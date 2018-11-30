AIG Strengthens Its Global Property and Casualty Underwriting Office

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced
leadership appointments that strengthen its Global Chief Underwriting
Office by adding seasoned underwriters with deep expertise in global
property and casualty underwriting. Kean Driscoll has been appointed
Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Property and Agriculture, General
Insurance. Alexander Baugh has been appointed Global Chief Underwriting
Officer for Casualty and Financial Lines, General Insurance. These
appointments are effective immediately.
In these new global underwriting leadership roles, Mr. Driscoll and Mr.
Baugh will work with General Insurances global underwriting
organization and regional business teams to align underwriting with
AIGs overall risk appetite and engage with clients and distribution
partners on profitable growth opportunities. Mr. Driscoll and Mr. Baugh
will report to Tom Bolt, Global Chief Underwriting Officer, AIG General
Insurance, and will continue to serve on the General Insurance Executive
Leadership Team.
"These leadership appointments strengthen our focus on underwriting
excellence, said Peter Zaffino, President and CEO, AIG General
Insurance, and Global Chief Operating Officer, AIG. "I look forward to
continuing to work with Kean and Lex in their new roles as we expand our
capabilities for our clients and partners.
A founding member of Validus, most recently Mr. Driscoll served as CEO
of Validus Re. Mr. Baugh has spent his 35-year career at AIG, and most
recently served as President and CEO of North America General Insurance.
In connection with Mr. Driscolls new role, Jeff Clements has been
appointed Chief Executive Officer of Validus Re, effective immediately.
Mr. Clements previously served as Chief Underwriting Officer of Validus
Re.
