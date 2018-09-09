AIG Names Rich Baich as Chief Information Security Officer

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Rich Baich will join the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer, effective April 22, 2019.

In this role, Rich will lead the firms global cybersecurity risk management program. He will work closely with AIGs Executive Leadership Team to drive information security strategy for the company. His responsibilities will include defining information security requirements, implementing industry-leading technology solutions and providing oversight on information security risks associated with the roll-out of new technology platforms and systems. He will report to John Repko, AIGs Chief Information Officer.

"Rich is a recognized security leader with extensive expertise in information security, risk management, privacy and technology deployment, said Mr. Repko. "His contributions, given his global experience and track record of innovation and business collaboration, will be highly valued as we continue to develop and implement information security strategies designed to enhance the security of AIG and its policy-holders.

Mr. Baich said: "AIG is a global, world-class company that is highly focused on technology, security and innovation. I look forward to working with John and the global IT team, as well as the business leaders, to help support AIG's business strategies while protecting the company from current and emerging cyber risks.

Mr. Baich is joining AIG from Wells Fargo & Company, where he has served as Chief Information Security Officer since 2012. In this role, he oversaw information security strategy and governance, identity and access management, security engineering, line-of-business engagement, and cyber defense and monitoring. He was previously a Principal at Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he led the Global Cyber Threat and Vulnerability Management practice. Mr. Baichs other security leadership roles include serving as Naval Information Warfare Officer for the National Security Agency, senior director for professional services at Network Associates (now McAfee), and, after 9/11, special assistant to the deputy director for the National Infrastructure Protection Center at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He retired from the military after more than twenty years of active and reserve service.

Mr. Baich was appointed by the President of the United States to the National Infrastructure Advisory Council in 2018 and serves on FEMAs National Advisory Council as its cybersecurity expert. He is also a member of the Strategic Advisory Board of the International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals, the Executive Board for the Banking Policy Institute BITS organization, and is the Intelligence Program Advisor for the Financial Systemic Analysis and Resiliency Center.

Mr. Baich holds an MBA and a Master of Science degree in management from the University of Maryland University College, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Naval Academy. He is also a Joint Forces Staff College and Naval War College graduate.

