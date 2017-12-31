+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
16.07.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Agilent Technologies Completes Acquisition of ULTRA Scientific Assets

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the business assets of ULTRA Scientific, Inc., a leading provider of chemical standards and certified reference materials.

Agilent identified chemical standards as a key expansion area that will enable Agilent to enhance the customer experience by providing complete workflow solutions. ULTRA Scientifics extensive catalog of chemical standards are critical to analytical laboratory workflows and help customers qualify the performance of their methods to validate and quantitate results. ULTRA Scientific serves laboratory professionals in key end markets including environmental, food, forensics, pharmaceutical, chemical and energy, and academia and government.

"Agilent was one of ULTRA Scientifics largest customers so we have great confidence in the team and solutions, said Steve Cohan, vice president and general manager of Agilents Supplies Division. "We look forward to combining the teams, and the new opportunities we will have to leverage our combined strengths and create significant value for our customers as we work towards our goal of creating complete workflow solutions.

Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

More information on ULTRA Scientifics products and solutions is available at www.ultrasci.com.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to its customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and expertise the acquisition brings, the ability to supply industry requirements and acceleration of growth. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilents results to differ materially from managements current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to integrate Ultra Scientifics operations with Agilents, meet customer expectations and realize efficiencies from the combined businesses. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that our cost-cutting initiatives will impair our ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on our operations, our markets and our ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability of our supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilents filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2018. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilents management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Further technology, corporate citizenship and executive news is available on the Agilent news site at www.agilent.com/go/news.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.07.18
Varian Medical (VAR) Q3 Earnings: Surprise in Store? (Zacks)
29.06.18
Here's Why You Should Hold Varian Medical (VAR) Stock Now (Zacks)
29.06.18
Agilent (A) to Acquire ProZyme, Expand Glycan Market Share (Zacks)
28.06.18
Agilent (A) Opens Logistics Center, Expands China Foothold (Zacks)
20.06.18
Varian Medical's (VAR) ProBeam Platform Gains Foothold in UK (Zacks)
19.06.18
Varian Installs ProBeam Cyclotron at UCLH Proton Beam Therapy Center (PR Newswire)
18.06.18
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Boston Scientific, Stryker, Medtronic, Abbott and Varian Medical (Zacks)
14.06.18
Agilent (A) Gets FDA Approval for Cervical Cancer Test Assay (Zacks)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Agilent Technologies News
RSS Feed
Agilent Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.11.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
18.01.2017Agilent Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.01.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
17.05.2016Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.01.2016Agilent Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
21.11.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
18.01.2017Agilent Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.01.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
09.12.2015Agilent Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
21.11.2012Agilent Technologies buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.05.2016Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.01.2016Agilent Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.01.2016Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
17.11.2015Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
10.03.2015Agilent Technologies NeutralUBS AG
06.02.2009Varian underweightBarclays Capital
16.08.2005Agilent sellBanc of America Sec.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Agilent Technologies Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Agilent Technologies News

18.06.18Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Boston Scientific. Stryker. Medtronic. Abbott and Varian Medical
09.07.18Varian Medical (VAR) Q3 Earnings: Surprise in Store?
19.06.18Varian Installs ProBeam Cyclotron at UCLH Proton Beam Therapy Center
28.06.18Agilent (A) Opens Logistics Center. Expands China Foothold
29.06.18Agilent (A) to Acquire ProZyme. Expand Glycan Market Share
29.06.18Here's Why You Should Hold Varian Medical (VAR) Stock Now
20.06.18Varian Medical's (VAR) ProBeam Platform Gains Foothold in UK
Weitere Agilent Technologies News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK  Traden wie die Profis  Feingold Research, die neuen Referenten in der DZ BANK Webinarreihe
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Vom Netzwerk-Spezialisten zum IT-Konzern mit Rundumservice  diese günstig bewertete Aktie sollten Anleger kennen!
UBS: Daimler: Qualität geht vor Schnelligkeit
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Dow Jones mit wunderbaren Trendmustern
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren  Discount-Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Deutsche Bank, Daimler
ING Markets: DAX etabliert sich über 12.500 Punkten
HSBC: DAX® - Doppelte Unsicherheit
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Agilent Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Agilent Technologies Peer Group News

22:16 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Bankenwerte gesucht und Energiewerte schwach
19:56 UhrHere's What GE Aviation Said About Supplying A Boeing '797' Engine
19:17 UhrGasturbinen: Ein Pakt mit Chinesen verschafft Siemens Luft im Kraftwerksgeschäft
18:04 UhrFarnborough Air Show: GE still unconvinced about demand for 797
17:58 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Impulsarmes Geschäft nach Trump-Putin-Treffen
17:40 UhrGeneral Electric Earnings Preview: Here's What to Watch
17:40 UhrGeneral Electric Earnings Preview: Here's What to Watch
17:15 UhrNeuer Bahnkonzern: Siemens und Alstom treiben trotz Kartell-Bedenken ihre Zugfusion voran
15:47 UhrGeneral Electric Company's $500 Million Dollar Man
15:46 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Treffen Trump/Putin lässt Anleger vorsichtig agieren

News von

Wann der Vermieter für Schäden zahlen muss
Von jedem verdienten Euro bleiben Ihnen in diesem Jahr 45,7 Cent
So finden Sie den günstigsten Indexfonds
In diesem Städte-Ranking schlägt Berlin sogar München
Googles Hello meldet, wenn die Freundin klingelt

News von

Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Lichtblick für neuen Bank-Chef - Gewinn höher als gedacht
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie nach den Q2-Eckzahlen: Dickes Kaufsignal
Unbedingte Kauf-Empfehlung: Die fünf europäischen Top-Favoriten von Goldman Sachs
Goldpreis: Die Profis wagen sich wieder aus der Deckung
Dax schließt leicht höher - Deutsche Bank-Aktie im Fokus

News von

Diese Fähigkeit unterscheidet laut Richard Branson erfolgreiche von mittelmäßigen Menschen
Deutsche unterliegen beim Blick auf Immobilienpreise oft einem Irrglauben
Ausgerechnet die CSU könnte einer Zukunftstechnologie zum Durchbruch verhelfen
"XING und LinkedIn wird es in dieser Form nicht mehr geben": Wiener Startup will die Jobbörse revolutionieren
Eine Studie zeigt, wie sich Homeoffice auf die Arbeitsweise auswirkt - das Ergebnis überrascht

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit kleinem Plus -- Wall Street schließt uneinheitlich -- Netflix-Aktie stürzt ab -- Deutsche Bank: Überraschend hoher Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp, Bank of America, VTG im Fokus

Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie weiter auf Erholungskurs nach guten Quartals-Eckdaten. Linde verkauft Amerika-Geschäfte an Messer und CVC für 2,8 Milliarden Euro. Fiat: Streik gegen Ronaldo-Transfer ein "eklatanter Flop". Chinas Premier Li warnt USA: Ein Handelskrieg hat keine Gewinner.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
KW 28: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Wer hat am meisten Einfluss?
Die charismatischen Persönlichkeiten der Tech-Unternehmen
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Präsident Trump fordert von Deutschland, die Verteidigungsausgaben deutlich zu erhöhen. Was sollte Berlin tun?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:13 Uhr
DAX mit kleinem Plus -- Wall Street schließt uneinheitlich -- Netflix-Aktie stürzt ab -- Deutsche Bank: Überraschend hoher Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp, Bank of America, VTG im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:22 Uhr
Netflix-Aktie stürzt ab: Netflix enttäuscht beim Umsatz - Weniger Abokunden als erwartet
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu Deutsche Bank, VTG, UPS, FedEx und Continental
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Netflix Inc.552484
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100