AIG Promotes David McElroy to Lead North America General Insurance Operations

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced that David
McElroy, President and CEO of Lexington, has been promoted to President
and CEO of the North America operations of General Insurance. Mr.
McElroy will continue to report to Peter Zaffino, CEO General Insurance
and Global Chief Operating Officer, AIG, and continue to serve as a
member of the General Insurance Executive Leadership Team. This new
appointment is effective immediately. Mr. McElroy first joined AIG in
October 2018.
In this new role, Mr. McElroy will continue to oversee Lexington, as
well as AIG Risk Management (AIGRM), Financial Lines, Validus Specialty,
Western World, Glatfelter and Programs. Mr. McElroy will also oversee
the U.S., Bermuda and Canada underwriting and field operations of
General Insurance.
"Davids strong track record of leading profitable underwriting
businesses and his deep client relationships make him ideally qualified
to lead the North American operations of General Insurance, said Mr.
Zaffino. "I look forward to continuing to work with David as we position
AIG for sustainable underwriting profitability.
In connection with Mr. McElroys new role, AIG also announced that Lou
Levinson has been named President and CEO of Lexington. Mr. Levinson
will continue to report to Mr. McElroy, with responsibility for the
ongoing repositioning of the Lexington and its new strategy as an Excess
& Surplus Lines market leader.
Prior to joining AIG, Mr. McElroy held numerous leadership roles within
the insurance industry, including Executive Chairman of Arch Insurance
Group Inc. and Vice Chairman of Arch Worldwide Insurance Group. Mr.
Levinson has served as Lexingtons Head of Casualty since joining AIG in
September 2018.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member
companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life
insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to
customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse
offerings include products and services that help businesses and
individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for
retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock
Exchange.
