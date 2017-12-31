Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson

Agilent
Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that two leading
scientists at the University
of MichiganBrandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakanssonhave received an
Agilent Thought Leader Award in support of their research into
understanding the structure and function of proteins and protein
complexes via mass spectrometry.
Growing interest in developing protein-based therapeutics is driving the
need for more rapid and informative analytical instrumentation, methods,
and informatics.
Dr. Ruotolo is a professor of analytical chemistry and chemical biology,
and Dr. Hakansson is a professor of chemistry. Both perform research at
the universitys College of Literature, Science, and the Arts.
A primary focus of their work is the development of techniques for more
rapid and specific characterization of intact proteins and protein
complexes, including various modes of chemical modification, new
fragmentation approaches, and ion mobility mass spectrometrya
technology that can determine the composition, size, and topological
organization of protein assemblies from a small amount of sample.
The award provides three years of financial assistance along with
Agilent instrumentation for ion mobility mass spectrometry,
high-performance liquid chromatography, and sample preparation and
introduction. Additionally, on-going collaboration and support from
Agilent experts is offered to accelerate the research.
"Partnering with leading researchers in mass spectrometry-based protein
characterization will enable Agilent to more rapidly evaluate and
commercialize new bioanalytical technologies and solutions, stated
Monty Benefiel, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Mass
Spectrometry Division. "Together, we will advance understanding,
technologies, techniques, and solutions in this dynamic space.
Professor Ruotolo shared, "I'm both humbled and honored by this award
from Agilent Technologies. Furthermore, I am excited to deepen our
collaborative relationship, as well as with the Hakansson lab. My hope
is that Agilent's generosity today precipitates a long-term partnership
between UM and Agilent in the area of chemical measurement science,
allowing us to push forward and develop exciting new technologies that
represent the forefront of this area together.
Professor Hakansson agreed: "I'm thrilled to receive this opportunity to
further push our electron-based structural characterization methods on a
new instrument platform and to formalize our existing collaboration with
the Ruotolo laboratory. We have complementary expertise in areas of
interest to Agilent, and there is great synergy between our research
groups - it will be very exciting to continue in this direction.
Ruotolo and Hakansson will be collaborating with several
biopharmaceutical industry scientists to help ensure their research
targets current protein characterization challenges of high importance,
and to provide opportunities for evaluation and optimization of new
approaches.
The Agilent Thought Leader Award promotes fundamental scientific
advances by contributing financial support, products, and expertise to
the research of influential thought leaders in the life sciences,
diagnostics, and chemical analysis space. Information about previous
award recipients is available at Agilent's Thought
Leader website.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences,
diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of
insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services,
solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most
challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion
in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about
Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005924/en/