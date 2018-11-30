American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that John Cusano has been appointed Chief Business & Technology Operations Officer, General Insurance, effective July 1, 2019.

In this new leadership role, Mr. Cusano will be responsible for enhancing General Insurances business and technology operations infrastructure as well as aligning end-to-end processes with established target operating models. Mr. Cusanos global portfolio includes General Insurances Shared Services, Information Technology, Project Management Office and Vendor Management operations. He will report to Peter Zaffino, President and CEO, AIG General Insurance, and Global Chief Operating Officer, AIG, and serve on the General Insurance Executive Leadership team, as well as the AIG Global Technology Council.

"Johns appointment builds on our focused efforts to enhance operational capabilities for our clients and partners by leveraging technology to accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions around the world, said Mr. Zaffino. "Johns global experience and significant insurance expertise will accelerate our progress as we execute on our business strategy.

"I am pleased to join AIG as we foster a culture of innovation, continuous improvement and efficiency across General Insurance, said Mr. Cusano. "I look forward to working with AIGs impressive leadership team and our colleagues as we continue the journey of positioning this great company as an industry leader.

Mr. Cusano joins AIG from Accenture, where he spent the majority of his career serving the insurance industry. He has held a number of leadership positions at Accenture including most recently overseeing its Global Insurance Business. His prior roles included leadership of Accentures North American Insurance Business, and Insurance Software Solutions Business. A recognized insurance industry leader, Mr. Cusano joined Accenture in 1988 and over his more than 30-year career, he has demonstrated a successful track record of developing and managing global business transformations enabled by technology that enhance effectiveness and efficiency.

Mr. Cusano has a Bachelors degree from the University of Virginia and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the NYU Stern School of Business. Mr. Cusano serves as vice chair of Junior Achievement of New Jerseys Board of Directors.

