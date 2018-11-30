AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions

AIG Life & Retirement today announced that Todd Solash, President, Individual Retirement, and Rob Scheinerman, President, AIG Retirement Services (AIGs Group Retirement business), have been named Chief Executive Officer of their respective businesses following the retirement of Jana Greer as President and Chief Executive Officer, Retirement.

Ms. Greers storied career has included building AIG into the broadest annuity provider in the United States. She has created breakthrough product solutions, marketing campaigns and industry leadership initiatives and was inducted into the Insured Retirement Institute Hall of Fame in 2013. Ms. Greer announced her retirement earlier this year and has partnered with Mr. Solash and Mr. Scheinerman to ensure a smooth transition.

"Jana has strived to help Americans reach their retirement goals for over four decades, and her passionate leadership has had a profound impact on our company and society, noted Kevin Hogan, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, AIG Life & Retirement. "Jana has built our Retirement business into the number one annuity provider in the nation and a leading retirement plan provider through her strategic actions and by identifying and developing talented leaders and teams. It has been a true honor to work with Jana, and we cannot thank her enough for her many outstanding contributions.

Mr. Solash and Mr. Scheinerman assumed their new roles today, reporting directly to Mr. Hogan.

"Our Individual and Group Retirement businesses help millions of people achieve financial and retirement security, said Mr. Hogan. "Todd and Rob have done a terrific job for our retirement businesses, and we look forward to their continued progress developing innovative retirement solutions to meet the needs of our clients. Todd and Rob are committed to helping Americans achieve a secure retirement, and I am certain our clients will continue to benefit from their experience, proven leadership and vision.

Mr. Solash joined AIG in 2017 as President of Individual Retirement, a provider of investment and lifetime income solutions designed for individuals seeking to achieve financial and retirement security. He has overseen a number of product innovations across fixed, index and variable annuities and has led enhancements to further elevate the AIG experience for customers and distribution partners. Mr. Solash is based in Woodland Hills, California, where the Individual Retirement business is headquartered.

Mr. Scheinerman joined AIG in 2003 and has led AIG Retirement Services since 2017. AIG Retirement Services is a leading retirement plan provider for healthcare, K-12, higher education, government, religious, charitable and other not-for-profit organizations. Under his leadership AIG Retirement Services has significantly enhanced the participant and plan sponsor experience, improved digital capabilities and strengthened customer relationships. Mr. Scheinerman is based in Houston, where the business is headquartered.

