AIG Research Shows Americans Without Life Insurance Not Taking Action to Reduce Financial Risks

New research announced by American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)
reveals that consumers who do not have life insurance feel less prepared
financially for the illness or death of self or a loved one than people
with life insurance; yet, they are not more likely to act to reduce
risk. AIG also found that having insufficient retirement funds was among
consumers most explored researched, discussed or thought-about
risks.
"This research confirms that many people dont feel fully prepared for
the financial ramifications of death, chronic illness or a retirement
income shortfall, said Rod Rishel, Chief Executive Officer, Life
Insurance, AIG. "Our Life Insurance business helps consumers mitigate
financial risks by offering a wide range of innovative solutions
designed to help individuals and their families when they need it most.
Weve also developed new resources to help financial professionals
connect with and educate consumers about solutions designed to meet
multiple needs.
The research conducted online with more than 8,100 U.S. consumers ages
21-64 found that people who dont own life insurance:
-
Feel 11 percentage points less prepared for death of self than those
who have life insurance.
-
Are 14 percentage points less likely than life insurance owners to
increase their rate of retirement savings in response to the risk of a
market crash.
-
Are twice as likely to take actions to reduce financial risk of
illness of self than of death.
The solutions available through AIGs Life Insurance business include
products for consumers who may need increased supplemental income in
retirement, as well as life insurance policies with integrated or
available living benefit riders for chronic illness.
AIG also offers resources including Generation Station, an online tool
to help financial professionals quickly pinpoint appropriate life
insurance offerings based on a clients age, sex, and a few other
attributes. The tool, along with generational outreach tips, is at www.aig.com/GenerationMatters.
Additionally, AIG has launched new online centers at www.aig.com/IUL
and www.aig.com/QoLIUL
to share comprehensive information about index universal life (IUL)
insurance products. IUL solutions are designed to offer life insurance
protection, opportunities for cash accumulation, income in retirement,
and a measure of protection against market downturns.
The AIG research was conducted online in the third and fourth quarters
of 2017. Additional data and insights from the research will be released
in coming months.
For more information on AIG, visit www.aig.com.
Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have
volunteered to participate in online surveys and polls. The data have
been weighted to reflect the demographic composition of the adult U.S.
public, and then filtered to household insurance decision-makers. As the
sample is based on those who initially self-selected for participation
in the panel rather than a probability sample, no estimates of sampling
error can be calculated. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to
multiple sources of error, including, but not limited to sampling error,
coverage error, and measurement error.
AIGs Life business is a part of the companys Life & Retirement
division, which brings together a broad portfolio of retirement, life
insurance and institutional products offered through an extensive,
multichannel distribution network. With its customer-focused service,
breadth of product expertise, deep distribution relationships and
world-class team of talented employees who are passionate about what
they do Life & Retirement is well positioned to meet todays and
tomorrows growing needs.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide
range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement
products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80
countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products
and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets,
manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is
listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com
and www.aig.com/strategyupdate
| YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig
| Twitter: @AIGinsurance
| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005137/en/