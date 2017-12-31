+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
07.08.2018 14:45
Bewerten
(0)

AIG Announces Extension of Consent Solicitation Relating to the 8.875% Senior Notes Due 2040 of Validus Holdings, Ltd.

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced today the extension of the previously announced consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation) with respect to the $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 8.875% Senior Notes due 2040 (the "Notes) issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary Validus Holdings, Ltd. ("Validus) to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 15, 2018, unless further extended or terminated (the "Expiration Date). All other terms and conditions described in the consent solicitation statement, dated as of July 27, 2018 (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Consent Solicitation Statement) of the Consent Solicitation remain unchanged and in effect.

As previously announced, if the consents of at least a majority of the aggregate principal amount of all outstanding Notes are received, an aggregate consent fee will be paid equal to $2.50 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes for which consents are validly delivered and not revoked on or before the Expiration Date.

This press release is not a solicitation of consents with respect to the Notes and does not set forth all of the terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation. Holders of the Notes should carefully read the Consent Solicitation Statement before any decision is made with respect to the Consent Solicitation.

Any inquiries regarding the Consent Solicitation may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information and Tabulation Agent for the Consent Solicitation, at (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers) or (866) 807-2200 (toll free), or to the solicitation agent for the Consent Solicitation: J.P. Morgan, at (212) 834-8553 (collect) or (866) 834-4666 (toll free).

Certain statements in this press release, including those describing the consent solicitation, constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only AIGs belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIGs control. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIGs periodic filings with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
04.08.18
AIG falls as profit hurt by underwriting slump, charge (Gulf News)
03.08.18
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
03.08.18
AIG boss pledges ?urgency? after disappointing results (Financial Times)
03.08.18
AIG shares slide 3 percent after executives downplay weak results (Reuters Business)
03.08.18
AIG shares slide 3 percent after executives downplay weak results (EN, Reuters)
03.08.18
AIG verdient weniger und schüttet eine stabile Dividende aus (MyDividends)
03.08.18
Versicherungskonzern: American International Group verdient weniger im Quartal (Handelsblatt)
03.08.18
AIG verdient weniger im Quartal - Aktie auf Talfahrt (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American International Group (AIG) News
RSS Feed
American International Group (AIG) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.02.2018American International Group (AIG) OverweightBarclays Capital
17.02.2017American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.12.2016American International Group (AIG) OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) BuyArgus Research Company
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.11.2009American International Group underperformCredit Suisse Group
16.09.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.08.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
14.03.2005Update American International Group Inc. (AIG): UnRaymond James

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American International Group (AIG) Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American International Group (AIG) News

03.08.18AIG verdient weniger im Quartal - Aktie auf Talfahrt
03.08.18AIG verdient weniger und schüttet eine stabile Dividende aus
03.08.18Versicherungskonzern: American International Group verdient weniger im Quartal
31.07.18AIG to Report Q2 Earnings: Is Disappointment in Store?
01.08.18Insurance Stocks' Earnings Due on Aug 2: AIG. CI & More
02.08.18AIG quarterly profit falls 17 pct as general insurance business weighs
04.08.18AIG falls as profit hurt by underwriting slump. charge
02.08.18UPDATE 2-AIG quarterly profit falls 17 pct as general insurance business weighs
03.08.18AIG boss pledges ‘urgency’ after disappointing results
03.08.18American International Group. Inc. (AIG) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
Weitere American International Group (AIG) News
Anzeige

Inside

Nasdaq 100: Kursaufstieg wird beschwerlicher
Sind Sie der beste Trader 2018? Beweisen Sie es und gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE & jede Woche 2.222 Euro!
UBS: Infineon - Weiterhin voll auf Kurs
Vontobel: Video: Siemens Healthineers - Analysten verhalten
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Bilanzsaison erreicht Höhepunkt
Die Hintergründe des globalen Handelsstreits und die neue Weltunordnung
ING Markets: DAX schließt Gap bei 12.700 Punkten!
DZ BANK  DAX scheitert an Trendlinie  Short Szenario intakt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American International Group (AIG)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American International Group (AIG) Peer Group News

13:51 UhrIst Apples Billionen-Börsenwert eine Blase. die bald platzt?
13:44 UhrDGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
13:44 UhrDGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
13:15 UhrVersicherer: Systemausfälle bei der Allianz – Versicherer hatte mal wieder IT-Probleme
12:37 UhrHere's How Much Cash Berkshire Hathaway Has Now
10:15 UhrAktie im Fokus - Allianz
09:31 UhrAllianz: Jetzt einsteigen?
00:04 UhrRückversicherer Munich Re will sich aus dem Kohlegeschäft zurückziehen
06.08.18Why Facebook. Sprint. and Berkshire Hathaway Jumped Today
06.08.18Wall Street climbs with help from Berkshire Hathaway. Facebook

News von

So entkommen Sie der Zinsfalle beim Hauskredit
Wir haben alle die Erschütterungen unterschätzt
Nur die Gold-Lösung befreit Iran aus der Todesspirale
Was kann dieser Minikühler gegen die Hitzewelle ausrichten?
Schmuck, Alkohol, Plagiate  Darauf müssen Urlauber achten

News von

Goldpreis: Die Verkaufswelle geht weiter
Geely-Aktie im Crash-Test: So tief kann es jetzt noch gehen
Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen
Weizen auf Drei-Jahreshoch: Warum das noch nicht das Ende ist, wie Anleger profitieren
Dax-Chartanalyse: Die Trockenperiode kommt

News von

Trump hat eine umstrittene Entscheidung getroffen, von der Autobauer wie VW profitieren könnten
Multimilliardär erklärt in 3 einfachen Worten seinen Schlüssel zum Erfolg
Das sind die Top 50 der deutschen Luxusunternehmen
Die Immobilienkrise hat viele Amerikaner in Existenznot gebracht - Ein Fall zeigt, wie es ihnen heute geht
Porsche-Erben streiten sich um das wohl berühmteste Automodell der Welt

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Wall Street mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Commerzbank-Aktie im Minus: Kernkapitalquote enttäuscht -- Snap-Bilanz am Abend -- Beiersdorf, ElringKlinger, Zalando im Fokus

Deutsche Post macht weniger Gewinn. Grammer verdient mit Nutzfahrzeug-Sitzen glänzend. SGL Carbon schreibt schwarze Zahlen. Daimler stoppt Aktivitäten im Iran bis auf Weiteres. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen kommt dank Digitalgeschäft und Abo-Modellen voran. Schaeffler profitiert von China-Geschäft. Medigene verringert Verlust. Geringere Kosten verhelfen UniCredit zu mehr Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier lieber nicht arbeiten
Die gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:28 Uhr
DAX stärker -- Commerzbank-Aktie im Minus: Kernkapitalquote enttäuscht -- Deutsche Post macht weniger Gewinn -- Snap-Bilanz am Abend -- Beiersdorf, ElringKlinger, Zalando im Fokus
Sonstiges
14:57 Uhr
Gold: Leichter Rückenwind dank Dollarschwäche
Aktie im Fokus
14:49 Uhr
Commerzbank-Aktie im Minus: Commerzbank enttäuscht bei Kernkapitalquote
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Netflix Inc.552484
RWE AG St.703712
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Wirecard AG747206