AIG Names Rich Baich as Chief Information Security Officer

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Rich
Baich will join the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Information
Security Officer, effective April 22, 2019.
In this role, Rich will lead the firms global cybersecurity risk
management program. He will work closely with AIGs Executive Leadership
Team to drive information security strategy for the company. His
responsibilities will include defining information security
requirements, implementing industry-leading technology solutions and
providing oversight on information security risks associated with the
roll-out of new technology platforms and systems. He will report to John
Repko, AIGs Chief Information Officer.
"Rich is a recognized security leader with extensive expertise in
information security, risk management, privacy and technology
deployment, said Mr. Repko. "His contributions, given his global
experience and track record of innovation and business collaboration,
will be highly valued as we continue to develop and implement
information security strategies designed to enhance the security of AIG
and its policy-holders.
Mr. Baich said: "AIG is a global, world-class company that is highly
focused on technology, security and innovation. I look forward to
working with John and the global IT team, as well as the business
leaders, to help support AIG's business strategies while protecting the
company from current and emerging cyber risks.
Mr. Baich is joining AIG from Wells Fargo & Company, where he has served
as Chief Information Security Officer since 2012. In this role, he
oversaw information security strategy and governance, identity and
access management, security engineering, line-of-business engagement,
and cyber defense and monitoring. He was previously a Principal at
Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he led the Global Cyber Threat and
Vulnerability Management practice. Mr. Baichs other security leadership
roles include serving as Naval Information Warfare Officer for the
National Security Agency, senior director for professional services at
Network Associates (now McAfee), and, after 9/11, special assistant to
the deputy director for the National Infrastructure Protection Center at
the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He retired from the military after
more than twenty years of active and reserve service.
Mr. Baich was appointed by the President of the United States to the
National Infrastructure Advisory Council in 2018 and serves on FEMAs
National Advisory Council as its cybersecurity expert. He is also a
member of the Strategic Advisory Board of the International Consortium
of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals, the Executive Board for the
Banking Policy Institute BITS organization, and is the Intelligence
Program Advisor for the Financial Systemic Analysis and Resiliency
Center.
Mr. Baich holds an MBA and a Master of Science degree in management from
the University of Maryland University College, and a Bachelor of Science
degree from the United States Naval Academy. He is also a Joint Forces
Staff College and Naval War College graduate.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member
companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life
insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to
customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse
offerings include products and services that help businesses and
individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for
retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock
Exchange.
