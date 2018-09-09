AIG Appoints Betsy Palmer SVP and Chief Marketing Strategy, Communications and Industry Leadership Officer, Life & Retirement

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced the
appointment of Betsy Palmer as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing
Strategy, Communications and Industry Leadership Officer, AIG Life &
Retirement. Ms. Palmer will be based in New York and will report to
Kevin Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, Life & Retirement, as a member of
the Life & Retirement Executive Team.
In this newly created role, Ms. Palmer will assume responsibility for
all marketing, communications, stakeholder management, industry thought
leadership, sponsorship and brand positioning activities across Life &
Retirement. She will also serve as the primary external spokesperson for
the Life & Retirement organization.
"We are pleased that Betsy will be joining AIG Life & Retirement, said
Mr. Hogan. "Betsy has deep experience in brand building, public
relations and industry thought leadership, which will make her a strong
leader for our united team of talented marketing and communications
professionals and position us well to build on our emerging thought
leadership platform.
Ms. Palmer joins AIG from TIAA, where she had been Senior Vice President
and Chief Communications Officer since 2010. In this role she served as
the chief spokesperson for TIAA, leading communications, digital
reputation and social media strategy, influencer relations and thought
leadership. Ms. Palmer played a leading role in TIAAs 2016 rebranding
by developing an integrated public relations, advertising and social
media program. Her previous experience also includes senior marketing
and communications roles with EY, BearingPoint and AT&T.
Ms. Palmer said: "I am impressed with the strong position AIG Life &
Retirement has built by leveraging its broad product expertise and
diversified distribution network to meet the evolving needs of its
customers. I look forward to working closely with its experienced
leaders and teams to further enhance its brand and thought leadership
platform.
Early in her career, Ms. Palmer served in several communications roles
at the U.S. Department of Energy and the White House. She holds a
Bachelor of Arts in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia.
About AIG Life & Retirement
AIG Life & Retirement, a division of AIG, brings together a broad
portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime
income solutions to help people achieve financial and retirement
security. The business consists of four operating segments Individual
Retirement, AIG Retirement Services, Life Insurance and Institutional
Markets and holds longstanding, leading market positions in many of
the markets it serves.
AIG Life & Retirement includes AIG member insurance companies American
General Life Insurance Company, The United States Life Insurance Company
in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company
(VALIC), as well as AIG Mutual Funds. Securities products are
distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc., member FINRA. Additional
information about AIG Life & Retirement can be found at www.linkedin.com/showcase/aig-life-&-retirement
About AIG
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member
companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life
insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to
customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse
offerings include products and services that help businesses and
individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for
retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com
| YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig
| Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance
| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig.
These references with additional information about AIG have been
provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such
websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and
retirement, and general insurance operations of American International
Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com.
All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or
affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services
may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual
policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by
independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be
provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not
generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are
therefore not protected by such funds.
