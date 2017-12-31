20.04.2018 22:16
AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 8.000% Series A-7 Junior Subordinated Debentures due May 22, 2038 (ISIN No. XS0365324838 (144A)/XS0365323608 (Reg. S)) (the "Series A-7 Junior Subordinated Debentures) and all of its outstanding 8.625% Series A-8 Junior Subordinated Debentures due May 22, 2038 (ISIN No. XS0365317113 (144A)/XS0365314284 (Reg. S)) (the "Series A-8 Junior Subordinated Debentures and, together with the Series A-7 Junior Subordinated Debentures, the "Debentures) on May 22, 2018 (the "Redemption Date). On the Redemption Date, AIG will pay to the registered holders of each series of Debentures a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date. As of April 20, 2018, 12,350,000 aggregate principal amount of the Series A-7 Junior Subordinated Debentures were outstanding and £5,500,000 aggregate principal amount of the Series A-8 Junior Subordinated Debentures were outstanding.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Debentures. Holders of each series of Debentures should refer to the applicable notice of redemption delivered to the registered holders of such series of Debentures by The Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee with respect to the Debentures.

Certain statements in this press release, including those describing the completion of the redemption, constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only AIGs belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIGs control. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIGs periodic filings with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

