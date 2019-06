Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for Investment Community

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the following upcoming webcasts for the investment community:

Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Thursday, June 6, at 11:00 a.m. (ET)

Grand Hyatt, New York

Bob McMahon, Agilent chief financial officer

Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, June 11, at 8:00 a.m. (PT)

Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Bob McMahon, Agilent chief financial officer

Links to each webcast will be available at www.investor.agilent.com.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Based on more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,550 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

