finanzen.net
+++ Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern +++ Monatliche Verfügbarkeit +++ Bis 30. September 15  Amazon Gutschein zusätzlich +++-w-
15.09.2020 09:43

AIG Appoints James Nash President and Chief Executive Officer of Japan

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that James Nash has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, AIG Japan Holdings KK. Mr. Nash will report to Jon Hancock, Chief Executive Officer of International General Insurance and will be based in Tokyo. He is expected to join the company by early 2021.

In this role, Mr. Nash will oversee AIGs operations and subsidiary companies in Japan, which comprise the largest foreign general insurance company in the country. Mr. Nash succeeds Robert L. Noddin, who will assume the role of non-executive Chairman, AIG Japan, until his retirement in 2021.

"I am pleased to welcome James to AIG as we build on our compelling value proposition and commitment to individual and commercial customers in Japan, said Mr. Hancock. "His deep industry expertise in Japan and decades of experience growing profitable businesses across international markets will be a tremendous asset as we continue to innovate and deliver enhanced value to our clients and partners.

"AIG has a long, pioneering history in Japan that I am proud to lead as the company continues its remarkable journey as an industry leader, said Mr. Nash. "I look forward to returning to Japan and working with the talented team at AIG to build on the impressive tradition of innovation and superior customer service in this critical market.

Mr. Nash joins AIG from Guy Carpenter, where he was most recently CEO of the International Division with responsibility for Asia Pacific, EMEA and Latin America. Mr. Nash joined Guy Carpenter in 1985 and has nearly 35 years experience in the industry, including 15 years in leadership roles in Japan. In 2008, he assumed the role of CEO, Asia Pacific, serving on the firms Global Executive Committee.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American International Group (AIG) News
RSS Feed
American International Group (AIG) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.02.2018American International Group (AIG) OverweightBarclays Capital
17.02.2017American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.12.2016American International Group (AIG) OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) BuyArgus Research Company
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.11.2009American International Group underperformCredit Suisse Group
16.09.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.08.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
14.03.2005Update American International Group Inc. (AIG): UnRaymond James

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American International Group (AIG) Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Warum Familienunternehmen die besseren Investments sind und gestärkt durch die Krise gehen, erfahren Sie im Experten-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr!

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene American International Group (AIG) News

01.09.20American International Group Stock Has A 30% Upside
02.09.20Why Is American International Group (AIG) Down 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
20.08.20Former champion Catriona Matthew in the mix after fine start at AIG Women’s Open
20.08.20AIG and Its Subsidiaries Get Rating Actions From AM Best
Weitere American International Group (AIG) News
Werbung

Trading-News

Tui gräbt Seeflotte aus - Aktie mit Hoffnungsschimmer
DAX  Warten auf US-Leitzinsentscheid
DAX: Gewinnmitnahmen an der Hürde
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Daimler, E.ON, Adidas
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Apple und Tesla scheiden die Geister
Neukundenbonus und Prämienmeilen: Miles & More kooperiert mit Solidvest
Droht eine neue Tech-Blase? Und: Was taugen Alternative Realwerte als Investment für Jedermann?
Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Nicht blamieren, Zinsen kassieren!
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur American International Group (AIG)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American International Group (AIG) Peer Group News

06:34 UhrROUNDUP: Brände verwüsten den Westen der USA - Trump in Kalifornien
05:59 UhrROUNDUP: Wirbelsturm 'Sally' zu Hurrikan der Kategorie zwei hochgestuft
05:42 UhrVersicherer: Corona könnte Zahl der Einbrüche auf Allzeittief drücken
01:00 UhrCorona-Test für Dividendenstars: Auf welche DAX-Aktien Verlass ist
14.09.20Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
14.09.20More of Ace Frehley’s favorite covers on ‘Origins Vol. 2’
14.09.20Hurrikan 'Sally' bedroht US-Golfküste
14.09.20ROUNDUP 2: 'Gesamte Westküste in Brand' - Düstere Aussichten zum Trump-Besuch
14.09.20Chart-Check Berkshire Hathaway: So können Sie von Warren Buffett profitieren
14.09.20ROUNDUP: Waldbrände an US-Westküste - Düstere Aussichten vor Trump-Besuch

News von

Drohender Rettungsfall  wie Erdogan sein Wirtschaftswunder zerstört
Türkei wird von Ratingagentur herabgestuft
Die Jahrhundert-Bilanz liefert eine goldene Regel für Ihr Geld
Zahlen oder ignorieren? Das sollten Sie bei Strafzetteln im Ausland tun
63 Prozent faul  dieser Tracker überführt ihr Haustier

News von

Warum der mögliche Betrug bei Nikola für die Nel Asa-Aktie gefährlich sein könnte
Betrugsvorwürfe gegen Nikola ziehen immer weitere Kreise: Erste Kanzlei prüft Klage
Nel Asa wird neue Aktien herausgeben: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Betrugsvorwürfe gegen Nikola: Jetzt antwortet der E-Truckbauer
Ausgabenexplosion bei der Bundesagentur für Arbeit

Heute im Fokus

DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Milliarden-Vergleich: Daimler legt Diesel-Verfahren in USA bei -- US-Börsenaufsicht prüft Vorwürfe gegen Nikola -- H&M im Fokus

Apple-Keynote steht am Abend an. Fiat-Aktionäre bekommen geringere Sonderdividende in Fusion mit PSA. China: Einzelhandel, Industrie und Investitionen besser als erwartet. US-Regulierer bereiten Rüge für die Citigroup vor. Verdi ruft zu Warnstreiks in Call-Centern der Deutschen Bank auf. Bill Gates glaubt an Zulassung für Corona-Impfstoffe 2021.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09:34 Uhr
DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Milliarden-Vergleich: Daimler legt Diesel-Verfahren in USA bei -- US-Börsenaufsicht prüft Vorwürfe gegen Nikola -- H&M im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
09:39 Uhr
Tesla- und Nikola-Konkurrenz: E-Truck-Unternehmen HYLIION an der Wall Street erwartet
Aktie im Fokus
09:31 Uhr
Milliarden-Vergleich: Daimler legt Diesel-Verfahren in USA bei - Daimler-Aktie auf grünem Terrain
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
NikolaA2P4A9
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NVIDIA Corp.918422
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
CureVacA2P71U
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Wirecard AG747206