AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.32 Per Share

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that its
Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share on
AIG Common Stock, par value $2.50 per share. The dividend is payable on
September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on
September 17, 2018.
This dividend will result in an adjustment to the exercise price of the
outstanding Warrants (CUSIP number 026874156) and an adjustment to the
number of shares of AIG Common Stock receivable upon Warrant exercise.
The exact adjustments, determined by a formula set forth in the Warrant
Agreement, will become calculable on or around September 13, 2018. Once
the adjustments are determined, AIG will announce the actual adjustment
to the Warrant exercise price and shares receivable. Further information
on the Warrants and the adjustments is available in the Investor
Relations section of AIGs website.
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking
statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead
represent only AIGs belief regarding future events, many of which, by
their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIGs control. It is
possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the
anticipated results indicated in these statements. Factors that could
cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the
forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIGs periodic
filings with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide
range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement
products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80
countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products
and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets,
manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is
listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
