus
Ausland
01:00 Uhr
Spanische Börse: Auf wen Investoren bei der Wahl setzen
Aktie im Fokus
16.04.19
IBM verfehlt Umsatzerwartungen - Aktie nachbörslich schwächer
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Netflix Inc.552484
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
QUALCOMM Inc.883121
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Infineon AG623100