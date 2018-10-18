AIG Preannounces Global Catastrophe Losses

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced it expects
to report third quarter 2018 pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of
reinsurance, of approximately $1.5 to $1.7 billion. These losses are
largely associated with multiple events in Japan, including Typhoons
Jebi and Trami, as well as Hurricane Florence and revisions to our loss
estimates on the California mudslides. As a result, AIG expects pre-tax
catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, resulting from multiple events
in Japan and Asia to be approximately $900 million to $1 billion and
pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, resulting from events in
North America to be approximately $600 to $700 million, respectively. In
addition, initial pre-tax loss estimates for Hurricane Michael, net of
reinsurance, are approximately $300 to $500 million, which will be
included in fourth quarter 2018 operating results. Catastrophe loss
estimates include expected losses for Validus Holdings, Ltd. and its
affiliates. AIG estimates that it has exhausted approximately $700
million of the $750 million retention under its North America aggregate
catastrophe reinsurance program following the California mudslides,
Hurricane Florence and assuming the high end of the loss estimate range
for Hurricane Michael. For further details on the North American
catastrophe reinsurance program, see Item 7. MD&A Enterprise Risk
Management Insurance Risks in AIGs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2017.
Brian Duperreault, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Our
thoughts are with those who have been affected by the recent extreme
events. Across AIG we are committed to supporting our customers,
wherever they are around the world, by acting quickly to help them
recover and rebuild. We are pleased that our efforts to restructure our
North American reinsurance portfolio are yielding the desired result to
mitigate our exposure to catastrophe losses. We continue to look for
ways to further evolve our global protection measures while remaining
diligently focused on executing against our plan to position AIG for
long-term sustainable, profitable growth.
These preliminary estimates involve the exercise of considerable
judgment. Due to the complexity of factors contributing to the losses,
there can be no assurance that AIGs ultimate losses associated with
these events will not differ from these estimates, perhaps materially.
AIG will host a conference call on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at 8:00
a.m. ET to review its third-quarter financial results. The call is open
to the public and can be accessed via a live, listen-only webcast
available in the Investor Relations section of https://www.aig.com.
A replay will be available after the call at the same location.
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking
statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead
represent only AIGs belief regarding future events, many of which, by
their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIGs control. It is
possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the
anticipated results contemplated by these statements. Factors that could
cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the
forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIGs periodic
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide
range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement
products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80
countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products
and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets,
manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is
listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com
| YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig
| Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance
| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig.
These references with additional information about AIG have been
provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such
websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and
retirement, and general insurance operations of American International
Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com.
All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or
affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services
may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual
policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by
independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be
provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not
generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are
therefore not protected by such funds.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005931/en/