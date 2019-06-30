finanzen.net
20.08.2019 22:40
AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Sabra Purtill will join the company in a newly established role as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development, effective August 28. Ms. Purtill will be based in New York and report to Mark Lyons, AIGs Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005717/en/

Sabra Purtill, Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Relations, and Corporate Development, AIG

Sabra Purtill, Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Relations, and Corporate Development, AIG

Sabra will oversee AIGs engagement with key financial stakeholders, including ratings agencies and the investor community, in a coordinated and consistent way that supports business objectives. Additionally, she will oversee AIGs treasury and credit banking functions and coordinate with the businesses regarding corporate development.

"Sabra is a recognized leader who brings to AIG extensive experience within the insurance industry and strong finance, treasury, and communication expertise. Aligning our investor and ratings agency relations, treasury and corporate development functions will enhance our ability to serve AIGs businesses as we continue to deliver on our strategic, financial and operational objectives, said Mr. Lyons.

"I am honored to join AIG at this important time, said Ms. Purtill. "I look forward to working with Mark and colleagues across AIG, contributing to both executing the companys growth initiatives and to helping investors understand and evaluate AIGs progress toward our strategic and financial goals.

Institutional Investor has ranked Ms. Purtill as a top investor relations professional for six years in a row. She joins AIG from The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG), where she has served for the past eight years, most recently as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer. In this capacity, she managed rating agency, credit and investment banking and investor relationships. Previously Ms. Purtill was Managing Director, Investor Relations & Communications, at Assured Guaranty Ltd. and prior to that was a Corporate Finance Officer at ACE Limited, now known as Chubb Limited.

Over Ms. Purtills more than 30 year career, principally focused on the insurance industry, she also spent time in sell-side research at ABN AMRO Incorporated, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Advest Group, Inc. and Conning & Co. She began her career in corporate finance at Chase Manhattan Bank, N.A., progressing to insurance ratings at Standard & Poors and to mergers and acquisitions at Merrill Lynch.

Ms. Purtill holds an M.A. from Georgetown University and a B.A. with High Honors from The University of Virginia. She is a member of the Board of Trustees of Middlesex Health Systems where she serves on the Audit and Investment Committees. She is also Vice Chairman of the Advisory Board to the Center of Politics at The University of Virginia.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Mehr zur American International Group (AIG)-Aktie

Heute im Fokus

Dow und DAX gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- Trump weist Befürchtungen zurück: USA weit von Rezession entfernt -- Milliardendeal: Bayer verkauft Tiergesundheitsgeschäft -- Walt Disney im Fokus

Commerzbank prüft offenbar Filialstreichungen. Südkorea verhängt wegen Abgasmanipulation Geldbuße gegen Volkswagen. Vonovia und Co.: Urteil zur Mietpreisbremse belastet Immobilienwerte. Italienischer Regierungschef Conte kündigt Rücktritt an. BaFin prüft nach Gewinnwarnung möglichen Insiderhandel bei GRENKE.

