finanzen.net
06.02.2020 23:17
Bewerten
(0)

Agilent Technologies Announces Twist Bioscience Agrees to Pay $22.5 Million Settlement in IP Litigation

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has reached an agreement with Twist Bioscience under which Twist has agreed to pay Agilent a sum of $22.5 million to settle Agilents claims against Twist, as well as current and former Twist employees Emily Leproust, Siyuan Chen, and Solange Glaize. The claims included trade secret misappropriation claims against Twist, Dr. Leproust, Dr. Chen and Ms. Glaize, breach of contract claims against Dr. Leproust, Dr. Chen and Ms. Glaize, and breach of duty of loyalty claims against Dr. Leproust. The settlement agreement provides a license to Twist for discrete aspects of Agilents oligo-synthesis technology and successfully resolves all outstanding litigation between all parties.

"This settlement vindicates Agilents deep commitment to protecting our intellectual property, said Simone Schiller, associate vice president and managing counsel for Global Litigation at Agilent. "Agilent is in the business of innovation and driving technology forward the right way is central to what we do. From the outset, our goal has been to protect our proprietary technology and the hard work of the many scientists and engineers who built it. This settlement accomplishes that.

The promise and potential applications of synthetic biology are world-changing, from manufacturing chemicals and biofuels to providing breakthroughs in detecting and treating diseases. Agilent is extremely proud of its R&D track record, and of the important contributions the company is making through its pioneering oligo-synthesis technology. This leading technology enables Agilent customers to make new and wide-ranging scientific discoveries, including groundbreaking research and development aimed at improving health and saving lives. Agilent welcomes competition on its merits and looks forward to continuing to drive innovation in this exciting new area. Agilents goal is, and remains, the advancement of science.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom.

Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Nachrichten zu Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Agilent Technologies News
RSS Feed
Agilent Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.07.2019Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.05.2019Agilent Technologies Peer PerformWolfe Research
25.02.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.01.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
25.02.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.01.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
18.01.2017Agilent Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.01.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
15.07.2019Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.05.2019Agilent Technologies Peer PerformWolfe Research
17.05.2016Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.01.2016Agilent Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.01.2016Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.02.2009Varian underweightBarclays Capital
16.08.2005Agilent sellBanc of America Sec.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Agilent Technologies Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Agilent Technologies News

09.01.20Varian (VAR) Hits a 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?
05.02.20UPDATE 1-Ackman's Pershing Square exits Starbucks. sticks by Chipotle. sees gains at Agilent
30.01.20Varian (VAR) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q1
05.02.20Ackman's Pershing Square exits Starbucks. sticks by Chipotle. sees gains at Agilent
23.01.20What's in Store for Varian Medical (VAR) in Q1 Earnings?
30.01.20What's Behind Varian Medical Systems' Mixed Q1 Results?
30.01.20Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Agilent Technologies News
Werbung

Inside

Neue Money, Markets & Machines Episode: Risiko & Rendite
Carlsberg stillt Aktionärsdurst- Anheuser Bush ohne Fortune
SOCIETE GENERALE: INLINE-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF EUR/GBP- MIT SEITWÄRTSKURSEN RENDITE ERZIELEN
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones hangelt über Hürden
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Wirecard, Continental, Infineon
Hat es sich auscoronat?
Infineon  Kursexplosion nach Zahlen
DZ BANK - Bullen bereiten Breakout auf Allzeithoch vor
Video: DAX explodiert!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Agilent Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Agilent Technologies Peer Group News

18:49 Uhr82 oder doch nur 62 Prozent? Wie Siemens-Chef Kaeser die Aktionärsrendite schönrechnet
17:51 UhrXETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX läuft weiter - Dt. Bank haussieren - Siemens ex
17:22 UhrStudie - SAP bleibt die wertvollste deutsche Marke
15:38 UhrStudie: SAP weiter wertvollste deutsche Marke
15:04 UhrAmetek stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
15:04 UhrSiemens öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
14:41 UhrGE Researchers Developing Advanced PV Inverter Technology to Support More Reliable. Resilient Solar Grid Integration
13:14 UhrAzito Phase IV: Azito Energie selects GE technology to add 253 MW Power in Côte d’Ivoire
10:45 UhrAktie im Fokus - Siemens
10:08 UhrAuftragsflaute im Maschinenbau - Trübes Jahr 2019

News von

Warum sie jetzt in Gold investieren sollten
Der Boom der Tesla-Aktie hat zwei verhängnisvolle Vorbilder
Scholz plant steuerliche Entlastung von Kleinsparern
Großbritannien, das neue Eldorado für Sparer
Für neue Heizung und Dämmung gibt es jetzt so viel Geld wie noch nie

News von

Bitcoin bricht aus: Wird der Kurs zum Jahresende auf 100.000 Dollar katapultiert?
Tesla-Aktie: Höhenflug vorerst gestoppt
Neuer Schub für Ballard Power, Powercell & Co? Verkehrsminister Scheuer will Brennstoffzellen
Wirecard-Aktie nach Höhenflug: Wie nachhaltig ist die Aufwärtsrallye wirklich?
DAX im Plus: Hoffnung auf Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Coronavirus treibt Börsen - Infineon-Aktie im Aufwind

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow letztlich höher -- OSRAM zurück in den schwarzen Zahlen -- Allianz will keine Quartalszahlen mehr -- Boeing, Tesla, Deutsche Bank, Twitter, ArcelorMittal, RATIONAL im Fokus

Airbus startet mit Auftragsboom ins Jahr. Bristol-Myers Squibb steigert Umsatz. Société Générale mit Gewinneinbruch. CANCOM erreicht 2019 seine Ziele. TOTAL verdient mehr als erwartet - Aktienrückkauf geplant. Sanofi nach hohen Abschreibungen in Verlustzone gerutscht. Hohe Kosten drücken auf Ergebnis der ING.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Beim Kauf eines Finanzproduktes vertraue ich überwiegend auf Informationen von:

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:32 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow letztlich höher -- OSRAM zurück in den schwarzen Zahlen -- Allianz will keine Quartalszahlen mehr -- Boeing, Tesla, Deutsche Bank, Twitter, ArcelorMittal, RATIONAL im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:44 Uhr
GoPro enttäuscht auf ganzer Linie - GoPro-Aktie bricht ein
Aktie im Fokus
22:43 Uhr
Twitter-Aktie im Bullenmodus: Twitter-Umsatz knackt erstmals die Milliardenmarke
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
SteinhoffA14XB9
CommerzbankCBK100
Siemens AG723610
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
Varta AGA0TGJ5