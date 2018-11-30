AIG Appoints Sharon French President and Chief Executive Officer, Life & Retirement Funds

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced the appointment of Sharon French as President and Chief Executive Officer, Life & Retirement Funds. Ms. French succeeds Peter Harbeck, who announced his intention to retire late last year.

In her new role, Ms. French will lead the Life & Retirement Funds business, which comprises both AIGs retail mutual funds operation and SunAmerica Asset Management, LLC, which manages and administers over $85 billion in assets across multiple Life & Retirement business lines.* Ms. French will assume her new position in late June.

"We are pleased that Sharon will be joining AIG to advance our strategy to broaden our distribution footprint and the range of our product and service offerings, said Kevin Hogan, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Life & Retirement. "With her deep experience in investment management, pioneering innovative product offerings and strategy development, Sharon is well positioned to develop new opportunities to grow the Life & Retirement Funds business.

Ms. French has held a variety of senior roles during her 30 years in financial services, most recently as Executive Vice President, Head of Beta Solutions for OppenheimerFunds where she led the strategy, development and implementation of the firms smart beta ETF products and solutions. She also oversaw the firms Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts and served on the firms Senior Leadership Team, governing the overall strategic direction of OppenheimerFunds. Previously, she served as Senior Strategic Advisor to the CEO and President of Investment Management at BNY Mellon and Head of Private Client & Institutions at BlackRock. She spent nearly a decade at AllianceBernstein and held prior roles at mPower, Smith Barney and Chase Manhattan Bank.

Said Ms. French, "Im looking forward to working closely with Kevin and with talented leaders and teams across the organization to further enhance the strategic positioning of Life & Retirement Funds and develop new offerings to meet the needs of clients and distribution partners.

Ms. French received a B.S. in business management from the University of Delaware, and earned her Certified Investment Management Analyst designation from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. She is President and member of the Global Governance Committee for Women in ETFs; serves on the Board of Wake Forest University School of Business; and is a member of the Investment Company Institutes ETF Governance Committee. She has also recently served on the Deans Advisory Council for the University of Delaware Lerner School of Business, and as Co-Chair of the ETF and Managed Solutions Committee for the Money Management Institute.

*As of March 31, 2019

About AIG Life & Retirement

AIG Life & Retirement, a division of AIG, brings together a broad portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime income solutions to help people achieve financial and retirement security. The business consists of four operating segments  Individual Retirement, AIG Retirement Services, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets  and holds long-standing, leading market positions in many of the markets it serves.

AIG Life & Retirement includes AIG member insurance companies American General Life Insurance Company (Houston, TX), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), (Houston, TX) as well as their affiliates. Securities products are distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc., member FINRA. Additional information about AIG Life & Retirement can be found at www.linkedin.com/showcase/aig-life-&-retirement.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

