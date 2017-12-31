14.03.2018 21:16
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that in accordance with the terms of the outstanding warrants (CUSIP number 026874156) (the "Warrants) to purchase shares of AIG Common Stock, par value $2.50 per share, the Warrant exercise price will be reduced to $43.8498 per share from $44.0005 per share and the number of shares of AIG Common Stock receivable upon Warrant exercise will increase to 1.027 from 1.023. Each of these adjustments will be effective at the close of business on March 15, 2018. Any Warrant exercised on or prior to March 15, 2018 will not be entitled to these adjustments.

These adjustments resulted from the declaration by the Board of Directors of AIG on February 8, 2018 of a dividend of $0.32 per share on AIG Common Stock. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2018.

Further information on the Warrants and the adjustments to the Warrant exercise price and number of shares of AIG Common Stock receivable upon Warrant exercise, including the U.S. Federal income tax treatment of these adjustments, will be available in the Investor Relations section of AIGs website.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.02.18
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: UPS, FDX, AMZN, QCOM, NVDA, ATVI, AIG & more (CNBC)
09.02.18
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: UPS, FDX, AMZN, QCOM, NVDA, ATVI, AIG & more (CNBC)
09.02.18
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: UPS, FDX, AMZN, QCOM, NVDA, ATVI, AIG & more (CNBC)
09.02.18
AIG erleidet Milliardenverlust und schüttet eine stabile Dividende aus (MyDividends)
09.02.18
US-Versicherer: Waldbrände und Steuerreform bringen AIG Milliardenverlust (Handelsblatt)
09.02.18
Versicherungen: Milliardenverlust bei AIG im vierten Quartal (Blick)
08.02.18
AIG posts $6.7 billion loss on tax reform, catastrophes (Reuters Business)
08.02.18
AIG shares gain after company swings to adjusted quarterly profit (Market Watch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American International Group (AIG) News
RSS Feed
American International Group (AIG) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.02.2018American International Group (AIG) OverweightBarclays Capital
17.02.2017American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.12.2016American International Group (AIG) OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) BuyArgus Research Company
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.11.2009American International Group underperformCredit Suisse Group
16.09.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.08.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
14.03.2005Update American International Group Inc. (AIG): UnRaymond James

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American International Group (AIG) Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American International Group (AIG) News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere American International Group (AIG) News
Anzeige

Inside

Vermögensaufbau für Ihr Kind
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | HEUTE Abend live
DZ BANK  Brent Crude Oil  Pullback wird gekauft!
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT WIKIFOLIO
Feste Metallpreise nach guten China-Daten
UBS: Allianz SE - Der langfristige Aufwärtstrend ist gebrochen
HSBC: Warum profitieren Goldminen nicht von stabilen Goldpreisen?
Vontobel: Zinserhöhungen halten Goldpreis in Schach
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American International Group (AIG)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American International Group (AIG) Peer Group News

19:40 UhrPrudential split adds to shake-up of insurance sector
17:57 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Tillerson-Schock verdaut - Adidas im Höhenflug
16:18 UhrThe Tell: Bitcoin’s intrinsic value ‘must be zero’: Allianz
16:11 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Tillerson-Schock verdaut - Adidas im Höhenflug
14:08 UhrAdidas. Daimler. Allianz: Die stärksten Dividenden-Aktien im Dax
12:33 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Adidas und Prudential im Höhenflug
10:41 UhrBritischer Lebensversicherer: Prudential spaltet sich auf
10:15 UhrROUNDUP: Prudential will Europa-Geschäft abspalten - Aktie legt zu
10:03 UhrPrudential macht Assetmanager M&G Prudential eigenständig
09:33 UhrPrudential to divide into 2 with M&G spin-off

News von

Welche Diesel-Alternative sich jetzt lohnt
Der verteufelte Bitcoin erhält ein unerwartetes Gütesiegel
Die seltsame Furcht vor der kleinen Tochter
Hamburgs Erfolgsrezept gegen steigende Mieten
Die einfachste Steuererklärung aller Zeiten

News von

DAX: Kommt die nächste Schwäche?
Fünf Top-Aktien aus dem Dax: Kursgewinne made in Germany
Silber-Preis: Diese Unterstützung verspricht einen Kursgewinn von 166 Prozent
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
DAX: Wie weit es jetzt nach unten gehen kann

News von

Saturn hat in Europa ein Geschäft eröffnet, wie es Amazon in den USA durchsetzen will
Mitten in der Dieselkrise überrascht BMW seine Kunden mit einem ungewöhnlichen Versprechen
Dagegen sieht Elon Musk alt aus: Die ESA hat gerade einen Antrieb entwickelt, der die Raumfahrt für immer verändern wird
Modernes Banking: Was man wissen sollte, bevor man Fintechs sein Geld anvertraut
Neue Energiequelle: Forschern gelang es erstmals, bei Regen Energie aus Solarzellen zu gewinnen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Trump will angeblich Milliardenzölle gegen China verhängen -- adidas zahlt nach Gewinnanstieg mehr Dividende -- Symrise, VW, Dropbox-IPO im Fokus

Rocket Internet-Aktie nach 'Buy' von Deutsche Bank auf neuem Hoch. SGL-Aktie im Aufwind: SGL Carbon schließt Neuausrichtung ab. Darum wird Apple niemals Netflix, Disney oder Tesla kaufen. EZB-Chef Draghi signalisiert langsame geldpolitische Wende. Brenntag erhöht trotz stagnierenden Gewinns die Dividende.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 10: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Facebook, YouTube und Co sind längst kein Jugendphänomen mehr sondern sind in der Breite der Gesellschaft angekommen. Könnten Sie sich ein Leben ohne Social Media vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:04 Uhr
DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Trump will angeblich Milliardenzölle gegen China verhängen -- adidas zahlt nach Gewinnanstieg mehr Dividende -- Symrise, VW, Dropbox-IPO im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:07 Uhr
Dropbox-Aktie vor IPO: Lohnt sich die Zeichnung der Papiere?
Aktie im Fokus
21:44 Uhr
Updates zu RWE, Aurubis, Hannover Rück, Volkswagen und Inditex
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
adidas AGA1EWWW
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
E.ON SEENAG99
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
RWE AG St.703712
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Allianz840400
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Siemens AG723610
CommerzbankCBK100