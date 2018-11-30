finanzen.net
05.06.2019 22:45
AIG Strengthens Its Global Property and Casualty Underwriting Office

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced leadership appointments that strengthen its Global Chief Underwriting Office by adding seasoned underwriters with deep expertise in global property and casualty underwriting. Kean Driscoll has been appointed Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Property and Agriculture, General Insurance. Alexander Baugh has been appointed Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Casualty and Financial Lines, General Insurance. These appointments are effective immediately.

In these new global underwriting leadership roles, Mr. Driscoll and Mr. Baugh will work with General Insurances global underwriting organization and regional business teams to align underwriting with AIGs overall risk appetite and engage with clients and distribution partners on profitable growth opportunities. Mr. Driscoll and Mr. Baugh will report to Tom Bolt, Global Chief Underwriting Officer, AIG General Insurance, and will continue to serve on the General Insurance Executive Leadership Team.

"These leadership appointments strengthen our focus on underwriting excellence, said Peter Zaffino, President and CEO, AIG General Insurance, and Global Chief Operating Officer, AIG. "I look forward to continuing to work with Kean and Lex in their new roles as we expand our capabilities for our clients and partners.

A founding member of Validus, most recently Mr. Driscoll served as CEO of Validus Re. Mr. Baugh has spent his 35-year career at AIG, and most recently served as President and CEO of North America General Insurance.

In connection with Mr. Driscolls new role, Jeff Clements has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Validus Re, effective immediately. Mr. Clements previously served as Chief Underwriting Officer of Validus Re.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

