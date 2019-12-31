finanzen.net
13.02.2020 12:45
Bewerten
(0)

AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on AIG Common Stock, par value $2.50 per share. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2020.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $365.625 per share on AIG Series A 5.85% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares (NYSE: AIG PRA), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.365625 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

The common stock dividend will result in an adjustment to the exercise price of the outstanding Warrants (CUSIP number 026874156) and an adjustment to the number of shares of AIG Common Stock receivable upon Warrant exercise. The exact adjustments, determined by a formula set forth in the Warrant Agreement, will become calculable on or around March 12, 2020. Once the adjustments are determined, AIG will announce the actual adjustment to the Warrant exercise price and shares receivable. Further information on the Warrants and the adjustments is available in the Investors section of AIGs website.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only AIGs belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIGs control. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIGs periodic filings with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12.02.20
Ausblick: American International Group (AIG) präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
25.11.19
Finanzkrise: Muss AIG 1 Milliarde Dollar Boni nachzahlen? (Finenews.ch)
04.11.19
Versicherer AIG wird eine unveränderte Dividende ausschütten (MyDividends)
10.08.19
American International Group (AIG): Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
07.08.19
Ausblick: AIG stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.19
American International Group (AIG) öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.05.19
Versicherer AIG schlägt die Erwartungen und schüttet unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
07.05.19
US-NACHBÖRSE/Mosaic nach Zahlenausweis schwach - Kurssprung bei AIG (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American International Group (AIG) News
RSS Feed
American International Group (AIG) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.02.2018American International Group (AIG) OverweightBarclays Capital
17.02.2017American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.12.2016American International Group (AIG) OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) BuyArgus Research Company
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.11.2009American International Group underperformCredit Suisse Group
16.09.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.08.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
14.03.2005Update American International Group Inc. (AIG): UnRaymond James

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American International Group (AIG) Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American International Group (AIG) News

12.02.20Ausblick: American International Group (AIG) präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
24.01.20AIG escapes $100m bonus payment after appeal
06.02.20American International Group (AIG) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
16.01.20Insurer AIG picks Mazars for UK audit
14.01.20Rugby-AIG decides against renewing sponsorship with NZ Rugby
24.01.20AIG escapes $100m bonus payment after appeal
Weitere American International Group (AIG) News
Werbung

Inside

Erdrutschgefahr im Euro
Infineon  Kurs auf obere Trendkanalbegrenzung?
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Indikatoren - was können sie wirklich?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Diese Hürde war zu hoch für den CAC 40
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Volkswagen, Heidelberg Cement, BMW
Der Investment-Guide für IngenieurInnen und InformatikerInnen
DZ BANK - Aufwärtstrend markiert neues Allzeithoch
Cisco kämpft mit der Konjunktur
wikifolio.com: Das war der Januar 2020
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American International Group (AIG)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American International Group (AIG) Peer Group News

11:59 UhrStudie: Zinstalfahrt bei Lebensversicherungen geht weiter
08:30 UhrPrudential PLC : Eastspring celebrates Thanachart acquisition
08:24 UhrVersicherer Zurich steigert Gewinn wie erwartet
12.02.20Juventus extends partnership with Allianz in 100M euro deal
12.02.20Allianz Tech Trust : Block listing Allotment of new shares
12.02.20AXA Equitable Holdings. Inc. (EQH) Soars to 52-Week High. Time to Cash Out?
12.02.20Prudential PLC : Holding(s) in Company
12.02.20R+V Versicherer: Sturmtief 'Sabine' glimpflicher als erwartet
12.02.20Aktie im Fokus - Münchener Rück
11.02.20Allianz scraps Saracens sponsorship

News von

Der vermeintliche Nachteil vom Gold kehrt sich sogar um
Diese Liste verrät die besten Sparideen der nächsten zehn Jahre
Die Provinz. Letzte Zuflucht für die deutsche Mittelschicht
Die EZB nimmt den Menschen nichts weg
Ökonomen stehen staunend vor dem deutschen Immobilienmarkt

News von

Das nächste große Wasserstoff-Ding: Kraftwerke mit Brennstoffzellen
Zehn Aktien zum Abheben: Diese Megatrends könnten das Geschehen bis 2030 prägen
DAX setzt Rekordlauf fort - und was Anleger außerdem wissen sollten
DAX auf Rekordjagd - Angst vor Virus tritt in Hintergrund
DAX im Minus: Europas Anleger zittern vor dem Coronavirus - Commerzbank-Aktie im Plus

Heute im Fokus

DAX unter Druck -- Commerzbank kürzt nach Gewinnrückgang Dividende -- Schneider Electric will RIB Software in Milliardendeal übernehmen -- thyssenkrupp, Aurubis, RWE im Fokus

Norwegian schließt 2019 mit Verlust ab. HeidelbergCement steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis. Airbus rutscht nach Milliarden-Strafzahlungen ins Minus. Delivery Hero sichert Beteiligung an JUST EAT ab. Alstom kauft Bombardier offenbar Eisenbahnsparte ab. METRO verdient operativ etwas weniger.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/6: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

CDU-vorsitzende Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer kündigte ihren Verzicht auf eine Unions-Kanzlerkandidatur an. Wie finden Sie das?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:22 Uhr
DAX unter Druck -- Commerzbank kürzt nach Gewinnrückgang Dividende -- Schneider Electric will RIB Software in Milliardendeal übernehmen -- thyssenkrupp, Aurubis, RWE im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:38 Uhr
Linde steigert Gewinn deutlich und sieht weiteres Wachstum 2020
Sonstiges
12:43 Uhr
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum & Co.
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
SteinhoffA14XB9
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
ITM Power plcA0B57L
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11