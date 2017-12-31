AIG Announces Extension of Consent Solicitation Relating to the 8.875% Senior Notes Due 2040 of Validus Holdings, Ltd.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced today the
extension of the previously announced consent solicitation (the "Consent
Solicitation) with respect to the $250.0 million aggregate principal
amount of outstanding 8.875% Senior Notes due 2040 (the "Notes) issued
by its wholly-owned subsidiary Validus Holdings, Ltd. ("Validus) to
5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 15, 2018, unless further
extended or terminated (the "Expiration Date). All other terms and
conditions described in the consent solicitation statement, dated as of
July 27, 2018 (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the
"Consent Solicitation Statement) of the Consent Solicitation remain
unchanged and in effect.
As previously announced, if the consents of at least a majority of the
aggregate principal amount of all outstanding Notes are received, an
aggregate consent fee will be paid equal to $2.50 per $1,000 principal
amount of Notes for which consents are validly delivered and not revoked
on or before the Expiration Date.
This press release is not a solicitation of consents with respect to the
Notes and does not set forth all of the terms and conditions of the
Consent Solicitation. Holders of the Notes should carefully read the
Consent Solicitation Statement before any decision is made with respect
to the Consent Solicitation.
Any inquiries regarding the Consent Solicitation may be directed to
Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information and Tabulation
Agent for the Consent Solicitation, at (212) 430-3774 (for banks and
brokers) or (866) 807-2200 (toll free), or to the solicitation agent for
the Consent Solicitation: J.P. Morgan, at (212) 834-8553 (collect) or
(866) 834-4666 (toll free).
Certain statements in this press release, including those describing the
consent solicitation, constitute forward-looking statements. These
statements are not historical facts but instead represent only AIGs
belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are
inherently uncertain and outside AIGs control. It is possible that
actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated
results indicated in these statements. Factors that could cause actual
results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the
forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIGs periodic
filings with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide
range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement
products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80
countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products
and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets,
manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is
listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com
| YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig
| Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance
| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig.
These references with additional information about AIG have been
provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such
websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and
retirement, and general insurance operations of American International
Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com.
All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or
affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services
may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual
policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by
independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be
provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not
generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are
therefore not protected by such funds.
