AIG Board of Directors Declares Series A Preferred Stock Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced that its
Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $369.6875 per share on
AIGs Series A 5.85% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a
liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by
depositary shares (NYSE: AIG PRA), each representing a 1/1,000th
interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive
$0.3696875 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on June 17,
2019 to holders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2019.
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking
statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead
represent only AIGs belief regarding future events, many of which, by
their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIGs control. It is
possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the
anticipated results indicated in these statements. Factors that could
cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the
forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIGs periodic
filings with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member
companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life
insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to
customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse
offerings include products and services that help businesses and
individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for
retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock
Exchange.
