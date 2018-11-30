AIG Announces Results of Its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today
elected thirteen directors at the company's Annual Meeting of
Shareholders. Shareholders also voted to support each of the three other
proposals recommended by the AIG Board of Directors (the "Board) and,
as the Board recommended, shareholders withheld support for the
shareholder proposal included in the 2019 Proxy Statement.
The results were as follows:
(1) Elected thirteen directors as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominee
|
|
|
Votes For
|
|
|
Votes Against
|
W. Don Cornwell
|
|
|
684,158,342
|
|
|
71,592,632
|
Brian Duperreault
|
|
|
753,501,768
|
|
|
2,277,104
|
John H. Fitzpatrick
|
|
|
714,038,894
|
|
|
41,717,668
|
William G. Jurgensen
|
|
|
713,438,281
|
|
|
42,319,563
|
Christopher S. Lynch
|
|
|
712,457,799
|
|
|
43,302,049
|
Henry S. Miller
|
|
|
693,271,413
|
|
|
62,492,079
|
Linda A. Mills
|
|
|
730,679,094
|
|
|
25,080,172
|
Thomas F. Motamed
|
|
|
753,271,849
|
|
|
2,482,409
|
Suzanne Nora Johnson
|
|
|
693,917,832
|
|
|
61,846,718
|
Peter R. Porrino
|
|
|
754,225,896
|
|
|
1,524,699
|
Amy L. Schioldager
|
|
|
754,213,269
|
|
|
1,543,706
|
Douglas M. Steenland
|
|
|
690,716,444
|
|
|
65,039,702
|
Therese M. Vaughan
|
|
|
754,426,195
|
|
|
1,334,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Approved a non-binding advisory resolution to approve executive
compensation by a vote of 399,914,774 shares for and 331,764,354 shares
against.
(3) Approved a non-binding advisory resolution to hold future executive
compensation advisory votes on an annual basis by a vote of 746,314,013
shares, with a vote of 650,339 shares to hold such advisory vote every
two years and a vote of 8,563,663 shares to hold such advisory vote
every three years.
(4) Approved ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
as AIG's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019 by a
vote of 770,679,475 shares for and 27,239,140 shares against.
(5) Rejected a shareholder proposal calling for the Board to take steps
to amend the AIG By-Laws to reduce the threshold for shareholders
eligible to call special meetings from shareholders who hold at least
25 percent of AIGs outstanding common stock to shareholders who hold at
least 10 percent of AIGs outstanding common stock by a vote of
357,143,956 shares for and 398,478,539 shares against.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member
companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life
insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to
customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse
offerings include products and services that help businesses and
individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for
retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock
Exchange.
