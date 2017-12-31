Aimmune Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company
developing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies,
today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of
5,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $32.00
per share, for gross proceeds of $176 million before deducting estimated
underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses
payable by Aimmune. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be
offered by Aimmune. In addition, Aimmune has granted the underwriters of
the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000
shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting
discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by
Aimmune.
Aimmune currently expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to
fund its ongoing clinical development of AR101, an investigational
biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy; regulatory
activities related to the potential filing of a Biologics License
Application and a Marketing Authorization Application for AR101;
preparation for potential commercialization of AR101; research and
development of additional CODIT product candidates; and for general
corporate purposes.
The offering is expected to close on or about February 26, 2018, subject
to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Piper Jaffray & Co. are
acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Credit Suisse and
RBC Capital Markets are also acting as bookrunning managers. Roth
Capital Partners and Wedbush PacGrow are acting as co-managers for the
offering.
A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this
offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on
December 28, 2017, and was automatically declared effective upon filing.
The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a
prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: BofA Merrill Lynch,
NC1-004-03, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC
28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com;
or from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park
Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022; email: prospectus@cantor.com;
or from Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800
Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, via telephone at
800-747-3924 or email at prospectus@pjc.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
About Aimmune Therapeutics
Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company developing treatments for potentially life-threatening food
allergies. The companys Characterized Oral Desensitization
ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) approach is intended to achieve meaningful levels
of protection by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of
key allergens. Aimmunes first investigational biologic product using
CODIT, AR101 for the treatment of peanut allergy, has received the
FDAs Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the desensitization of
peanut-allergic patients 417 years of age and is currently being
evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are
not historical facts are "forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited
to, statements regarding: Aimmunes expectations with respect to the
completion, timing and use of proceeds of the proposed public offering.
Risks and uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the
forward-looking statements include: market conditions and the
satisfaction of closing conditions related to the proposed public
offering; Aimmunes ability to initiate and/or complete clinical trials;
the unpredictability of the regulatory process; the possibility that the
results of early clinical trials may not be predictive of future
results; the possibility that Aimmunes clinical trials will not be
successful; and Aimmunes dependence on the success of AR101. These and
other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Aimmunes most
recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
Aimmunes preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on
February 20, 2018, including the documents incorporated by reference
therein, which includes Aimmunes current and future reports filed with
the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017. All forward-looking statements contained in this
press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Aimmune
undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events
that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were
made.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221006552/en/