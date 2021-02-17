  • Suche
29.07.2021 22:16

AIG Names Sabra Purtill Chief Risk Officer

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Sabra Purtill has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer. Based in New York, Ms. Purtill will report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Zaffino, and will join the AIG Executive Leadership Team. Ms. Purtill has been serving as interim Chief Risk Officer for AIG since February 2021.

Sabra Purtill (Photo: Business Wire)

Sabra Purtill (Photo: Business Wire)

"A strong risk culture is imperative as we build momentum on our journey to become a top performing company, said Zaffino. "Today, large global companies are facing different and more complex risks than ever before, and our risk capabilities and processes must be modernized, agile and adaptable to facilitate our long-term growth strategy. Sabra has been a terrific contributor to AIG since she joined the company in 2019 and has a perspective with considerable breadth and depth in the insurance industry. I am confident she will continue to evolve our Enterprise Risk Management organization so that it addresses all facets of risk.

As Chief Risk Officer, Ms. Purtill will oversee AIGs corporate risk management strategy on an enterprise-wide basis as AIG continues to strengthen its culture of underwriting excellence with an appropriate risk appetite while adjusting to a dynamically changing environment, including emerging climate, cyber and other fast-evolving risks. Prior to accepting this role, Ms. Purtill served as AIGs Deputy Chief Financial Officer overseeing Treasury, Rating Agency Relations, Investor Relations and Corporate Development.

"I am privileged to step into this important executive role during this transformative time at AIG  and in the broader global environment  to help execute on a risk management framework that balances profitable growth with appropriate risk taking, said Ms. Purtill.

Over Ms. Purtills 30-year career, principally focused on the insurance industry, she has held a wide range of executive roles at several companies. Prior to joining AIG in 2019, Ms. Purtill was with The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., where she served as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer. She was also Managing Director, Investor Relations & Communications, at Assured Guaranty Ltd. and prior to that was a Corporate Finance Officer at ACE Limited, now known as Chubb Limited.

Ms. Purtill holds an M.A. from Georgetown University and a B.A. with High Honors from The University of Virginia. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa and has held a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) since 1995. In addition, she is a member of the Board of Trustees of Middlesex Health Systems where she serves on the Audit and Investment Committees, and she is Vice Chairman of the Advisory Board to the Center for Politics at The University of Virginia.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

21.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: American International Group (AIG) veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
14.07.21
Versicherer: AIG verkauft Anteil an seiner Leben-Sparte an Blackstone (Handelsblatt)
08.05.21
American International Group (AIG): Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.05.21
Ausblick: American International Group (AIG) veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
21.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: American International Group (AIG) legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.03.21
AIG schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
28.02.21
Februar 2021: Experten empfehlen American International Group (AIG)-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
17.02.21
American International Group (AIG) veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

20.02.2018American International Group (AIG) OverweightBarclays Capital
17.02.2017American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.12.2016American International Group (AIG) OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) BuyArgus Research Company
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.11.2009American International Group underperformCredit Suisse Group
16.09.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.08.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
14.03.2005Update American International Group Inc. (AIG): UnRaymond James

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American International Group (AIG) Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
