AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that it
will redeem all of its outstanding 8.000% Series A-7 Junior Subordinated
Debentures due May 22, 2038 (ISIN No. XS0365324838 (144A)/XS0365323608
(Reg. S)) (the "Series A-7 Junior Subordinated Debentures) and all of
its outstanding 8.625% Series A-8 Junior Subordinated Debentures due May
22, 2038 (ISIN No. XS0365317113 (144A)/XS0365314284 (Reg. S)) (the
"Series A-8 Junior Subordinated Debentures and, together with the
Series A-7 Junior Subordinated Debentures, the "Debentures) on May 22,
2018 (the "Redemption Date). On the Redemption Date, AIG will pay to
the registered holders of each series of Debentures a redemption price
equal to 100% of the principal amount outstanding, plus accrued and
unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date. As of April
20, 2018, 12,350,000 aggregate principal amount of the Series A-7
Junior Subordinated Debentures were outstanding and £5,500,000 aggregate
principal amount of the Series A-8 Junior Subordinated Debentures were
outstanding.
This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the
Debentures. Holders of each series of Debentures should refer to the
applicable notice of redemption delivered to the registered holders of
such series of Debentures by The Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee
with respect to the Debentures.
Certain statements in this press release, including those describing the
completion of the redemption, constitute forward-looking statements.
These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only
AIGs belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature,
are inherently uncertain and outside AIGs control. It is possible that
actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated
results indicated in these statements. Factors that could cause actual
results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the
forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIGs periodic
filings with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide
range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement
products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80
countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products
and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets,
manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is
listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com
| YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig
| Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance
| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig.
These references with additional information about AIG have been
provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such
websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and
retirement, and general insurance operations of American International
Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com.
All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or
affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services
may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual
policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by
independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be
provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not
generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are
therefore not protected by such funds.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005699/en/