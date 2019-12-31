finanzen.net
☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 6,75 % Deutschland Aktienanleihe auf 📈 Continental 📈 E.ON 📈 Münchener Rück - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆ -w-
18.02.2020 22:05

Agilent Technologies Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today reported revenue of $1.36 billion for the first quarter ended Jan. 31, 2020, up 5.7% year over year (and up 2.4% on a core(1) basis).

On a GAAP basis, first-quarter net income was $197 million or 63 cents per share. This compares with $504 million or $1.57 per share in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. GAAP earnings per share were down 60% year over year. Non-GAAP(2) net income was $252 million or 81 cents per share during the quarter compared with $244 million or 76 cents per share during the first quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per share were up 7% year over year.

"The Agilent team delivered a strong start to 2020. Our revenues were above expectations with growth across all regions and markets, and earnings per share at the top end of our guidance, said Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. "Our first-quarter results provide clear evidence our growth strategy is working.

Financial Highlights

Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group

First-quarter revenue of $638 million from Agilents Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG) was up 5% year over year (and down 2% on a core(1) basis). LSAGs operating margin was 24.8%.

Agilent CrossLab Group

First-quarter revenue of $470 million from the Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) grew 6% year over year (up 7% on a core(1) basis). ACGs operating margin was 25.4%.

Diagnostics and Genomics Group

First-quarter revenue of $249 million from Agilents Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) grew 6% year over year (up 7% on a core(1) basis). DGGs operating margin was 13.5%.

Second-Quarter and Full-Year Outlook

Agilent expects second-quarter 2020 revenue in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Second-quarter 2020 non-GAAP(3) earnings are expected to be in the range of 72 cents to 76 cents per share after factoring in the potential impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The company is maintaining its previous outlook and expects revenue of $5.50 billion to $5.55 billion for fiscal year 2020. Fiscal year 2020 non-GAAP(3) earnings guidance also remains unchanged in the range of $3.38 to $3.43 per share.

The outlook is based on Jan. 31, 2020, currency exchange rates.

Conference Call

Agilents management will present additional details regarding the companys first-quarter 2020 financial results on a conference call with investors today at 1:30 p.m. PST. This event will be webcast live in listen-only mode. Listeners may log on at www.investor.agilent.com and select "Q1 2020 Agilent Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call in the "News & Events  Calendar of Events section. The webcast will remain available on the companys website for 90 days.

Additional financial information can be found at www.investor.agilent.com by selecting "Financial Results in the "Financial Information section.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom.

Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding Agilents revenue and non-GAAP earnings guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2020, the impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and future amortization of intangibles. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilents results to differ materially from managements current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unforeseen changes in the strength of Agilents customers businesses; unforeseen changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; unforeseen changes in the currency markets; customer purchasing decisions and timing, and the risk that Agilent is not able to realize the savings expected from integration and restructuring activities. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that its cost-cutting initiatives will impair its ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on its operations, its markets and its ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability of its supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilents filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2019. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilents management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

(1) Core revenue growth excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Core revenue is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation between Q1 FY20 GAAP revenue and core revenue is set forth on page 6 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure. Core revenue growth rate as projected for Q2 FY20 and full fiscal year 2020 excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Most of the excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided for the projection.

(2) Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share primarily exclude the impacts of non-cash intangibles amortization, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, and Nucleic Acid Solutions Division ("NASD) site costs. Agilent also excludes any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations and which are either isolated or are not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability including the impact of the 2017 Tax Act. A reconciliation between non-GAAP net income and GAAP net income is set forth on page 4 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure.

(3) Non-GAAP earnings per share as projected for Q2 FY20 and full fiscal year 2020 excludes primarily the impacts of non-cash intangibles amortization, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, Nucleic Acid Solutions Division ("NASD) site costs and mergers and acquisitions announced but not closed. Agilent also excludes any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations and which are either isolated or are not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. Most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided. Future amortization of intangibles is expected to be approximately $46 million per quarter.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
 
 
Three Months Ended
January 31,

2020

2019

 
Net revenue

$

1,357

 

$

1,284

 

 
Costs and expenses:
Cost of products and services

 

634

 

 

577

 

Research and development

 

104

 

 

102

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

404

 

 

355

 

Total costs and expenses

 

1,142

 

 

1,034

 

 
Income from operations

 

215

 

 

250

 

 
Interest income

 

3

 

 

10

 

Interest expense

 

(20

)

 

(18

)

Other income (expense), net

 

21

 

 

6

 

 
Income before taxes

 

219

 

 

248

 

 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

22

 

 

(256

)

 
Net income

$

197

 

$

504

 

 
 
 
Net income per share:
Basic

$

0.64

 

$

1.58

 

Diluted

$

0.63

 

$

1.57

 

 
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic

 

310

 

 

318

 

Diluted

 

313

 

 

322

 

 
 
 
The preliminary income statement is estimated based on our current information.
 
 
Page 1
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In millions, except par value and share amounts)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
 

January 31,

October 31,

2020

2019

ASSETS
 
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,226

 

$

1,382

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

966

 

 

930

 

Inventory

 

706

 

 

679

 

Other current assets

 

204

 

 

198

 

Total current assets

 

3,102

 

 

3,189

 

 
Property, plant and equipment, net

 

844

 

 

850

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

4,648

 

 

4,700

 

Long-term investments

 

118

 

 

102

 

Other assets

 

789

 

 

611

 

Total assets

$

9,501

 

$

9,452

 

 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
 
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

329

 

$

354

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

253

 

 

334

 

Deferred revenue

 

379

 

 

336

 

Short-term debt

 

675

 

 

616

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

256

 

 

440

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,892

 

 

2,080

 

 
Long-term debt

 

1,787

 

 

1,791

 

Retirement and post-retirement benefits

 

354

 

 

360

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

620

 

 

473

 

Total liabilities

 

4,653

 

 

4,704

 

 
Total Equity:
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 125 million shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

 



 

 



 

Common stock; $0.01 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 310 million shares at January 31, 2020 and 309 million shares at October 31, 2019, issued

 

3

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

5,293

 

 

5,277

 

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

 

73

 

 

(18

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(521

)

 

(514

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

4,848

 

 

4,748

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

9,501

 

$

9,452

 

 
 
 
The preliminary balance sheet is estimated based on our current information.
 
Page 2
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
 
 
Three Months Ended
January 31, January 31,

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income

$

197

 

$

504

 

 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

79

 

 

54

 

Share-based compensation

 

27

 

 

24

 

Excess and obsolete inventory related charges

 

4

 

 

4

 

Gain on fair value investment

 

(16

)



Other non-cash expenses, net

 

2

 

 

3

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net

 

(40

)

 

(22

)

Inventory

 

(32

)

 

(12

)

Accounts payable

 

(15

)

 

(16

)

Employee compensation and benefits

 

(80

)

 

(71

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

(185

)

 

(255

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (a)

 

(59

)

 

213

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Investments in property, plant and equipment

 

(34

)

 

(39

)

Payment to acquire fair value investments

 

(1

)

 

(2

)

Payment in exchange for convertible note



 

(1

)

Acquisition of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired



 

(248

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(35

)

 

(290

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance of common stock under employee stock plans

 

32

 

 

22

 

Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(33

)

 

(13

)

Payment of dividends

 

(56

)

 

(52

)

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

 

432

 



Repayment of revolving credit facility

 

(372

)



Repayment of finance lease

 

(4

)



Purchase of non-controlling interest



 

(4

)

Treasury stock repurchases

 

(60

)

 

(75

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(61

)

 

(122

)

 
Effect of exchange rate movements

 

(1

)

 

9

 

 
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(156

)

 

(190

)

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

1,388

 

 

2,254

 

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,232

 

$

2,064

 

 
 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheet:
 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,226

 

$

2,057

 

Restricted cash, included in other assets

 

6

 

 

7

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

1,232

 

$

2,064

 

 
 
(a) Cash payments included in operating activities:
 
Income tax payments (refunds), net

$

241

 

$

21

 

Interest payments

$

17

 

$

25

 

 
 
 
The preliminary cash flow is estimated based on our current information.
 
 
Page 3
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
     
Three Months Ended
January 31,

2020

 

Diluted EPS

2019

 

Diluted EPS

   
GAAP net income

$

197

 

 

$

0.63

 

$

504

 

 

$

1.57

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:    
Intangible amortization

 

48

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

28

 

 

 

0.09

 

Transformational initiatives

 

13

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

5

 

 

 

0.02

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

13

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

10

 

 

 

0.03

 

NASD site costs

 



 

 

 



 

 

2

 

 

 

0.01

 

Other

 

6

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

1

 

 

 



 

Tax benefit on intra-entity asset transfer

 



 

 

 



 

 

(299

)

 

 

(0.93

)

Adjustment for taxes (a)

 

(25

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

(7

)

 

 

(0.03

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

252

 

 

$

0.81

 

$

244

 

 

$

0.76

 

(a) The adjustment for taxes excludes tax benefits that management believes are not directly related to on-going operations and which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. For the three months ended January 31, 2020 and 2019, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 15.5% and 17%, respectively.
 
We provide non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share amounts in order to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and our prospects for the future. These supplemental measures exclude, among other things, charges related to amortization of intangibles, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, NASD site costs, and tax benefit on intra-entity asset transfer.
 
Transformational initiatives include expenses associated with targeted cost reduction activities such as manufacturing transfers including costs to move manufacturing due to new tariffs and tariff remediation actions, small site consolidations, legal entity and other business reorganizations, insourcing or outsourcing of activities. Such costs may include move and relocation costs, one-time termination benefits and other one-time reorganization costs. Included in this category are also expenses associated with company programs to transform our product lifecycle management (PLM) system, human resources and financial systems.
 
Acquisition and Integration costs include all incremental expenses incurred to investigate or effect a business combination. Such acquisition costs may include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees. Such integration costs may include expenses directly related to integration of business and facility operations, the transfer of assets and intellectual property, information technology systems and infrastructure and other employee-related costs.
 
NASD site costs include all the costs related to the expansion of our manufacturing of nucleic acid active pharmaceutical ingredients incurred prior to the commencement of commercial manufacturing.
 
Other includes certain legal costs, settlements and an unrealized gain related to our equity securities in addition to other miscellaneous adjustments.
 
Tax benefit on intra-entity asset transfer relates to our operations in Singapore along with our application of the new accounting rules for income tax consequences of intra-entity transfer of assets as adopted on November 1, 2018.
 
Our management uses non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of our core businesses, to estimate future core performance and to compensate employees. Since management finds this measure to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing our results "through the eyes of management in addition to seeing our GAAP results. This information facilitates our managements internal comparisons to our historical operating results as well as to the operating results of our competitors.
 
Our management recognizes that items such as amortization of intangibles can have a material impact on our cash flows and/or our net income. Our GAAP financial statements including our statement of cash flows portray those effects. Although we believe it is useful for investors to see core performance free of special items, investors should understand that the excluded items are actual expenses that may impact the cash available to us for other uses. To gain a complete picture of all effects on the companys profit and loss from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the GAAP income statement. The non-GAAP numbers focus instead upon the core business of the company, which is only a subset, albeit a critical one, of the companys performance.
 
Readers are reminded that non-GAAP numbers are merely a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. They should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies.
 
The preliminary non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS reconciliation is estimated based on our current information.
 
Page 4
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
 
Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group

Q1'20

Q1'19

Revenue

$

638

 

$

607

 

Gross Margin, %

 

60.2

%

 

62.1

%

Income from Operations

$

158

 

$

159

 

Operating margin, %

 

24.8

%

 

26.1

%

 
 
Diagnostics and Genomics Group

Q1'20

Q1'19

Revenue

$

249

 

$

235

 

Gross Margin, %

 

51.7

%

 

54.0

%

Income from Operations

$

34

 

$

33

 

Operating margin, %

 

13.5

%

 

14.0

%

 
 
Agilent CrossLab Group

Q1'20

Q1'19

Revenue

$

470

 

$

442

 

Gross Margin, %

 

51.8

%

 

51.3

%

Income from Operations

$

119

 

$

105

 

Operating margin, %

 

25.4

%

 

23.9

%

Income from operations reflect the results of our reportable segments under Agilent's management reporting system which are not necessarily in conformity with GAAP financial measures. Income from operations of our reporting segments exclude, among other things, charges related to amortization of intangibles, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, and NASD site costs.
 
Readers are reminded that non-GAAP numbers are merely a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. They should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies.
 
The preliminary segment information is estimated based on our current information.
 
 
Page 5
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF REVENUE BY SEGMENT EXCLUDING
ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTITURES AND THE IMPACT OF CURRENCY ADJUSTMENTS (CORE)
(in millions)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
 
Year-over-Year
 
GAAP
Year-over-Year
GAAP Revenue by Segment Q1'20 Q1'19 % Change
 
Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group

$

638

$

607

5

%

 
Diagnostics and Genomics Group

 

249

 

235

6

%

 
Agilent CrossLab Group

 

470

 

442

6

%

 
Agilent

$

1,357

$

1,284

6

%

 
 
 
Non-GAAP
(excluding Acquisitions & Divestitures)		 Year-over-Year
at Constant Currency (a)
Year-over-Year Year-over-Year

Percentage Point
Impact from Currency

Current Quarter
Currency Impact (b)
Non GAAP Revenue by Segment Q1'20 Q1'19 % Change % Change
 
Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group

$

590

$

607

(3

%)

(2

%)

-1 ppt

$

(2

)

 
Diagnostics and Genomics Group

 

249

 

235

6

%

7

%

-1 ppt

 

(1

)

 
Agilent CrossLab Group

 

470

 

442

6

%

7

%

-1 ppt

 

(2

)

 
Agilent (Core)

$

1,309

$

1,284

2

%

2

%



$

(5

)

We compare the year-over-year change in revenue excluding the effect of recent acquisitions and divestitures and foreign currency rate fluctuations to assess the performance of our underlying business.
 
(a) The constant currency year-over-year growth percentage is calculated by recalculating all periods in the comparison period at the foreign currency exchange rates used for accounting during the last month of the current quarter, and then using those revised values to calculate the year-over-year percentage change.
 
(b) The dollar impact from the current quarter currency impact is equal to the total year-over-year dollar change less the constant currency year-over-year change.
 
The preliminary reconciliation of GAAP revenue adjusted for recent acquisitions and divestitures and impact of currency is estimated based on our current information.
 
 
Page 6

 

Nachrichten zu Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17.02.20
Ausblick: Agilent Technologies stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
19.09.19
Agilent schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
13.08.19
Ausblick: Agilent Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.05.19
Agilent gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
17.05.19
Agilent Technologies präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
12.05.19
Ausblick: Agilent Technologies stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
19.02.19
Ausblick: Agilent Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Agilent Technologies News
RSS Feed
Agilent Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.07.2019Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.05.2019Agilent Technologies Peer PerformWolfe Research
25.02.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.01.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
25.02.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.01.2019Agilent Technologies BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
18.01.2017Agilent Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.01.2017Agilent Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
15.07.2019Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.05.2019Agilent Technologies Peer PerformWolfe Research
17.05.2016Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.01.2016Agilent Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.01.2016Agilent Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.02.2009Varian underweightBarclays Capital
16.08.2005Agilent sellBanc of America Sec.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Agilent Technologies Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Agilent Technologies News

17.02.20Ausblick: Agilent Technologies stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
05.02.20UPDATE 1-Ackman's Pershing Square exits Starbucks. sticks by Chipotle. sees gains at Agilent
05.02.20Ackman's Pershing Square exits Starbucks. sticks by Chipotle. sees gains at Agilent
30.01.20Varian (VAR) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q1
07.02.20Twist Biosciences and Agilent Settle Dispute. Avoid Costly Trial
11.02.20Agilent Technologies (A) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
12.02.20Agilent (A) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
23.01.20What's in Store for Varian Medical (VAR) in Q1 Earnings?
30.01.20What's Behind Varian Medical Systems' Mixed Q1 Results?
30.01.20Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Agilent Technologies News
Werbung

Inside

"Money, Markets & Machines", der Podcast rund um Geldanlage und Technologie
SMI: Technische Klettertour geht weiter
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit bärischem Start
GM stellt 160 Jahre alte Traditionsmarke ein
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf RWE, Wirecard, Lufthansa
SOCIETE GENERALE: adidas: Chance von 5,15 Prozent
Spezialist für Bausoftware erhält Angebot von Schneider Electric
BASF  Globale Führungsposition
DZ BANK - Bullen legen Verschnaufpause am Allzeithoch ein
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Agilent Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Agilent Technologies Peer Group News

18:00 UhrManager in Kauflaune bei Siemens. Daimler und Software AG
17:57 UhrMilliarden-Deal: Alstom will Bombardier-Zugsparte kaufen - Alstom-Aktie tiefer
17:24 UhrGE Engines Get Trump Backing Despite Effort To Stall Boeing's China Rival
16:23 UhrTrump: Blocking GE jet engine sales to China 'ridiculous'
15:57 UhrLe Maire hofft auf Ja der EU-Kommission zum Alstom-Bombardier-Deal
15:54 UhrROUNDUP: Paris hofft auf Ja der EU-Kommission zur Bahnfusion - Experten warnen
15:50 UhrGE expands advanced imaging activities in Israel
15:35 UhrGE appoints grid solutions chief
15:12 UhrSiemens liefert weitere Kraftwerksturbinen nach Weißrussland
14:37 UhrNoch viele Fragen offen bei geplanter Fusion Alstom/Bombardier

News von

An den Börsen tickt die 12,4-Billionen-Euro-Schuldenbombe
Dieser Chip entscheidet, ob die Kasse aus dem Supermarkt verschwindet
Die Immobilienpreise entkoppeln sich vom Alltag der Deutschen
Wie finde ich die richtige Matratze? Die wichtigsten Tipps zum Kauf
Sind die Anleger zu leichtsinnig?

News von

Powercell-Aktie explodiert: Was ist da los?
Wo steht die Aktie von Nel Asa in einem Jahr?
Unehrlich und rücksichtslos gehandelt? Wirecard steht jetzt vor Gericht
DAX im Minus: Apple-Warnung ruft Anlegern Virus-Krise wieder ins Gedächtnis
Varta-Aktie: Erst Börsenstar - jetzt gefallener Engel?

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich im Minus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Coronavirus: Apple mit Umsatzwarnung -- Tesla profitiert von Batterienliefervertrag -- HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, BHP im Fokus

METRO schließt Kaufvertrag über Real mit SCP Group. Can-Vertrag beim BVB nach Leih-Halbjahr bis 2024. HOCHTIEF-Mutter ACS wächst und steigert Gewinn. TAKKT will einen Euro Dividende je Aktie ausschütten. DuPont tauscht wegen Wachstumsschwäche Chef aus. Walmart enttäuscht mit Prognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/7: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ein Gericht hat die Rodung für die Tesla-Fabrik in Brandenburg gestoppt. Wie finden sie diese Entscheidung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:10 Uhr
Dow letztlich im Minus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Coronavirus: Apple mit Umsatzwarnung -- Tesla profitiert von Batterienliefervertrag -- HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, BHP im Fokus
Technologie
21:46 Uhr
Google Maps: Das sind die neuen wichtigen Funktionen
Aktie im Fokus
22:16 Uhr
Nach T-Mobile-Sprint-Deal: Rollt nun eine M&A-Lawine über die Branche?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
SteinhoffA14XB9
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Deutsche Telekom AG555750