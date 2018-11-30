finanzen.net
21.05.2019 22:16
AIG Announces Results of Its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today elected thirteen directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders also voted to support each of the three other proposals recommended by the AIG Board of Directors (the "Board) and, as the Board recommended, shareholders withheld support for the shareholder proposal included in the 2019 Proxy Statement.

The results were as follows:

(1) Elected thirteen directors as follows:

             
Nominee     Votes For     Votes Against
W. Don Cornwell     684,158,342     71,592,632
Brian Duperreault     753,501,768     2,277,104
John H. Fitzpatrick     714,038,894     41,717,668
William G. Jurgensen     713,438,281     42,319,563
Christopher S. Lynch     712,457,799     43,302,049
Henry S. Miller     693,271,413     62,492,079
Linda A. Mills     730,679,094     25,080,172
Thomas F. Motamed     753,271,849     2,482,409
Suzanne Nora Johnson     693,917,832     61,846,718
Peter R. Porrino     754,225,896     1,524,699
Amy L. Schioldager     754,213,269     1,543,706
Douglas M. Steenland     690,716,444     65,039,702
Therese M. Vaughan     754,426,195     1,334,746
       

(2) Approved a non-binding advisory resolution to approve executive compensation by a vote of 399,914,774 shares for and 331,764,354 shares against.

(3) Approved a non-binding advisory resolution to hold future executive compensation advisory votes on an annual basis by a vote of 746,314,013 shares, with a vote of 650,339 shares to hold such advisory vote every two years and a vote of 8,563,663 shares to hold such advisory vote every three years.

(4) Approved ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as AIG's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019 by a vote of 770,679,475 shares for and 27,239,140 shares against.

(5) Rejected a shareholder proposal calling for the Board to take steps to amend the AIG By-Laws to reduce the threshold for shareholders eligible to call special meetings  from shareholders who hold at least 25 percent of AIGs outstanding common stock to shareholders who hold at least 10 percent of AIGs outstanding common stock  by a vote of 357,143,956 shares for and 398,478,539 shares against.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

