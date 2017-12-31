HSBC-Webinar: Jörg Scherer zeigt, wie Sie den aktuellen Markt traden und direkt aus dem Chart Handelsstrategien ableiten können. 22.02., 12 Uhr. Live!
Aimmune Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $32.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $176 million before deducting estimated underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Aimmune. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by Aimmune. In addition, Aimmune has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Aimmune.

Aimmune currently expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund its ongoing clinical development of AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy; regulatory activities related to the potential filing of a Biologics License Application and a Marketing Authorization Application for AR101; preparation for potential commercialization of AR101; research and development of additional CODIT product candidates; and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 26, 2018, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Piper Jaffray & Co. are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets are also acting as bookrunning managers. Roth Capital Partners and Wedbush PacGrow are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 28, 2017, and was automatically declared effective upon filing. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022; email: prospectus@cantor.com; or from Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, via telephone at 800-747-3924 or email at prospectus@pjc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies. The companys Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) approach is intended to achieve meaningful levels of protection by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmunes first investigational biologic product using CODIT, AR101 for the treatment of peanut allergy, has received the FDAs Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the desensitization of peanut-allergic patients 417 years of age and is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Aimmunes expectations with respect to the completion, timing and use of proceeds of the proposed public offering. Risks and uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: market conditions and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the proposed public offering; Aimmunes ability to initiate and/or complete clinical trials; the unpredictability of the regulatory process; the possibility that the results of early clinical trials may not be predictive of future results; the possibility that Aimmunes clinical trials will not be successful; and Aimmunes dependence on the success of AR101. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Aimmunes most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Aimmunes preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on February 20, 2018, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, which includes Aimmunes current and future reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Aimmune undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

