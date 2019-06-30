American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Sabra Purtill will join the company in a newly established role as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development, effective August 28. Ms. Purtill will be based in New York and report to Mark Lyons, AIGs Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Sabra will oversee AIGs engagement with key financial stakeholders, including ratings agencies and the investor community, in a coordinated and consistent way that supports business objectives. Additionally, she will oversee AIGs treasury and credit banking functions and coordinate with the businesses regarding corporate development.

"Sabra is a recognized leader who brings to AIG extensive experience within the insurance industry and strong finance, treasury, and communication expertise. Aligning our investor and ratings agency relations, treasury and corporate development functions will enhance our ability to serve AIGs businesses as we continue to deliver on our strategic, financial and operational objectives, said Mr. Lyons.

"I am honored to join AIG at this important time, said Ms. Purtill. "I look forward to working with Mark and colleagues across AIG, contributing to both executing the companys growth initiatives and to helping investors understand and evaluate AIGs progress toward our strategic and financial goals.

Institutional Investor has ranked Ms. Purtill as a top investor relations professional for six years in a row. She joins AIG from The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG), where she has served for the past eight years, most recently as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer. In this capacity, she managed rating agency, credit and investment banking and investor relationships. Previously Ms. Purtill was Managing Director, Investor Relations & Communications, at Assured Guaranty Ltd. and prior to that was a Corporate Finance Officer at ACE Limited, now known as Chubb Limited.

Over Ms. Purtills more than 30 year career, principally focused on the insurance industry, she also spent time in sell-side research at ABN AMRO Incorporated, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Advest Group, Inc. and Conning & Co. She began her career in corporate finance at Chase Manhattan Bank, N.A., progressing to insurance ratings at Standard & Poors and to mergers and acquisitions at Merrill Lynch.

Ms. Purtill holds an M.A. from Georgetown University and a B.A. with High Honors from The University of Virginia. She is a member of the Board of Trustees of Middlesex Health Systems where she serves on the Audit and Investment Committees. She is also Vice Chairman of the Advisory Board to the Center of Politics at The University of Virginia.

