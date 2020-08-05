  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Morgen um 18 Uhr live: Supermärkte, Drogerien und Co. - so profitieren Sie vom Immobilien-Boom im Einzelhandel! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
01.07.2021 02:15

Airgain® Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced that it has granted inducement awards to six new non-executive employees who recently joined the Company, including Ali Sadri, the Companys new Senior Vice President, Engineering.

The awards were made on June 30, 2021 under Airgains 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Airgain as an inducement to join the company. The inducement awards to the six new employees consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 25,500 shares of Airgain common stock, and 12,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs). The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $20.62 the fair market value of Airgain common stock on the date of grant. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the rest vesting in equal monthly installments thereafter and are subject to the employees continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Company's common stock and there is no exercise price associated with the RSUs granted hereunder. The RSUs vest in four substantially equal installments on each of May 15, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, subject to the employees continued services with the Company. Mr. Sadri was awarded 20,000 of the foregoing options and all 12,000 of the foregoing RSUs, and his award was the only individually negotiated award. The awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Airgains Board of Directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Airgain in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Airgains mission is to connect the world through advanced antenna systems and integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgains technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Through its pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high-performance embedded antenna technology, Airgain has become a leading provider to the residential wireless local area networking, also known as WLAN, market, supplying to leading carriers, original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, original design manufacturers, or ODMs, and chipset manufacturers who depend on us to achieve their wireless performance goals. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected employment relationship of the employees receiving options and expectations about the Airgains future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products or the first responder dedicated network; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers, and the overall market that our antennas are used in, as well as adversely affecting the general U.S. and global economic conditions and financial markets, and, ultimately, our sales and operating results; risks associated with the design and manufacturing of a first of its kind product and its introduction into the newly licensed first responder dedicated frequencies and associated uncertainty of regulatory compliance in a new product category; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Nachrichten zu Airgain Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Airgain News
RSS Feed
Airgain zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Airgain Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.08.2019Airgain OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
02.11.2018Airgain OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
10.08.2018Airgain BuyB. Riley FBR
16.02.2018Airgain NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
10.11.2017Airgain BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
09.08.2019Airgain OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
02.11.2018Airgain OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
10.08.2018Airgain BuyB. Riley FBR
10.11.2017Airgain BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
12.12.2016Airgain OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
16.02.2018Airgain NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
21.09.2016Airgain HoldWunderlich

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Airgain Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Ob Supermärkte, Drogerien oder Apotheken, Corona hat der Nahversorgungsbranche in den Stadtteilzentren und Wohngebieten ein Rekordjahr mit rund 11 Prozent Zuwachs gebracht. Erfahren Sie morgen im Online-Seminar live ab 18 Uhr wie auch Sie vom Immobilien-Boom im Einzelhandel profitieren. Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Airgain News

15.06.21Airgain (AIRG) Moves 12.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Weitere Airgain News
Werbung

Trading-News

Expertenerwartung 2. Halbjahr: Auf DAX-Sommerloch sollte Phase mit hoher Volatilität folgen
DZ BANK - Krones: keiner füllt mehr ab
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Ansätze mit hohen Chancen: ein Vergleich - Heute 18:30 Uhr live
Tesla mit Rückruf in China - Aktie bricht dennoch aus
Vontobel: Null Spread auf alle Turbo-Optionsscheine Open-End auf DAX©*
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der Unterschied zwischen preiswert & billig
8 Irrtümer über Vermögensverwalter
Genug von Pfizer und Co? Das sind die Highflyer aus Medizin und Biotech
BIT Global Fintech Leaders setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
Webinar: Allvest in 20 Minuten - Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten
Goldstandards
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Airgain-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Airgain Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bahn, Flüge, Hotels  diese Regeln gelten jetzt für Ihre Bonuspunkte
Der Traum vom Eigenheim ist groß wie nie  und unrealistischer denn je
Verschmähte Öko-Gewinner und die ostdeutsche Sartorius
Inflation für immer? Auf diese Szenarien müssen sich Sparer einstellen
Manche Bilder von Berlin sind von schlecht verhülltem Neid geprägt

News von

CureVac-Aktie: Besser gehts nicht
Ethereum wird knapper: Kommt es bald zum Flippening zwischen Bitcoin und Ethereum?
DAX Chartanalyse kurzfristig: Nur eine Frage der Zeit
Großbank sieht günstigen Einstiegszeitpunkt bei Nel ASA & Co
Silberpreis: Kräftige Verkaufswelle unter Terminmarktprofis

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Dow letztlich im Plus -- Robinhood: 70 Millionen Dollar wegen Regelverstößen -- Uber-Rivale DiDi erlöst mit Börsengang 4,4 Milliarden Dollar -- VW, Nordex, Zoom im Fokus

AstraZeneca: Hoher Impfschutz auch bei längerem Abstand der Impfdosen. Renault will erschwingliche Elektro-Kompaktwagen bauen. BVB wirbt offenbar weiter um Italiens EM-Torschützen Locatelli. BASF schließt Verkauf des Pigmentgeschäfts verspätet ab. EssilorLuxottica hält nach Urteil an Übernahme von Grandvision fest. Microsoft: Erneut Daten von Millionen LinkedIn-Nutzern im Netz entdeckt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Das sind die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen