Agilent Technologies Completes Acquisition of ULTRA Scientific Assets

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it has
completed the acquisition of the business assets of ULTRA Scientific,
Inc., a leading provider of chemical standards and certified reference
materials.
Agilent identified chemical standards as a key expansion area that will
enable Agilent to enhance the customer experience by providing complete
workflow solutions. ULTRA Scientifics extensive catalog of chemical
standards are critical to analytical laboratory workflows and help
customers qualify the performance of their methods to validate and
quantitate results. ULTRA Scientific serves laboratory professionals in
key end markets including environmental, food, forensics,
pharmaceutical, chemical and energy, and academia and government.
"Agilent was one of ULTRA Scientifics largest customers so we have
great confidence in the team and solutions, said Steve Cohan, vice
president and general manager of Agilents Supplies Division. "We look
forward to combining the teams, and the new opportunities we will have
to leverage our combined strengths and create significant value for our
customers as we work towards our goal of creating complete workflow
solutions.
Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
More information on ULTRA Scientifics products and solutions is
available at www.ultrasci.com.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences,
diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of
insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services,
solutions, and people provide trusted answers to its customers' most
challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion
in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about
Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.
