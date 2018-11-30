AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions

finanzen.net
01.07.2019 14:06
AIG Life & Retirement today announced that Todd Solash, President, Individual Retirement, and Rob Scheinerman, President, AIG Retirement Services (AIGs Group Retirement business), have been named Chief Executive Officer of their respective businesses following the retirement of Jana Greer as President and Chief Executive Officer, Retirement.

Ms. Greers storied career has included building AIG into the broadest annuity provider in the United States. She has created breakthrough product solutions, marketing campaigns and industry leadership initiatives and was inducted into the Insured Retirement Institute Hall of Fame in 2013. Ms. Greer announced her retirement earlier this year and has partnered with Mr. Solash and Mr. Scheinerman to ensure a smooth transition.

"Jana has strived to help Americans reach their retirement goals for over four decades, and her passionate leadership has had a profound impact on our company and society, noted Kevin Hogan, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, AIG Life & Retirement. "Jana has built our Retirement business into the number one annuity provider in the nation and a leading retirement plan provider through her strategic actions and by identifying and developing talented leaders and teams. It has been a true honor to work with Jana, and we cannot thank her enough for her many outstanding contributions.

Mr. Solash and Mr. Scheinerman assumed their new roles today, reporting directly to Mr. Hogan.

"Our Individual and Group Retirement businesses help millions of people achieve financial and retirement security, said Mr. Hogan. "Todd and Rob have done a terrific job for our retirement businesses, and we look forward to their continued progress developing innovative retirement solutions to meet the needs of our clients. Todd and Rob are committed to helping Americans achieve a secure retirement, and I am certain our clients will continue to benefit from their experience, proven leadership and vision.

Mr. Solash joined AIG in 2017 as President of Individual Retirement, a provider of investment and lifetime income solutions designed for individuals seeking to achieve financial and retirement security. He has overseen a number of product innovations across fixed, index and variable annuities and has led enhancements to further elevate the AIG experience for customers and distribution partners. Mr. Solash is based in Woodland Hills, California, where the Individual Retirement business is headquartered.

Mr. Scheinerman joined AIG in 2003 and has led AIG Retirement Services since 2017. AIG Retirement Services is a leading retirement plan provider for healthcare, K-12, higher education, government, religious, charitable and other not-for-profit organizations. Under his leadership AIG Retirement Services has significantly enhanced the participant and plan sponsor experience, improved digital capabilities and strengthened customer relationships. Mr. Scheinerman is based in Houston, where the business is headquartered.

About AIG Life & Retirement

AIG Life & Retirement, a division of AIG (NYSE: AIG), brings together a broad portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime income solutions to help people achieve financial and retirement security. The business consists of four operating segments  Individual Retirement, AIG Retirement Services, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets  and holds long-standing, leading market positions in many of the markets it serves.

AIG Life & Retirement includes AIG member insurance companies American General Life Insurance Company (Houston, TX). The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston, TX as well as their affiliates. Securities products are distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc., member FINRA. Additional information about AIG Life & Retirement can be found at www.linkedin.com/showcase/aig-life-&-retirement.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

