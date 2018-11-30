AIG Appoints Sharon French President and Chief Executive Officer, Life & Retirement Funds

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced the
appointment of Sharon French as President and Chief Executive Officer,
Life & Retirement Funds. Ms. French succeeds Peter Harbeck, who
announced his intention to retire late last year.
In her new role, Ms. French will lead the Life & Retirement Funds
business, which comprises both AIGs retail mutual funds operation and
SunAmerica Asset Management, LLC, which manages and administers over $85
billion in assets across multiple Life & Retirement business lines.* Ms.
French will assume her new position in late June.
"We are pleased that Sharon will be joining AIG to advance our strategy
to broaden our distribution footprint and the range of our product and
service offerings, said Kevin Hogan, Executive Vice President and Chief
Executive Officer, Life & Retirement. "With her deep experience in
investment management, pioneering innovative product offerings and
strategy development, Sharon is well positioned to develop new
opportunities to grow the Life & Retirement Funds business.
Ms. French has held a variety of senior roles during her 30 years in
financial services, most recently as Executive Vice President, Head of
Beta Solutions for OppenheimerFunds where she led the strategy,
development and implementation of the firms smart beta ETF products and
solutions. She also oversaw the firms Environmental, Social and
Governance (ESG) efforts and served on the firms Senior Leadership
Team, governing the overall strategic direction of OppenheimerFunds.
Previously, she served as Senior Strategic Advisor to the CEO and
President of Investment Management at BNY Mellon and Head of Private
Client & Institutions at BlackRock. She spent nearly a decade at
AllianceBernstein and held prior roles at mPower, Smith Barney and Chase
Manhattan Bank.
Said Ms. French, "Im looking forward to working closely with Kevin and
with talented leaders and teams across the organization to further
enhance the strategic positioning of Life & Retirement Funds and develop
new offerings to meet the needs of clients and distribution partners.
Ms. French received a B.S. in business management from the University of
Delaware, and earned her Certified Investment Management Analyst
designation from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of
Business. She is President and member of the Global Governance Committee
for Women in ETFs; serves on the Board of Wake Forest University School
of Business; and is a member of the Investment Company Institutes ETF
Governance Committee. She has also recently served on the Deans
Advisory Council for the University of Delaware Lerner School of
Business, and as Co-Chair of the ETF and Managed Solutions Committee for
the Money Management Institute.
*As of March 31, 2019
About AIG Life & Retirement
AIG Life & Retirement, a division of AIG, brings together a broad
portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime
income solutions to help people achieve financial and retirement
security. The business consists of four operating segments Individual
Retirement, AIG Retirement Services, Life Insurance and Institutional
Markets and holds long-standing, leading market positions in many of
the markets it serves.
AIG Life & Retirement includes AIG member insurance companies American
General Life Insurance Company (Houston, TX), The United States Life
Insurance Company in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life
Insurance Company (VALIC), (Houston, TX) as well as their affiliates.
Securities products are distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc.,
member FINRA. Additional information about AIG Life & Retirement can be
found at www.linkedin.com/showcase/aig-life-&-retirement.
