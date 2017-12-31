21.08.2018 14:45
Bewerten
(0)

AIG Names John P. Repko as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that John P. Repko will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, effective September 4, 2018. He succeeds Martha Gallo, who is leaving AIG to pursue other interests.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005372/en/

John P. Repko, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, AIG (Photo: Business Wire)

John P. Repko, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, AIG (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Repko will report to Brian Duperreault, AIG President and Chief Executive Officer, and serve as a member of AIGs Executive Leadership Team. He will be responsible for AIGs global technology strategy, overseeing core shared infrastructure, technology partnerships and process engineering efforts. He will work closely with AIGs leaders in support of technology-enabled cross-business collaboration to meet the changing needs of the companys global clients.

"John is a results-oriented, versatile business leader with the rare combination of finance and technology expertise, said Mr. Duperreault. "He is a seasoned Chief Information Officer, with a long and successful track record of completing large scale process improvements and technology transformations. His experience working collaboratively with business leaders to leverage technology to drive results, while strengthening essential systems at the corporate level, will be invaluable as we continue our progress to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.

Mr. Repko said: "The intersection of technology with the data and expertise at AIG to drive business results is a compelling proposition for me. I look forward to collaborating with the companys talented leaders and global IT team to continue shaping the technology strategy to deliver value across the organization.

Mr. Duperreault continued: "I want to thank Martha Gallo for her work as Chief Information Officer at an important, transitional time for the company. She brought new focus to the global IT organization to align it more closely with the needs of the business and created a strong foundation to take our technology function to the next level.

Mr. Repko is joining AIG from Johnson Controls (JCI), where he served as the Global Chief Information Officer since 2016, taking up this position with the merger of JCI and Tyco. Mr. Repko previously served as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Enterprise Transformation Leader at Tyco from 2012, a role that included responsibility for IT, process, shared services and transformation. He also held chief information officer roles at Covance Inc., SES Global and General Electrics GE Americom division. He began his career as Senior Accountant, CPA, with Ernst & Young.

Mr. Repko currently serves as a Member of the Salesforce.com CIO Advisory Board, the Insight Venture Partners CIO Advisory Board, and the Lightspeed Venture Partners CIO Innovation Advisory Network. He also serves as a CIO Mentor for the New Jersey Society for Information Management and the Columbia University Graduate IT Management Program.

He holds an M.B.A. in Systems from Drexel University and a B.S. in Accounting from Villanova University.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only AIGs belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIGs control. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results contemplated by these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIGs periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.08.18
Will AIG Stock Rebound From 3% Decline Since 2Q Earnings? (Zacks)
07.08.18
Validus Reinsurance, Ltd -- Moody's affirms Validus Holdings' ratings (Baa1 senior) following acquisition by AIG; outlook stable (Moodys)
04.08.18
AIG falls as profit hurt by underwriting slump, charge (Gulf News)
03.08.18
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
03.08.18
AIG boss pledges ?urgency? after disappointing results (Financial Times)
03.08.18
AIG shares slide 3 percent after executives downplay weak results (Reuters Business)
03.08.18
AIG shares slide 3 percent after executives downplay weak results (EN, Reuters)
03.08.18
AIG verdient weniger und schüttet eine stabile Dividende aus (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American International Group (AIG) News
RSS Feed
American International Group (AIG) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.02.2018American International Group (AIG) OverweightBarclays Capital
17.02.2017American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.12.2016American International Group (AIG) OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) BuyArgus Research Company
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.11.2009American International Group underperformCredit Suisse Group
16.09.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.08.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
14.03.2005Update American International Group Inc. (AIG): UnRaymond James

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American International Group (AIG) Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American International Group (AIG) News

03.08.18AIG verdient weniger im Quartal - Aktie auf Talfahrt
03.08.18AIG verdient weniger und schüttet eine stabile Dividende aus
03.08.18Versicherungskonzern: American International Group verdient weniger im Quartal
09.08.18Will AIG Stock Rebound From 3% Decline Since 2Q Earnings?
03.08.18AIG boss pledges ‘urgency’ after disappointing results
31.07.18AIG to Report Q2 Earnings: Is Disappointment in Store?
04.08.18AIG falls as profit hurt by underwriting slump. charge
01.08.18Insurance Stocks' Earnings Due on Aug 2: AIG. CI & More
02.08.18AIG quarterly profit falls 17 pct as general insurance business weighs
03.08.18AIG shares slide 3 percent after executives downplay weak results
Weitere American International Group (AIG) News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Gelingt der Befreiungsschlag im Nasdaq 100?
UBS: Wirecard - Weiterhin kraftvolle Geschäftsentwicklung
Vontobel: Warum die Lira-Krise keine Euro-Krise ist
Neue US-Tech-Aktie vor nächstem Kursschub!? Anleger setzen jetzt vermehrt auf diesen Tech-Wert!
DZ BANK  ING Groep: Sehr gute Kapitalausstattung und profitables Geschäftsmodell
EUR-USD: Überfällige Erholung gestartet
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Trump sorgt erneut für Unruhe
ING Markets: DAX - Erholung schon vorbei?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American International Group (AIG)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American International Group (AIG) Peer Group News

14:35 UhrQIX Deutschland: Henkel begeistert Analysten mit organischem Wachstum im Kerngeschäft und Jahresausblick
13:18 UhrDGAP-DD: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english
13:18 UhrDGAP-DD: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München deutsch
20.08.18Munich Re. Allianz. Adidas: Konzerne kaufen für Milliarden Euro eigene Aktien – und wollen so ihren Kurs stützen
20.08.18Allianz im Handelsstreit: China setzt auf iranische Öltanker
20.08.18Griechenland-Hilfsmaßnahmen beendet - und jetzt. Herr Allianz-Chefvolkswirt?
20.08.18QIX Dividenden Europa: Allianz ist bei eingestürzter Brücke in Genua gleich zweifach betroffen
20.08.18ROUNDUP 2: Bund unter Druck - Hilfe für Dürreversicherung gefordert
20.08.18DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
20.08.18DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

News von

Warum der Bitcoin-Kurs sich bald erholen könnte
Schafft es Venezuela mit einer Kryptowährung aus der Wirtschaftskrise?
Nur ein Problem trübt Griechenlands neue Euphorie
Mit dem Krypto-Trick wagt Venezuela ein Jahrhundert-Experiment
Türkei-Krise weckt böse Erinnerungen an 1997

News von

Alibaba-Aktie vor Zahlen: Warum der Titel gefährdet ist
Goldpreis: So pessimistisch waren die Profis zuletzt im Jahr 2001
Dax erzielt den größten Tagesgewinn seit fast vier Wochen
Schnäppchenjäger aufgepasst: Sieben Aktien mit niedrigem KGV und hohem Potential
Bayer-Aktie nach dem Crash: Warum Anleger weiter aufpassen sollten

News von

Studie: Es gibt einen gravierenden Wandel in der Arbeitswelt, dem viele skeptisch gegenüber stehen
"Wir steuern auf eine Rezession zu": Börsenexperte Marc Faber warnt vor dem nächsten Crash
Rewe und Aral stellen nach vielen Jahren eine weit verbreitete Zahlungsmethode ein
Superdry-Gründer spendet eine Million Pfund für ein zweites Brexit-Referendum
Warren Buffett setzt jetzt vor allem auf eine Aktie, die er noch vor wenigen Jahren verschmäht hat

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- Medigene-Aktie zieht an: Medigene kooperiert mit US-Unternehmen -- Steigt Apple bei Tesla ein? -- Bayer-Aktie setzt Erholung fort -- Google, BHP Billiton im Fokus

Voltabox-Aktie klettert nach Prognoseerhöhung. Microsoft: Haben russischen Hackerangriff vereitelt. Venezuela bringt wegen Hyperinflation neue Banknoten in Umlauf. Aareal Bank bekommt Finanzvorstand. Zweites Quartal: BMW ist nicht mehr profitabelster Autokonzern.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:59 Uhr
DAX fester -- Medigene-Aktie zieht an: Medigene kooperiert mit US-Unternehmen -- Steigt Apple bei Tesla ein? -- Bayer-Aktie setzt Erholung fort -- Google, BHP Billiton im Fokus
Unsere Empfehlung
NEU: Aktivieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Push-Benachrichtigungen für Ihren Desktop-Browser. So verpassen Sie keine Top News mehr.
Sonstiges
14:58 Uhr
Gold: Erholungstendenz gerät ins Stocken
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403