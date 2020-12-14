  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Mit Harald Weygand und BNP Paribas Richtung Weihnachten. Analyse, Meinungen, Produkte. Die Sendung Rendezvous mit Harry heute wieder um 19 Uhr +++-w-
14.12.2020 14:00

Agilent Receives Multiple Innovation Awards

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that both the NanoDis System and the innovative new style polychromator in the 5800 and 5900 ICP-OES have received Innovation Awards from The Analytical Scientist.

The recently launched NanoDis System utilizes cross-flow filtrationa concept traditionally used in industrial process chemistrycombined with conventional dissolution instruments to enable nanoparticle dissolution testing. Along with the introduction of automation for the complete workflow, the novel new system improves the process of introducing new drugs to market.

"The overwhelmingly positive response for the NanoDis System from the dissolution community has been quite remarkable, said Michael Frank, associate vice president of global marketing, Agilent Liquid Phase Separation Division. "At Agilent, we strive to deliver products that support scientists and their need to prove reliable results in an efficient and effective way, which is exactly what the NanoDis System delivers.

Design changes to the Agilent ICP-OES polychromator have improved the analytical performance of the latest Agilent ICP-OES instruments released earlier this year by lowering detection limits and improving spectral resolution. This modernization has not only improved the performance of the instrument but has also dramatically reduced the footprint and Argon gas consumption, making it a more sustainable option for laboratories.

"The new design of the polychromator is a real game-changer for our ICP-OES instruments moving forward, raising the bar for elemental analysis, commented Keith Bratchford, vice president and general manager, Agilent Spectroscopy. "Receiving an Innovation Award from The Analytical Scientist is a testament to the great work that our R&D teams do, striving to continually find ways to improve the performance of our instruments.

Through advancements like these, including Agilents Vaya Raman spectrometer for pharma QA/QC, which as well as being a gold winner in the R&D 100 awards, is also a finalist in The Medicine Makers Innovation Awards, Agilent is enacting its commitment to advancing the quality of life and progressing science. Agilent instruments and technologies help scientists to further disease research, develop advanced therapies, and ensure our water, food, air, and fuels are clean. The discoveries Agilent enables makes the world a better place to live.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Nachrichten zu Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
30.11.20
Wie Experten die Agilent Technologies-Aktie im November einstuften (finanzen.net)
25.11.20
Agilent Technologies: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
21.11.20
Ausblick: Agilent Technologies öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
08.11.20
Erste Schätzungen: Agilent Technologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.09.20
Telekom, Varian, SAP - das war Donnerstag, 3.9.2020 (manager magazin online)
03.09.20
Siemens Healthineers sammelt Milliarden für Varian-Übernahme ein, Aktie fällt (manager magazin online)
20.08.20
Agilent Technologies: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
17.08.20
Ausblick: Agilent Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Agilent Technologies News
RSS Feed
Agilent Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.07.2019Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.05.2019Agilent Technologies Peer PerformWolfe Research
25.02.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.01.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
25.02.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.01.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
18.01.2017Agilent Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.01.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
15.07.2019Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.05.2019Agilent Technologies Peer PerformWolfe Research
17.05.2016Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.01.2016Agilent Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.01.2016Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.02.2009Varian underweightBarclays Capital
16.08.2005Agilent sellBanc of America Sec.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Agilent Technologies Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Erfahren Sie in unserem Live-Seminar heute Abend um 18 Uhr, wie es 2021 an der Börse weitergehen kann!

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Agilent Technologies News

21.11.20Ausblick: Agilent Technologies öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
25.11.20Agilent Technologies: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
30.11.20Wie Experten die Agilent Technologies-Aktie im November einstuften
16.11.20Agilent Technologies (A) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
24.11.20Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
23.11.20Agilent Technologies (A) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
20.11.20Agilent (A) Hikes Dividend to 19.4 Cents. Rewards Shareholders
17.11.20Agilent Gets Expanded FDA Approval for pharmDX Assay in U.S.
18.11.20What's in the Offing for Agilent (A) This Earnings Season?
Weitere Agilent Technologies News
Werbung

Trading-News

Brexit-Verhandlungen: Der Denn-sie-wissen-nicht-was-sie-tun-Effekt
DZ BANK - Palladium: Saisonal sehr attraktiv!
Amazon  Das Dreieck spitzt sich zu
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Deutsche Telekom, Vonovia
Scalable Capital | Online-Live-Seminar heute Abend, den 14. Dezember
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Nur noch heute und morgen: Jetzt 12 Monate gebührenfrei investieren
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Webinar: Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten? Das geht mit Allvest, der neuen digitalen Tochter der Allianz
Hohe Nachfrage nach Vermögenswerten - trotz Pandemie
Zwischenstopp Geldanlage: Dr. Jan Ehrhardt im Interview mit Markus Koch
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Agilent Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Agilent Technologies Peer Group News

13:41 UhrSiemens Gamesa books Reygar vessel monitoring boost
09:33 Uhradidas-Aktie: Trendwende in Sicht
09:29 UhrSiemens Aktiengesellschaft : Release of a capital market information
08:48 UhrMore Power for Iraq: GE Synchronizes Two Turbines to the Grid at Zubair Permanent Power Generation Plant
08:00 UhrGeneral Electric meldet Dividende
07:17 UhrKoalitionskreise - Einigung auf schnelleren Ökostrom-Ausbau
12.12.20The GE Business You've Never Heard Of: And Why It Really Matters
12.12.20Die Lieblinge der Deutschen: Die 10 populärsten Aktien im Depot
11.12.20GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
11.12.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Roche. Wells Fargo. General Electric. Microsoft and Intuit

News von

Das sind die besten Deals am 14.12.2020
Der Dax kann bis zum Frühjahr 16.000 Punkte erreichen
Barren, Münzen oder Aktien  so verschenken Sie Gold richtig
Der entscheidende Makel von Apples Luxus-Kopfhörern
Ich sag mal so, wer betrügen will, der betrügt eh

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Virus-Krise dämpft vorweihnachtliche Anleger-Stimmung
Wasserstoff Newsblog: So stuft eine britische Investmentbank die Aktien von Nel Asa, ITM Power und Ceres Power ein
DAX im Plus: Konjunkturhoffnungen geben Europas Börsen Auftrieb
Der Morgen kompakt: Acht Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
Newsticker Corona: Bayern erlaubt Auslieferung von Paketen am Sonntag

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt zu -- CureVac mit Impfstoff-Studie -- Geplanter Staatseinstieg treibt HENSOLDT weiter an -- Impfungen in USA ab heute -- Harter Lockdown steht bevor -- BVB, VW, QIAGEN, AstraZeneca im Fokus

RWE trennt sich von Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Windkraftanlagen in Texas. Bank-Aktien vom Dividendenschock erholt. Weitreichende Störung bei Google. Wirecard-Ausschusssitzung zu Apas wird Dienstag fortgesetzt. Roche-Tochter Genentech schließt Lizenzabkommen mit Relay für Krebskandidaten. Infineon- und SAP-Aktien am DAX-Ende - Technologiesektor wenig gefragt. Daimler plant 2021 Produktionsstart für drei neue Elektro-Modelle.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Zum Eindämmen der sich weiter stark ausbreitenden Corona-Pandemie gibt es in Deutschland vor Weihnachten einen harten Lockdown. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen