AIG Announces Results of Its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today elected thirteen directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders also voted to support each of the three other proposals recommended by the AIG Board of Directors (the "Board) and, as the Board recommended, shareholders withheld support for the shareholder proposal included in the 2019 Proxy Statement.

The results were as follows:

(1) Elected thirteen directors as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Against W. Don Cornwell 684,158,342 71,592,632 Brian Duperreault 753,501,768 2,277,104 John H. Fitzpatrick 714,038,894 41,717,668 William G. Jurgensen 713,438,281 42,319,563 Christopher S. Lynch 712,457,799 43,302,049 Henry S. Miller 693,271,413 62,492,079 Linda A. Mills 730,679,094 25,080,172 Thomas F. Motamed 753,271,849 2,482,409 Suzanne Nora Johnson 693,917,832 61,846,718 Peter R. Porrino 754,225,896 1,524,699 Amy L. Schioldager 754,213,269 1,543,706 Douglas M. Steenland 690,716,444 65,039,702 Therese M. Vaughan 754,426,195 1,334,746

(2) Approved a non-binding advisory resolution to approve executive compensation by a vote of 399,914,774 shares for and 331,764,354 shares against.

(3) Approved a non-binding advisory resolution to hold future executive compensation advisory votes on an annual basis by a vote of 746,314,013 shares, with a vote of 650,339 shares to hold such advisory vote every two years and a vote of 8,563,663 shares to hold such advisory vote every three years.

(4) Approved ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as AIG's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019 by a vote of 770,679,475 shares for and 27,239,140 shares against.

(5) Rejected a shareholder proposal calling for the Board to take steps to amend the AIG By-Laws to reduce the threshold for shareholders eligible to call special meetings  from shareholders who hold at least 25 percent of AIGs outstanding common stock to shareholders who hold at least 10 percent of AIGs outstanding common stock  by a vote of 357,143,956 shares for and 398,478,539 shares against.

