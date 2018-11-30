finanzen.net
Künstliche Intelligenz könnte die Welt verändern! Wieso nicht auch Ihr Depot? Jetzt in die großen Zukunftsthemen investieren! -w-
06.06.2019 22:16
Bewerten
(0)

AIG Appoints Industry-Leading Executive to Lead General Insurances Business and Technology Operations

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that John Cusano has been appointed Chief Business & Technology Operations Officer, General Insurance, effective July 1, 2019.

In this new leadership role, Mr. Cusano will be responsible for enhancing General Insurances business and technology operations infrastructure as well as aligning end-to-end processes with established target operating models. Mr. Cusanos global portfolio includes General Insurances Shared Services, Information Technology, Project Management Office and Vendor Management operations. He will report to Peter Zaffino, President and CEO, AIG General Insurance, and Global Chief Operating Officer, AIG, and serve on the General Insurance Executive Leadership team, as well as the AIG Global Technology Council.

"Johns appointment builds on our focused efforts to enhance operational capabilities for our clients and partners by leveraging technology to accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions around the world, said Mr. Zaffino. "Johns global experience and significant insurance expertise will accelerate our progress as we execute on our business strategy.

"I am pleased to join AIG as we foster a culture of innovation, continuous improvement and efficiency across General Insurance, said Mr. Cusano. "I look forward to working with AIGs impressive leadership team and our colleagues as we continue the journey of positioning this great company as an industry leader.

Mr. Cusano joins AIG from Accenture, where he spent the majority of his career serving the insurance industry. He has held a number of leadership positions at Accenture including most recently overseeing its Global Insurance Business. His prior roles included leadership of Accentures North American Insurance Business, and Insurance Software Solutions Business. A recognized insurance industry leader, Mr. Cusano joined Accenture in 1988 and over his more than 30-year career, he has demonstrated a successful track record of developing and managing global business transformations enabled by technology that enhance effectiveness and efficiency.

Mr. Cusano has a Bachelors degree from the University of Virginia and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the NYU Stern School of Business. Mr. Cusano serves as vice chair of Junior Achievement of New Jerseys Board of Directors.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.05.19
American International Group (AIG) öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.05.19
Versicherer AIG schlägt die Erwartungen und schüttet unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
07.05.19
US-NACHBÖRSE/Mosaic nach Zahlenausweis schwach - Kurssprung bei AIG (Dow Jones)
04.05.19
Ausblick: American International Group (AIG) präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
14.02.19
Versicherer AIG erwirtschaftet Verlust und kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
11.02.19
Ausblick: American International Group (AIG) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
01.11.18
AIG verringert Verlust und schüttet eine unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
01.11.18
US-Versicherungsriese AIG verringert Verlust im 3. Quartal (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American International Group (AIG) News
RSS Feed
American International Group (AIG) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.02.2018American International Group (AIG) OverweightBarclays Capital
17.02.2017American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.12.2016American International Group (AIG) OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) BuyArgus Research Company
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.11.2009American International Group underperformCredit Suisse Group
16.09.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.08.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
14.03.2005Update American International Group Inc. (AIG): UnRaymond James

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American International Group (AIG) Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American International Group (AIG) News

07.05.19Versicherer AIG schlägt die Erwartungen und schüttet unveränderte Dividende aus
07.05.19US-NACHBÖRSE/Mosaic nach Zahlenausweis schwach - Kurssprung bei AIG
09.05.19American International Group (AIG) öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
07.05.19AIG and SolarEdge rise while Mylan and Phibro fall
06.05.19AIG stock rises after earnings beat
17.05.19Why American International Group (AIG) Could Be a Top Value Stock Pick
06.05.19AIG profit jumps 44 percent on improved underwriting. lower costs
06.05.19UPDATE 1-AIG profit beats on strong underwriting. lower costs; shares up 6 pct
24.05.19Is AIG Focused Dividend Strategy A (FDSAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
09.05.19All You Need to Know About American International Group (AIG) Rating Upgrade to Buy
Weitere American International Group (AIG) News
Anzeige

Inside

Digital heißt nicht "keiner da"
SOCIETE GENERALE: NEUE EXOTISCHE OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF AKTIEN
Infineon und Cypress - Good or Bad Deal?
Euro Dollar (EUR/USD) nach der EZB
Beyond Meat - jetzt zählt´s
Vontobel: Das Ether 1x1  Teil 4: Was es mit der Decentralized Autonomous Organisaion (DAO) auf sich hat und warum sie gehacked wurde
DekaBank: Zwanzig neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf europäische Standardtitel und europäische Indizes
Massiver Anstieg der US-Ölvorräte
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American International Group (AIG)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American International Group (AIG) Peer Group News

20:45 UhrCampbell turns himself into an ace for Arkansas
20:12 UhrCampbell turns himself into an ace for Arkansas
18:42 Uhr06.06.2019 - 06:30
15:15 UhrPrudential (PRU) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
09:22 UhrLarger Vessels Bring Bigger Losses - Allianz
09:14 UhrDGAP-DD: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München deutsch
09:14 UhrDGAP-DD: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english
09:07 UhrDGAP-DD: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english
09:07 UhrDGAP-DD: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München deutsch
09:01 UhrDGAP-DD: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München deutsch

News von

Beschert uns Draghi vor seinem Amtsende noch eine Zinssenkung?
Mario Draghi unterwirft die Wirtschaft dem Zentralbank-Paradox
EZB belässt Leitzins weiterhin auf Rekordtief
Bis zu 12 Prozent Rendite  Das sind die neuen Zinsoasen für Mutige
Wie Sie mit Immobilien-Aktien auch jetzt noch Geld verdienen können

News von

Echte Schnäppchen: Die heißesten Aktien unter drei Euro
DAX im Aufwind: Zinssenkungsfantasie - Italien im Blick - BASF-Aktie und Covestro steigen
DAX gewinnt dank Zinsfantasien kräftig - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen
DAX: Mehr als 12.000 Punkte erstmal nicht
Nel Asa-Aktie nach scharfer Korrektur: Wie es jetzt weitergeht, was Anleger wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street schließt mit Gewinnen -- Commerzbank-Aktie mit Fusionsphantasien -- EZB hält Leitzins auf Rekordtief -- Befesa, Axel Springer im Fokus

Milliarden-Deal: Google will Looker kaufen. Fusion von FCA und Renault vom Tisch. BMW eröffnet in Mexiko neues Werk für die 3er-Reihe. RIB Software übernimmt US-Technologiespezialist. IWF sieht Handelskonflikte als Risiko für US-Wirtschaft. Vonovia-, Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien fallen: Berichte über Mietbremse in Berlin.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 22: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Mai 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 22 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich Ihrer Einschätzung nach der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street schließt mit Gewinnen -- Commerzbank-Aktie mit Fusionsphantasien -- EZB hält Leitzins auf Rekordtief -- Befesa, Axel Springer im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
22:05 Uhr
Experte: Die Immobilienmärkte entwickeln sich immer schneller
Aktie im Fokus
22:12 Uhr
Fusion von Fiat Chrysler und Renault geplatzt - Schuldfrage wird diskutiert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750