AIG Names John P. Repko as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that John
P. Repko will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief
Information Officer, effective September 4, 2018. He succeeds Martha
Gallo, who is leaving AIG to pursue other interests.
Mr. Repko will report to Brian Duperreault, AIG President and Chief
Executive Officer, and serve as a member of AIGs Executive Leadership
Team. He will be responsible for AIGs global technology strategy,
overseeing core shared infrastructure, technology partnerships and
process engineering efforts. He will work closely with AIGs leaders in
support of technology-enabled cross-business collaboration to meet the
changing needs of the companys global clients.
"John is a results-oriented, versatile business leader with the rare
combination of finance and technology expertise, said Mr. Duperreault.
"He is a seasoned Chief Information Officer, with a long and successful
track record of completing large scale process improvements and
technology transformations. His experience working collaboratively with
business leaders to leverage technology to drive results, while
strengthening essential systems at the corporate level, will be
invaluable as we continue our progress to deliver sustainable,
profitable growth.
Mr. Repko said: "The intersection of technology with the data and
expertise at AIG to drive business results is a compelling proposition
for me. I look forward to collaborating with the companys talented
leaders and global IT team to continue shaping the technology strategy
to deliver value across the organization.
Mr. Duperreault continued: "I want to thank Martha Gallo for her work as
Chief Information Officer at an important, transitional time for the
company. She brought new focus to the global IT organization to align it
more closely with the needs of the business and created a strong
foundation to take our technology function to the next level.
Mr. Repko is joining AIG from Johnson Controls (JCI), where he served as
the Global Chief Information Officer since 2016, taking up this position
with the merger of JCI and Tyco. Mr. Repko previously served as Senior
Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Enterprise Transformation
Leader at Tyco from 2012, a role that included responsibility for IT,
process, shared services and transformation. He also held chief
information officer roles at Covance Inc., SES Global and General
Electrics GE Americom division. He began his career as Senior
Accountant, CPA, with Ernst & Young.
Mr. Repko currently serves as a Member of the Salesforce.com CIO
Advisory Board, the Insight Venture Partners CIO Advisory Board, and the
Lightspeed Venture Partners CIO Innovation Advisory Network. He also
serves as a CIO Mentor for the New Jersey Society for Information
Management and the Columbia University Graduate IT Management Program.
He holds an M.B.A. in Systems from Drexel University and a B.S. in
Accounting from Villanova University.
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking
statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead
represent only AIGs belief regarding future events, many of which, by
their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIGs control. It is
possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the
anticipated results contemplated by these statements. Factors that could
cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the
forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIGs periodic
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005372/en/