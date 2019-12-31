finanzen.net
AIG Appoints Jon Hancock Chief Executive Officer, International General Insurance

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced that Jon Hancock has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, International General Insurance. In this role, Mr. Hancock will lead the International operations of AIGs General Insurance business. He will report to Peter Zaffino, President & Global Chief Operating Officer, AIG, and Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance, and serve on the General Insurance Executive Leadership Team. Mr. Hancock will join the company this spring.

Since 2016, Mr. Hancock served as Director of Performance Management at Lloyds, where his portfolio included responsibility for overseeing performance and risk management globally across the Lloyds market.

"Jon is a seasoned executive and industry leader recognized for his track record of underwriting excellence and delivering strong financial results, said Mr. Zaffino. "Jons deep technical expertise and significant international operating experience ideally qualify him for this important leadership role.

"I am pleased to join AIG as the company continues its remarkable progress towards being a top performing company, said Mr. Hancock. "I look forward to working with AIGs talented colleagues around the world to enhance the value we deliver to clients as we position the company for sustained profitable growth.

Prior to Lloyds, Mr. Hancock spent 26 years at RSA in roles of increasing responsibility, including serving as Managing Director, UK Commercial, which encompassed RSAs European Specialty businesses, and Global Broker Relationship Director. Previously, he served as RSAs Chief Executive Officer, Asia and Middle East, and held chief underwriter and risk roles in both developed and emerging markets.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

