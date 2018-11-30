Agilent to Acquire BioTek, Strengthening Leadership Position in Growing Cell Analysis Segment

finanzen.net
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-owned BioTek Instruments for $1.165 billion. With anticipated tax benefits for Agilent, the net purchase price is expected to be approximately $1.05 billion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005252/en/

Agilent and BioTek, a key strategic union and an outstanding combination for growth. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Agilent and BioTek, a key strategic union and an outstanding combination for growth. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BioTek is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative life science instrumentation. Its comprehensive product line includes cell imaging systems, microplate readers, washers, dispensers, automated incubators and stackers. These products enable life science research by providing customers with high performance, cost-effective analysis across diverse applications. BioTek generated revenues of $162 million in fiscal year 2018 ending December 31 and is expected to grow approximately 10 percent in 2019.

The transaction is expected to be completed in Agilents fiscal fourth quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Agilent expects the acquisition will be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share, contributing $0.02-$0.04 for fiscal year 2020, and compounding growth thereafter.

"BioTek represents a strong strategic fit with Agilent, said Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. "The combination of these two companies will accelerate our multi-year growth strategy to expand our position in cell analysis. This is another example of Agilent investing in high-growth segments of the life sciences market to serve new and existing customers. Agilent is committed to continuing operations in Vermont and retaining the great team of nearly 500 employees that have been at the core of BioTeks 50-year history of excellence and success.

"BioTek and Agilent have already been in partnership for over a year, successfully unlocking significant value through joint development of customer solutions, said Briar Alpert, CEO of BioTek. "Both companies share the same focus on customers and employees, as well as a similar purpose, mission and values. I am confident that this is the winning formula for our employees and customers around the world.

Expanding Portfolio and Leadership in Cell Analysis

Agilent entered the cell analysis segment in 2015 with the acquisition of Seahorse Bioscience, a leader in providing specialized instruments and live-cell, kinetic assays. Agilent Seahorse XF technology was a leap in the evolution of cellular metabolism analysis, allowing researchers to better understand metabolic profiles in live cells.

In January 2018, Agilent broadened its portfolio of cell analysis solutions through the acquisition of Luxcel Biosciences. Luxcels assays use soluble sensors to analyze metabolism, making them a perfect complement to Agilents Seahorse XF technology, providing researchers with more options to analyze live-cell metabolism.

In September 2018, Agilent differentiated its portfolio further through the acquisition of ACEA Biosciences, a pioneer in the development and commercialization of high- performance cell analysis platforms for life science research. Upon closing, the size of Agilents cell analysis business will be in excess of $250 million in annual revenues.

"By combining BioTeks offerings with Agilents, we will deliver a breadth of differentiated workflows, enabling customers to obtain deeper, more reliable insights across a variety of cell analysis applications, said Jacob Thaysen, president of Agilents Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group. "This positions Agilent well in the large and growing immuno-oncology and immunotherapy markets and expands our presence in biopharma, academia and research as customers seek to understand complex cellular environments and interactions.

About BioTek

BioTek, headquartered in Winooski, VT, is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of innovative life science instrumentation. Our comprehensive product line includes cell imaging systems, microplate readers, washers, dispensers, automated incubators and stackers. These products enable life science research by providing high performance, cost-effective analysis and quantification of biomolecules, biomolecular interactions and cellular structure and function across diverse applications. BioTek espouses a "Think Possible" approach that sets the tone for fresh ideas, unsurpassed customer service and original innovations.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,550 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and expertise the acquisition brings, the ability to supply industry requirements, acceleration of growth, effect on earnings and timing of completion of the acquisition. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilents results to differ materially from managements current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the BioTek transaction not being timely completed, if completed at all, and the ability to integrate BioTeks operations with Agilents, retain key employees, meet customer expectations, realize efficiencies from the combined businesses and realize anticipated tax benefits. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that our cost-cutting initiatives will impair our ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on our operations, our markets and our ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability of our supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilents filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2019. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilents management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Further technology, corporate citizenship and executive news is available at www.agilent.com/go/news.

