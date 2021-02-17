AIG Names Sabra Purtill Chief Risk Officer

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Sabra Purtill has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer. Based in New York, Ms. Purtill will report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Zaffino, and will join the AIG Executive Leadership Team. Ms. Purtill has been serving as interim Chief Risk Officer for AIG since February 2021.

"A strong risk culture is imperative as we build momentum on our journey to become a top performing company, said Zaffino. "Today, large global companies are facing different and more complex risks than ever before, and our risk capabilities and processes must be modernized, agile and adaptable to facilitate our long-term growth strategy. Sabra has been a terrific contributor to AIG since she joined the company in 2019 and has a perspective with considerable breadth and depth in the insurance industry. I am confident she will continue to evolve our Enterprise Risk Management organization so that it addresses all facets of risk.

As Chief Risk Officer, Ms. Purtill will oversee AIGs corporate risk management strategy on an enterprise-wide basis as AIG continues to strengthen its culture of underwriting excellence with an appropriate risk appetite while adjusting to a dynamically changing environment, including emerging climate, cyber and other fast-evolving risks. Prior to accepting this role, Ms. Purtill served as AIGs Deputy Chief Financial Officer overseeing Treasury, Rating Agency Relations, Investor Relations and Corporate Development.

"I am privileged to step into this important executive role during this transformative time at AIG  and in the broader global environment  to help execute on a risk management framework that balances profitable growth with appropriate risk taking, said Ms. Purtill.

Over Ms. Purtills 30-year career, principally focused on the insurance industry, she has held a wide range of executive roles at several companies. Prior to joining AIG in 2019, Ms. Purtill was with The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., where she served as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer. She was also Managing Director, Investor Relations & Communications, at Assured Guaranty Ltd. and prior to that was a Corporate Finance Officer at ACE Limited, now known as Chubb Limited.

Ms. Purtill holds an M.A. from Georgetown University and a B.A. with High Honors from The University of Virginia. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa and has held a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) since 1995. In addition, she is a member of the Board of Trustees of Middlesex Health Systems where she serves on the Audit and Investment Committees, and she is Vice Chairman of the Advisory Board to the Center for Politics at The University of Virginia.

