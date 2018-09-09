AIG Appoints Betsy Palmer SVP and Chief Marketing Strategy, Communications and Industry Leadership Officer, Life & Retirement

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced the appointment of Betsy Palmer as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Strategy, Communications and Industry Leadership Officer, AIG Life & Retirement. Ms. Palmer will be based in New York and will report to Kevin Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, Life & Retirement, as a member of the Life & Retirement Executive Team.

In this newly created role, Ms. Palmer will assume responsibility for all marketing, communications, stakeholder management, industry thought leadership, sponsorship and brand positioning activities across Life & Retirement. She will also serve as the primary external spokesperson for the Life & Retirement organization.

"We are pleased that Betsy will be joining AIG Life & Retirement, said Mr. Hogan. "Betsy has deep experience in brand building, public relations and industry thought leadership, which will make her a strong leader for our united team of talented marketing and communications professionals and position us well to build on our emerging thought leadership platform.

Ms. Palmer joins AIG from TIAA, where she had been Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer since 2010. In this role she served as the chief spokesperson for TIAA, leading communications, digital reputation and social media strategy, influencer relations and thought leadership. Ms. Palmer played a leading role in TIAAs 2016 rebranding by developing an integrated public relations, advertising and social media program. Her previous experience also includes senior marketing and communications roles with EY, BearingPoint and AT&T.

Ms. Palmer said: "I am impressed with the strong position AIG Life & Retirement has built by leveraging its broad product expertise and diversified distribution network to meet the evolving needs of its customers. I look forward to working closely with its experienced leaders and teams to further enhance its brand and thought leadership platform.

Early in her career, Ms. Palmer served in several communications roles at the U.S. Department of Energy and the White House. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005426/en/