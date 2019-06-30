AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced it has appointed Duncan Ellis as Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance. Mr. Ellis will lead General Insurances North American Retail Property business and focus on diversifying the companys Property portfolio and implementing consistent underwriting practices in the U.S., Bermuda and Canada that are aligned with AIGs overall risk appetite. He will be based in New York and report to Ken Riegler, President of North America General Insurance, Product & Field Management.

"Positioning AIGs North American Retail Property business for sustained profitable growth reflects our commitment to underwriting excellence, said David McElroy, President and Chief Executive Officer, North America General Insurance. "Duncans recognized industry leadership and technical expertise in commercial property insurance ideally qualify him to lead our Property business moving forward.

Mr. Ellis said: "I look forward to working with David, Ken and colleagues across North America General Insurance to lead and strengthen AIGs critically important Retail Property team and portfolio.

Mr. Ellis will join AIG in late September from Marsh, where he served as managing director leading the U.S. Property practice, managing 300 brokers serving more than 3,500 clients. For a decade, he served as the senior executive for Marshs Property practice in the U.S., overseeing a portfolio that encompassed large global risk management clients and middle market accounts.

"Duncans vast industry relationships and significant executive leadership experience will enhance our commercial property insurance business, said Mr. Riegler. "I look forward to welcoming Duncan to AIG and working with him to deliver value, service and innovation to our clients.

Mr. Ellis began his insurance career as a property and casualty underwriter for The Chubb Group of Insurance Companies, prior to joining Marsh in 1992. He holds a B.S. from St. Lawrence University and an MBA in corporate finance and international business from NYUs Stern School of Business.

