25.03.2019 16:00
AIG Appoints Betsy Palmer SVP and Chief Marketing Strategy, Communications and Industry Leadership Officer, Life & Retirement

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced the appointment of Betsy Palmer as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Strategy, Communications and Industry Leadership Officer, AIG Life & Retirement. Ms. Palmer will be based in New York and will report to Kevin Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, Life & Retirement, as a member of the Life & Retirement Executive Team.

In this newly created role, Ms. Palmer will assume responsibility for all marketing, communications, stakeholder management, industry thought leadership, sponsorship and brand positioning activities across Life & Retirement. She will also serve as the primary external spokesperson for the Life & Retirement organization.

"We are pleased that Betsy will be joining AIG Life & Retirement, said Mr. Hogan. "Betsy has deep experience in brand building, public relations and industry thought leadership, which will make her a strong leader for our united team of talented marketing and communications professionals and position us well to build on our emerging thought leadership platform.

Ms. Palmer joins AIG from TIAA, where she had been Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer since 2010. In this role she served as the chief spokesperson for TIAA, leading communications, digital reputation and social media strategy, influencer relations and thought leadership. Ms. Palmer played a leading role in TIAAs 2016 rebranding by developing an integrated public relations, advertising and social media program. Her previous experience also includes senior marketing and communications roles with EY, BearingPoint and AT&T.

Ms. Palmer said: "I am impressed with the strong position AIG Life & Retirement has built by leveraging its broad product expertise and diversified distribution network to meet the evolving needs of its customers. I look forward to working closely with its experienced leaders and teams to further enhance its brand and thought leadership platform.

Early in her career, Ms. Palmer served in several communications roles at the U.S. Department of Energy and the White House. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia.

# # #

About AIG Life & Retirement

AIG Life & Retirement, a division of AIG, brings together a broad portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime income solutions to help people achieve financial and retirement security. The business consists of four operating segments  Individual Retirement, AIG Retirement Services, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets  and holds longstanding, leading market positions in many of the markets it serves.

AIG Life & Retirement includes AIG member insurance companies American General Life Insurance Company, The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), as well as AIG Mutual Funds. Securities products are distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc., member FINRA. Additional information about AIG Life & Retirement can be found at www.linkedin.com/showcase/aig-life-&-retirement

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

