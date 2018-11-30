AIG Strengthens Its Global Property and Casualty Underwriting Office

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced leadership appointments that strengthen its Global Chief Underwriting Office by adding seasoned underwriters with deep expertise in global property and casualty underwriting. Kean Driscoll has been appointed Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Property and Agriculture, General Insurance. Alexander Baugh has been appointed Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Casualty and Financial Lines, General Insurance. These appointments are effective immediately.

In these new global underwriting leadership roles, Mr. Driscoll and Mr. Baugh will work with General Insurances global underwriting organization and regional business teams to align underwriting with AIGs overall risk appetite and engage with clients and distribution partners on profitable growth opportunities. Mr. Driscoll and Mr. Baugh will report to Tom Bolt, Global Chief Underwriting Officer, AIG General Insurance, and will continue to serve on the General Insurance Executive Leadership Team.

"These leadership appointments strengthen our focus on underwriting excellence, said Peter Zaffino, President and CEO, AIG General Insurance, and Global Chief Operating Officer, AIG. "I look forward to continuing to work with Kean and Lex in their new roles as we expand our capabilities for our clients and partners.

A founding member of Validus, most recently Mr. Driscoll served as CEO of Validus Re. Mr. Baugh has spent his 35-year career at AIG, and most recently served as President and CEO of North America General Insurance.

In connection with Mr. Driscolls new role, Jeff Clements has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Validus Re, effective immediately. Mr. Clements previously served as Chief Underwriting Officer of Validus Re.

