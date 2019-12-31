finanzen.net
16.09.2020 22:16

AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable upon Warrant Exercise

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that in accordance with the terms of the outstanding warrants expiring January 19, 2021 (CUSIP number 026874156) (the "Warrants) to purchase shares of AIG Common Stock, par value $2.50 per share, the Warrant exercise price will be reduced to $42.4151 per share from $42.4734 per share and the number of shares of AIG Common Stock receivable upon Warrant exercise will increase to 1.062 from 1.061. Each of these adjustments will be effective at the close of business on September 17, 2020. Any Warrant exercised on or prior to September 17, 2020 will not be entitled to these adjustments.

These adjustments resulted from the declaration by the Board of Directors of AIG on August 3, 2020 of a dividend of $0.32 per share on AIG Common Stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2020.

Further information on the Warrants and the adjustments to the Warrant exercise price and number of shares of AIG Common Stock receivable upon Warrant exercise, including the U.S. Federal income tax treatment of these adjustments, is available in the Investors section of AIGs website.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American International Group (AIG) News
RSS Feed
American International Group (AIG) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.02.2018American International Group (AIG) OverweightBarclays Capital
17.02.2017American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.12.2016American International Group (AIG) OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) BuyArgus Research Company
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.11.2009American International Group underperformCredit Suisse Group
16.09.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.08.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
14.03.2005Update American International Group Inc. (AIG): UnRaymond James

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American International Group (AIG) Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene American International Group (AIG) News

01.09.20American International Group Stock Has A 30% Upside
02.09.20Why Is American International Group (AIG) Down 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
20.08.20Former champion Catriona Matthew in the mix after fine start at AIG Women’s Open
20.08.20AIG and Its Subsidiaries Get Rating Actions From AM Best
Weitere American International Group (AIG) News
Werbung

Trading-News

Neue Events von Scalable Capital
DAX-Immobilientitel schafft Aufnahme in den EURO STOXX 50
Tesla-Aktionäre nur kurz enttäuscht
Vontobel: Ungewöhnliche Kooperationen im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Chance nach Pullback
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Garantierte 1,0 % Zinsen p.a. - Geldanlage kostenlos und flexibel bei CosmosDirekt
Corona Performance im Vergleich
Das Inflationsmonster gibt es nicht, oder?
Schützen Aktien vor Inflation?
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur American International Group (AIG)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American International Group (AIG) Peer Group News

22:11 UhrKräftiger Kurssprung: Snowflake-Aktie startet furios an der NYSE
19:07 UhrWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just made a fast $800 million on Snowflake's surging IPO
18:39 UhrE-Lkw: Zweifel an Start-up Nikola stellen neue Allianz mit GM infrage
16:41 UhrVersicherungs-Experte von Munich Re zu den Kosten von Naturkatastrophen
16:06 UhrROUNDUP: Hurrikan trifft auf US-Golfküste - starke Winde und Überschwemmungen
15:54 UhrHere's Why You Should Hold Travelers Stock in Your Portfolio
14:44 UhrIPO: Börsengang von Cloud-Profi Snowflake bringt mehr als drei Milliarden Dollar
13:22 UhrROUNDUP: Brände an US-Westküste toben weiter - Feuer an Observatorium gebannt
13:09 UhrHurrikan 'Sally' trifft an US-Golfküste auf Land
12:00 UhrBetter Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Rocket

News von

Boom oder Blase? Die Antwort fällt eindeutig aus
Drohender Rettungsfall  wie Erdogan sein Wirtschaftswunder zerstört
So machen Sie den ersten Schritt zur finanziellen Freiheit
Das Ende des Pendel-Problems befeuert den Traum vom Landhaus
Das grüne Zeitalter beginnt  so investieren Sie in die neuen Klima-Sieger

News von

Warum der mögliche Betrug bei Nikola für die Nel Asa-Aktie gefährlich sein könnte
Nel Asa wird neue Aktien herausgeben: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Riesige Schwankungen: Bitcoin auf Null oder 100.000?
Betrugsvorwürfe gegen Nikola ziehen immer weitere Kreise: Erste Kanzlei prüft Klage
Short-Attacke auf Grenke: Wer dahinter steckt, wie der MDAX-Konzern reagiert

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel höher -- Dow schließt kaum fester, NASDAQ tiefrot -- Fed will Nullzins wohl bis 2023 beibehalten -- Snowflake-Aktie startet furios -- VW, Sixt, GRENKE, Amazon, FedEx, Apple im Fokus

Ceconomy verlängert mit Interimschef Düttmann. Opel schließt betriebsbedingte Kündigungen nicht mehr aus. TeamViewer-Chef sieht 'Weckrufe' für Digitalisierung in Deutschland. Logistik-Startup Sennder kauft Ubers Frachtgeschäft in Europa. Größere Zukäufe bei Merck vorerst nicht in Sicht - Prognose für 2020 bestätigt. Adobe macht Rekordumsatz.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
DAX beendet Handel höher -- Dow schließt kaum fester, NASDAQ tiefrot -- Fed will Nullzins wohl bis 2023 beibehalten -- Snowflake-Aktie startet furios -- VW, Sixt, GRENKE, Amazon, FedEx, Apple im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:15 Uhr
Adobe macht Rekordumsatz - Aktie dennoch tiefer
Aktie im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
Kräftiger Kurssprung: Snowflake-Aktie startet furios an der NYSE
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
BioNTechA2PSR2
NikolaA2P4A9
GRENKE AGA161N3
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
XiaomiA2JNY1
NVIDIA Corp.918422
Varta AGA0TGJ5
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9