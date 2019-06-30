finanzen.net
+++ Beyond Meat: Erfolgreichster Börsengang seit mehr als 10 Jahren. Jetzt mit Optionsscheinen von HSBC partizipieren! +++-Werbung-
03.09.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced it has appointed Duncan Ellis as Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance. Mr. Ellis will lead General Insurances North American Retail Property business and focus on diversifying the companys Property portfolio and implementing consistent underwriting practices in the U.S., Bermuda and Canada that are aligned with AIGs overall risk appetite. He will be based in New York and report to Ken Riegler, President of North America General Insurance, Product & Field Management.

"Positioning AIGs North American Retail Property business for sustained profitable growth reflects our commitment to underwriting excellence, said David McElroy, President and Chief Executive Officer, North America General Insurance. "Duncans recognized industry leadership and technical expertise in commercial property insurance ideally qualify him to lead our Property business moving forward.

Mr. Ellis said: "I look forward to working with David, Ken and colleagues across North America General Insurance to lead and strengthen AIGs critically important Retail Property team and portfolio.

Mr. Ellis will join AIG in late September from Marsh, where he served as managing director leading the U.S. Property practice, managing 300 brokers serving more than 3,500 clients. For a decade, he served as the senior executive for Marshs Property practice in the U.S., overseeing a portfolio that encompassed large global risk management clients and middle market accounts.

"Duncans vast industry relationships and significant executive leadership experience will enhance our commercial property insurance business, said Mr. Riegler. "I look forward to welcoming Duncan to AIG and working with him to deliver value, service and innovation to our clients.

Mr. Ellis began his insurance career as a property and casualty underwriter for The Chubb Group of Insurance Companies, prior to joining Marsh in 1992. He holds a B.S. from St. Lawrence University and an MBA in corporate finance and international business from NYUs Stern School of Business.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.08.19
American International Group (AIG): Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
07.08.19
Ausblick: AIG stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.19
American International Group (AIG) öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.05.19
Versicherer AIG schlägt die Erwartungen und schüttet unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
07.05.19
US-NACHBÖRSE/Mosaic nach Zahlenausweis schwach - Kurssprung bei AIG (Dow Jones)
04.05.19
Ausblick: American International Group (AIG) präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
14.02.19
Versicherer AIG erwirtschaftet Verlust und kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
11.02.19
Ausblick: American International Group (AIG) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American International Group (AIG) News
RSS Feed
American International Group (AIG) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.02.2018American International Group (AIG) OverweightBarclays Capital
17.02.2017American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.12.2016American International Group (AIG) OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) BuyArgus Research Company
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.11.2009American International Group underperformCredit Suisse Group
16.09.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.08.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
14.03.2005Update American International Group Inc. (AIG): UnRaymond James

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American International Group (AIG) Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Live-Marktanalyse

Der Finanzmarkt hatte in den vergangenen Monaten mit starken Turbulenzen zu kämpfen. Wie sollten Anleger ihr Geld in diesem volatilen Marktumfeld investieren? Jetzt zum kostenlosen Online-Seminar anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American International Group (AIG) News

07.08.19Ausblick: AIG stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
10.08.19American International Group (AIG): Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
08.08.19AIG profit beats on strong underwriting. investment income
07.08.19AIG profit rises 18% on strong underwriting. investment income
09.08.19American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
07.08.19AIG profit beats on strong underwriting. investment income
07.08.19UPDATE 2-AIG profit beats on strong underwriting. investment income
07.08.19AIG profit beats on strong underwriting. investment income
21.08.19Is AIG Now Ready To Drop?
30.08.19AIG Up 33% This Year After Dismal Run in 2018: What's Ahead?
Weitere American International Group (AIG) News
Werbung

Inside

Ermitteln Sie Ihren Anlegertyp
Neuer Rekord zum Start des Börsenspiels! Jetzt noch anmelden und attraktive Preise gewinnen!
DZ BANK - Allianz: Gute Performance trotz niedriger Zinsen
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Sony konzentriert sich auf sein Kerngeschäft
Vontobel: Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Litecoin und mehr  Aktuelle Kryptonachrichten
SOCIETE GENERALE: Euro/Britisches Pfund: Chance von 36,65 Prozent p.a.
Daimler  Trotz Qualitätsmangel baldige Trendwende?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American International Group (AIG)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American International Group (AIG) Peer Group News

19:08 UhrROUNDUP: Große Schäden durch Hurrikan 'Dorian' auf Bahamas - US-Küste zittert
19:04 UhrTrotz zweistelliger Kursgewinne: Bekommt Warren Buffetts Strategie allmählich Risse?
17:46 Uhr'Dorian' schwächt sich zu Hurrikan der Kategorie zwei ab
16:47 UhrMoody's: Stabiler Ausblick für Rückversicherer
16:07 UhrAllianz Tech Trust : Listing Rule 15.6.8
16:06 UhrAllianz Tech Trust : Top 10 Holdings
16:03 UhrAllianz Glbl Inv : Top 10 Holdings
16:03 UhrAllianz Glbl Inv : Listing Rule 15.6.8
15:12 UhrTrotz Monster-Sturm: Allianz und Munich Re mit über 10 Prozent Kurspotenzial
13:47 UhrAussichten für Rückversicherer hellen sich etwas auf

News von

Der Pfund-Verfall erinnert an Britanniens Schwarzen Mittwoch
Anonymer Goldkauf nur noch bis 2000 Euro
Bremst das Projekt Languste die neue Grundsteuer aus?
Darum gilt die 50-Gramm-Regel nur für Deutschland
Die Deutschen machen mit ihrem Bargeld immer Ärger

News von

Wirecard-Aktie, Nordex und Co.: Fünf Commerzbank-Favoriten mit bis zu 97 Prozent Luft nach oben
Super-Chance für Goldfans: Bund verkauft Münzen unter Materialpreis
DAX: 11.600 oder 12.600 Punkte?
Neue Zölle lassen DAX-Anleger kalt - RWE-Aktie profitiert von Wahlausgang in Brandenburg und Sachsen
Mit vollem Schub zu Superrenditen: Welche Aktien das Zeug zum 1000-Prozenter haben

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Johnson büßt Mehrheit im Unterhaus ein -- ISM-Index für US-Industrie auf Tiefstand seit 2016 -- Fielmann, Sanofi, Bayer, Varta, Home24, IBM im Fokus

Boeing-Aktie belastet: Airlines streichen 737-Max länger aus Flugplan. PUMA-Aktien kommen von Rekordhoch zurück. Erzpreise brechen so stark wie zuletzt 2008 ein. Samsung plant wohl günstigeres Auffalt-Smartphone. AUDI: Kommen bei Umrüstung manipulierter Diesel voran. Vonovia-Chef warnt vor Wohnungs-Schwarzmarkt. Deutsche Bank erhält wichtige Lizenz für China-Anleihen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im August 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 35 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie Facebooks Kryptowährung Libra nutzen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Johnson büßt Mehrheit im Unterhaus ein -- ISM-Index für US-Industrie auf Tiefstand seit 2016 -- Fielmann, Sanofi, Bayer, Varta, Home24, IBM im Fokus
Versicherungen
21:27 Uhr
Motorradversicherung Vergleich: Tipps und Tricks für den günstigsten Tarif
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
21:14 Uhr
Johnson büßt durch Fraktionswechsel Mehrheit im Unterhaus ein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Varta AGA0TGJ5
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Infineon AG623100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750