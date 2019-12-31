finanzen.net
+++ Sell in May and go away? Start in den spannenden Börsenmonat Mai, heute, Montag um 19 Uhr mit der Charttechnik-Sendung Rendezvous mit Harry. Harald Weygand und BNP Paribas erwarten Sie +++-w-
04.05.2020 14:20

AIG Receives Approval to Commence Underwriting for Syndicate 2019

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced the launch of Lloyds Syndicate 2019. This landmark Syndicate, the largest ever to be launched through Lloyds, will exclusively reinsure risks from AIGs Private Client Group (PCG). PCG is an industry-recognized brand with a leading market position in the High Net Worth segment.

Significant capital support has been received from high-quality investors and capacity providers, which is a testament to the quality and growth potential of the PCG franchise. In combination with its existing Lloyds operations, AIG will now operate the ninth largest managing agency in the Lloyds market, in terms of capacity.

For Lloyds and the third-party investors and capital providers, Syndicate 2019 represents a compelling opportunity to access the highly attractive High Net Worth segment. Clients will continue to benefit from PCGs excellent value proposition, which will be further enhanced by additional products and holistic risk management solutions provided through the Lloyds market.

"Syndicate 2019 is a unique and industry-defining structure between AIG and the oldest insurance market in the world. Our partnership with Lloyds will materially benefit PCGs clients and enable our High Net Worth business to further capitalize on its pre-eminent market position, said Peter Zaffino, President & Global Chief Operating Officer, AIG. "For AIG, this transaction represents a continuation of our strategy to optimize our General Insurance portfolio, create additional products for clients, diversify our capital base, and improve the quality of our earnings to drive value for all our stakeholders.

Syndicate 2019 is managed by Talbot Underwriting Limited, the managing agency AIG acquired in 2018 as part of the Validus transaction. Current coverages offered by Syndicate 2019 reflect PCGs product offerings including homeowners, auto, collections, yacht, personal umbrella and specialty coverage for earthquake, excess flood and workers compensation.

AIG was advised on the transaction by Aon, Evercore and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Warum Sie genau jetzt einen ETF-Sparplan für die Altersvorsorge
eröffnen sollten. (Anzeige)
03.05.20
Ausblick: American International Group (AIG) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Experten sehen bei American International Group (AIG)-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur American International Group (AIG)-Aktie im Februar 2020 (finanzen.net)
14.02.20
Aktionäre von AIG erhalten konstante Dividende (MyDividends)
14.02.20
American International Group (AIG) präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
12.02.20
Ausblick: American International Group (AIG) präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
25.11.19
Finanzkrise: Muss AIG 1 Milliarde Dollar Boni nachzahlen? (Finenews.ch)
04.11.19
Versicherer AIG wird eine unveränderte Dividende ausschütten (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American International Group (AIG) News
RSS Feed
American International Group (AIG) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.02.2018American International Group (AIG) OverweightBarclays Capital
17.02.2017American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.12.2016American International Group (AIG) OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) BuyArgus Research Company
05.08.2015American International Group (AIG) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.11.2009American International Group underperformCredit Suisse Group
16.09.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.08.2008AIG sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
14.03.2005Update American International Group Inc. (AIG): UnRaymond James

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American International Group (AIG) Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene American International Group (AIG) News

30.04.20Experten sehen bei American International Group (AIG)-Aktie Potenzial
27.04.20American International Group (AIG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
03.05.20Ausblick: American International Group (AIG) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
01.05.20AIG Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: A Beat in Store for the Stock?
Weitere American International Group (AIG) News
Werbung

Inside

6 Vorurteile über ETFs
DZ BANK - Öl-Crash und Rally am Aktienmarkt - wie geht es weiter?
Psychologie der Geldanlage: Ist Stress ein Renditekiller?
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Post, E.ON
US-chinesischer Handelskonflikt lebt wieder auf
Activision Blizzard mit negativer Dynamik
Alphabet - Mit einem Sprung über den Widerstand
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Die Zukunft des DAX
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur American International Group (AIG)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American International Group (AIG) Peer Group News

13:34 UhrBranchenexperten rechnen mit harten Jahren für Lebensversicherer
12:27 UhrAktuare - Versicherer müssen Zinszusatzreserve verdoppeln
11:55 UhrAllianz-Aktie rot: Allianz kassiert Gewinnziel - Gewinnrückgang
11:40 UhrDie Allianz gegen Corona muss ohne den einstigen Gönner funktionieren
11:37 UhrWarren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway steigert trotz Corona-Krise Betriebsgewinn - Nettoergebnis mit Milliarden-Rekordverlust
10:31 UhrAllianz Tech Trust : Total Voting Rights
10:27 UhrVersicherungsmathematiker - Corona für Assekuranz nicht existenzbedrohend
10:04 UhrPrudential PLC : Disclosure of Director's details - Amy Yip
09:58 UhrWDH/ROUNDUP: Allianz streicht wegen Corona-Unsicherheit Prognose
09:53 UhrROUNDUP: Allianz streicht wege Corona-Unsicherheit Prognose - Gewinnrückgang

News von

Diesen Fehler sollten Paare bei Geld nie machen
Haben Corona-Infizierte die Chance auf Schadenersatz?
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
So schützen Sie sich vor Corona-Betrügern
Das Eiskönigin-Tablet für Kinder hat nur ein Manko

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX sackt ab -- Wirecard gleich zweimal abgestuft -- Klöckner mit hohem Verlust -- Allianz streicht Gewinnziel -- thyssen, Stabilus, Tesla, Gilead Sciences im Fokus

Ferrari senkt wegen Corona-Krise Prognosen deutlich. ING-Aktie sehr schwach - Kering ersetzt ING ab Freitag im Stoxx 50. Bridgestone übernimmt Reifenhandelskette Reiff. Union Invest gegen zu großen Staatseinfluss bei Lufthansa. Neue Prognose: S&T will 2020 trotz Corona-Krise wachsen. Luftfahrt-Krise: Rolls-Royce offenbar vor Abbau tausender Stellen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten Unternehmen, die unter den Rettungsschirm des Staates schlüpfen, trotzdem Dividenden oder Vorstands-Boni ausgeben dürfen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:44 Uhr
DAX sackt ab -- Wirecard gleich zweimal abgestuft -- Klöckner mit hohem Verlust -- Allianz streicht Gewinnziel -- thyssen, Stabilus, Tesla, Gilead Sciences im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
14:09 Uhr
Jetzt 15 Euro Neukundenprämie sichern: Verlässlich und transparent Bitcoin an der Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange handeln
Aktie im Fokus
14:06 Uhr
VW-Holding TRATON rechnet mit 'drastischem Absatzrückgang' im zweiten Quartal - Aktie gibt deutlich nach
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Allianz840400
Gilead Sciences Inc.885823
Apple Inc.865985
TUITUAG00
BASFBASF11