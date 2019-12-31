finanzen.net
14.05.2020 23:55

AIG Announces Results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Shareholders of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) yesterday elected twelve directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders also voted to support each of the four other proposals recommended by the AIG Board of Directors (the "Board) and, as the Board recommended, shareholders withheld support for the shareholder proposal included in the 2020 Proxy Statement.

The results were as follows:

(1) Elected twelve directors as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

W. Don Cornwell

684,630,444

18,066,250

Brian Duperreault

699,031,408

3,687,657

John H. Fitzpatrick

699,326,821

3,371,392

William G. Jurgensen

698,801,607

3,897,360

Christopher S. Lynch

686,088,522

16,590,735

Henry S. Miller

687,881,457

14,816,709

Linda A. Mills

688,956,192

13,755,967

Thomas F. Motamed

691,162,105

11,515,284

Peter R. Porrino

699,859,890

2,835,487

Amy L. Schioldager

700,060,736

2,624,187

Douglas M. Steenland

690,382,799

12,318,777

Therese M. Vaughan

696,709,163

5,975,658

(2) Approved a non-binding advisory resolution to approve executive compensation by a vote of 659,862,264 shares for and 42,638,072 shares against.

(3) Approved the amendment and restatement of AIGs Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to restrict certain transfers of AIG common stock in order to protect AIGs tax attributes by a vote of 672,987,517 shares for and 29,627,948 shares against.

(4) Approved ratification of the amendment to extend the expiration of the American International Group, Inc. Tax Asset Protection Plan by a vote of 607,110,408 shares for and 95,536,299 shares against.

(5) Approved ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as AIG's independent registered public accounting firm for 2020 by a vote of 706,133,411 shares for and 34,051,760 shares against.

(6) Withheld support for a shareholder proposal calling for the Board to take steps to amend the AIG By-Laws to reduce the threshold for shareholders eligible to call special meetings  from shareholders who hold at least 25 percent of AIGs outstanding common stock to shareholders who hold at least 10 percent of AIGs outstanding common stock  by a vote of 309,037,699 shares for and 393,480,547 shares against.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.05.20
AIG zieht seinen Ausblick zurück und zahlt eine konstante Dividende (MyDividends)
03.05.20
Ausblick: American International Group (AIG) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Experten sehen bei American International Group (AIG)-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur American International Group (AIG)-Aktie im Februar 2020 (finanzen.net)
14.02.20
Aktionäre von AIG erhalten konstante Dividende (MyDividends)
14.02.20
American International Group (AIG) präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
12.02.20
Ausblick: American International Group (AIG) präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
25.11.19
Finanzkrise: Muss AIG 1 Milliarde Dollar Boni nachzahlen? (Finenews.ch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American International Group (AIG) News
RSS Feed
American International Group (AIG) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.02.2018American International Group (AIG) OverweightBarclays Capital
17.02.2017American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.12.2016American International Group (AIG) OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) BuyArgus Research Company
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.11.2009American International Group underperformCredit Suisse Group
16.09.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.08.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
14.03.2005Update American International Group Inc. (AIG): UnRaymond James

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American International Group (AIG) Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene American International Group (AIG) News

05.05.20AIG zieht seinen Ausblick zurück und zahlt eine konstante Dividende
03.05.20Ausblick: American International Group (AIG) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
30.04.20Experten sehen bei American International Group (AIG)-Aktie Potenzial
27.04.20American International Group (AIG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
01.05.20AIG Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: A Beat in Store for the Stock?
04.05.20AIG quarterly profit nosedives as COVID-19 claims loom
05.05.20American International Group (AIG) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
05.05.20AIG Earnings and Revenues Fall Short of Estimates in Q1
13.05.20AIG shareholders approve executive pay after two years of criticism
06.05.20American International Group (AIG) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere American International Group (AIG) News
Werbung

Inside

Bewusst Vermögen aufbauen
Nasdaq: Gewinner der Corona-Krise
Rebalancing: Stets die Balance halten - auch im Portfolio
Hochtief punktet nur beim Umsatz - Aktie tendiert schwächer
Exporo: Corona-Update KW 20: Zinsen bleiben niedrig - Preise könnten stagnieren
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kurzfristig bärisch
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Infineon, Munich Re
Bayer  Neue Abwärtswelle?
DZ BANK - Bullen bereiten nächste Aufwärtswelle vor
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American International Group (AIG)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American International Group (AIG) Peer Group News

14.05.20Pandemic hits Prudential Asia. sources say Jackson on block
14.05.20ROUNDUP/IOC: 800 Millionen Dollar Mehrkosten durch Olympia-Verlegung
14.05.20Berkshire Hathaway Sells Some US Bancorp Shares
14.05.20Why the United States might not open up to international travelers any time soon
14.05.20Bach: Olympia-Verlegung kostet IOC bis zu 800 Millionen Dollar
14.05.20Prudential sales dented by Asia lockdown
14.05.20Neue Ausgabe von €uro am Sonntag: Aufholjagd mit den sieben Super-Aktien
14.05.20Prudential pressured by pandemic as Asian sales fall 24%
14.05.20Prudential PLC : Result of AGM
14.05.20Prudential treibt Jackson-Abspaltung voran - Corona-Krise hinterlässt Spuren - Aktie auf Talfahrt

News von

Rasenkanten schneiden  So funktioniert es richtig
Rasen düngen - Das müssen Sie beachten
Aktien, Aktien, Aktien  nur so können Sparer ihr Vermögen noch mehren
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
So profitieren Sparer von Asiens Corona-Überlegenheit

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefrot -- US-Börsen schaffen Kehrtwende -- Wirecard wächst langsamer -- RWE legt trotz Krise zu -- Merck senkt Prognose -- Telekom, Dürr, EVOTEC, SMA, Ceconomy im Fokus

Deutsche Börse kann mit Großen auf Dauer nicht mithalten. Bayer entwickelt auch mit ArcherDX Diagnostik für Vitrakvi. Sanofi will Corona-Impfstoff allen zur Verfügung stellen. TUI: Mallorca ist 'nicht abgehakt' - Kritik an Jobabbau. Südzucker wird zuversichtlicher - Weiterer Stellenabbau geplant. BMW-Aktie fällt nach Absatzeinbruch im April.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Halten Sie die in Deutschland beschlossenen Lockerungen in der Corona-Krise für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14.05.20
DAX schließt tiefrot -- US-Börsen schaffen Kehrtwende -- Wirecard wächst langsamer -- RWE legt trotz Krise zu -- Merck senkt Prognose -- Telekom, Dürr, EVOTEC, SMA, Ceconomy im Fokus
Karriere
14.05.20
Statt Kurzarbeit: XING unterstützt den Mitarbeitertausch Schweizer Unternehmen
Aktie im Fokus
14.05.20
Beyond Meat & Co.: Jim Cramer empfiehlt Investoren auf den Fleischersatztrend aufzuspringen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
TUITUAG00
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
NEL ASAA0B733
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866