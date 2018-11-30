American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that John
Cusano has been appointed Chief Business & Technology Operations
Officer, General Insurance, effective July 1, 2019.
In this new leadership role, Mr. Cusano will be responsible for
enhancing General Insurances business and technology operations
infrastructure as well as aligning end-to-end processes with established
target operating models. Mr. Cusanos global portfolio includes General
Insurances Shared Services, Information Technology, Project Management
Office and Vendor Management operations. He will report to Peter
Zaffino, President and CEO, AIG General Insurance, and Global Chief
Operating Officer, AIG, and serve on the General Insurance Executive
Leadership team, as well as the AIG Global Technology Council.
"Johns appointment builds on our focused efforts to enhance operational
capabilities for our clients and partners by leveraging technology to
accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions around the world, said
Mr. Zaffino. "Johns global experience and significant insurance
expertise will accelerate our progress as we execute on our business
strategy.
"I am pleased to join AIG as we foster a culture of innovation,
continuous improvement and efficiency across General Insurance, said
Mr. Cusano. "I look forward to working with AIGs impressive leadership
team and our colleagues as we continue the journey of positioning this
great company as an industry leader.
Mr. Cusano joins AIG from Accenture, where he spent the majority of his
career serving the insurance industry. He has held a number of
leadership positions at Accenture including most recently overseeing its
Global Insurance Business. His prior roles included leadership of
Accentures North American Insurance Business, and Insurance Software
Solutions Business. A recognized insurance industry leader, Mr. Cusano
joined Accenture in 1988 and over his more than 30-year career, he has
demonstrated a successful track record of developing and managing global
business transformations enabled by technology that enhance
effectiveness and efficiency.
Mr. Cusano has a Bachelors degree from the University of Virginia and a
Masters of Business Administration degree from the NYU Stern School of
Business. Mr. Cusano serves as vice chair of Junior Achievement of New
Jerseys Board of Directors.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member
companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life
insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to
customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse
offerings include products and services that help businesses and
individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for
retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock
Exchange.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005822/en/