01.06.2020 14:48

Agilent Technologies Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) today announced it is offering, subject to market and other conditions, a series of senior notes under an automatic shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual terms of the notes, including interest rate, principal amount and maturity, will depend on market conditions at the time of pricing.

Agilent intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including, together with cash on hand, to repay borrowings under its term loan facility.

BofA Securities, Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers.

The offering of securities may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus can be obtained from:

BofA Securities, Inc.
NC1-004-03-43
200 North College Street, 3rd floor
Charlotte NC 28255-0001
Attn: Prospectus Department
Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com
Telephone: (800) 294-1322

Mizuho Securities USA LLC
1271 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Attn: Debt Capital Markets
Telephone: (866) 271-7403

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Attn: WFS Customer Service
Email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com
Telephone: (800) 645-3751

Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are or will be available for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to our proposed senior notes offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will, "anticipate, "estimate, "expect, "project, "intend, "plan, "believe, "target, "forecast, and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to economic, market or business conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. No assurance can be given that the securities offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Except as required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect the occurrence of events after the date of this news release.

