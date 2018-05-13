Agilent Recognized as Great Place to Work in Europe

Agilent
Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that surveys conducted
by the Great Place to Work Institute indicate that Agilent ranks among
the best places to work in both Spain and Germany.
Great Place to Work is a recognition program that conducts the largest
workplace culture study in the world, with 6,000 companies
participating. The process includes the analysis of responses from
workplace satisfaction surveys, as well as a cultural audit of Agilents
HR and people management programs.
The institutes latest survey results found that around 90 percent of
Agilent employees said that Agilent was a great workplace in both Spain
and Germany, with around 85 percent stating that they take great pride
in working for the company.
Agilent was one of nine companies in Spain, and one of 20 companies in
Germany, who were new entrants this year. In Spain, Agilent ranked 8th
in the category for companies with between 50 to 500 employees. In
Germany, Agilent ranked 14th in the category for companies
with between 501 to 2000 employees. Outstanding results for the first
year of entry.
Agilent also received high rankings for other engagement categories,
including great atmosphere and communications, in both countries.
"We are extremely honored to receive these awards, said Mike McMullen,
Agilent president, and chief executive. "As a company, we are deeply
committed to our most valuable resourcesour people. They are our
biggest differentiator, and a top priority is providing a workplace and
culture in which they can thrive.
"Our goal is to provide a rewarding career experience for all our
employees," said Dominique Grau, Agilent senior vice president of human
resources. "We have outstanding people and teams. Their commitment,
coupled with Agilent's strong company values, is the foundation for
achieving our mission to improve the quality of life. We are excited
about this recognition and committed to continuing our focus on making
Agilent an even better place to work."
The Great
Place to Work Institute conducts research and recognizes leading
workplaces in more than 45 countries on six continents.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences,
diagnostics and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of
insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services,
solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most
challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion
in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,300 people worldwide. Information about
Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.
