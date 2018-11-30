AIG Promotes David McElroy to Lead North America General Insurance Operations

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced that David McElroy, President and CEO of Lexington, has been promoted to President and CEO of the North America operations of General Insurance. Mr. McElroy will continue to report to Peter Zaffino, CEO General Insurance and Global Chief Operating Officer, AIG, and continue to serve as a member of the General Insurance Executive Leadership Team. This new appointment is effective immediately. Mr. McElroy first joined AIG in October 2018.

In this new role, Mr. McElroy will continue to oversee Lexington, as well as AIG Risk Management (AIGRM), Financial Lines, Validus Specialty, Western World, Glatfelter and Programs. Mr. McElroy will also oversee the U.S., Bermuda and Canada underwriting and field operations of General Insurance.

"Davids strong track record of leading profitable underwriting businesses and his deep client relationships make him ideally qualified to lead the North American operations of General Insurance, said Mr. Zaffino. "I look forward to continuing to work with David as we position AIG for sustainable underwriting profitability.

In connection with Mr. McElroys new role, AIG also announced that Lou Levinson has been named President and CEO of Lexington. Mr. Levinson will continue to report to Mr. McElroy, with responsibility for the ongoing repositioning of the Lexington and its new strategy as an Excess & Surplus Lines market leader.

Prior to joining AIG, Mr. McElroy held numerous leadership roles within the insurance industry, including Executive Chairman of Arch Insurance Group Inc. and Vice Chairman of Arch Worldwide Insurance Group. Mr. Levinson has served as Lexingtons Head of Casualty since joining AIG in September 2018.

