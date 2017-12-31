AIG Names John P. Repko as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that John P. Repko will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, effective September 4, 2018. He succeeds Martha Gallo, who is leaving AIG to pursue other interests.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005372/en/

John P. Repko, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, AIG (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Repko will report to Brian Duperreault, AIG President and Chief Executive Officer, and serve as a member of AIGs Executive Leadership Team. He will be responsible for AIGs global technology strategy, overseeing core shared infrastructure, technology partnerships and process engineering efforts. He will work closely with AIGs leaders in support of technology-enabled cross-business collaboration to meet the changing needs of the companys global clients.

"John is a results-oriented, versatile business leader with the rare combination of finance and technology expertise, said Mr. Duperreault. "He is a seasoned Chief Information Officer, with a long and successful track record of completing large scale process improvements and technology transformations. His experience working collaboratively with business leaders to leverage technology to drive results, while strengthening essential systems at the corporate level, will be invaluable as we continue our progress to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.

Mr. Repko said: "The intersection of technology with the data and expertise at AIG to drive business results is a compelling proposition for me. I look forward to collaborating with the companys talented leaders and global IT team to continue shaping the technology strategy to deliver value across the organization.

Mr. Duperreault continued: "I want to thank Martha Gallo for her work as Chief Information Officer at an important, transitional time for the company. She brought new focus to the global IT organization to align it more closely with the needs of the business and created a strong foundation to take our technology function to the next level.

Mr. Repko is joining AIG from Johnson Controls (JCI), where he served as the Global Chief Information Officer since 2016, taking up this position with the merger of JCI and Tyco. Mr. Repko previously served as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Enterprise Transformation Leader at Tyco from 2012, a role that included responsibility for IT, process, shared services and transformation. He also held chief information officer roles at Covance Inc., SES Global and General Electrics GE Americom division. He began his career as Senior Accountant, CPA, with Ernst & Young.

Mr. Repko currently serves as a Member of the Salesforce.com CIO Advisory Board, the Insight Venture Partners CIO Advisory Board, and the Lightspeed Venture Partners CIO Innovation Advisory Network. He also serves as a CIO Mentor for the New Jersey Society for Information Management and the Columbia University Graduate IT Management Program.

He holds an M.B.A. in Systems from Drexel University and a B.S. in Accounting from Villanova University.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only AIGs belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIGs control. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results contemplated by these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIGs periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005372/en/