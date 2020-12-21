  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Schützen Sie, was Sie lieben - mit der Risikolebens­ver­si­che­rung vom Markt­führer - Bis 31.12. mit bis zu 75 Euro Amazon.de Gutschein +++ -w-
21.12.2020 18:00

Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc. Continues to Expand Worldwide with the Acquisition of Nualtra Ltd.

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc. has acquired Nualtra Limited, a medical nutrition company offering life-enhancing oral nutritional supplements in the UK and Ireland. Cambrooke, a global leader and innovator in therapeutic nutrition for inborn errors of metabolism, ketogenic diet therapy, disease-related malnutrition, and, most recently, severe protein allergy, continues to expand its medical nutrition portfolio with this acquisition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005118/en/

Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc. has acquired Ireland-based Nualtra Limited, a medical nutrition company offering life-enhancing oral nutritional supplements. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc. has acquired Ireland-based Nualtra Limited, a medical nutrition company offering life-enhancing oral nutritional supplements. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nualtra has been the fastest-growing oral nutrition supplement provider in the UK and Ireland for several years through its focus on creating the best experience for patients with, or at risk from, disease-related malnutrition. Cambrooke President and Chief Executive Officer Howard Lossing said, "This is a great combination of two companies with a shared mission and one more important step forward on our quest for rapid growth in medical nutrition worldwide.

Cambrooke is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. and draws significant benefit from the Ajinomoto groups world-leading expertise in amino acids, ingredient science, and flavor-enhancing R&D capabilities. This expertise will soon be applied to Nualtras portfolio as well. Nualtras Chief Executive Officer Mark Lane said of the acquisition, "By leveraging the capabilities of Cambrooke, Ajinomoto and Nualtra, we will strengthen our ability to better serve the needs of our customers and health care professionals. We received several strong offers for our business, but Cambrooke was the obvious choice for everyone involved.

Nualtra adds expertise to Ajinomotos Cambrooke-led medical nutrition business and is Cambrookes fourth wholly owned subsidiary, all in Europe. Nualtras headquarters, leadership, and entire team will remain unchanged by the acquisition.

About Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc.  Founded in 2000, Cambrooke, a proud member of The Ajinomoto Group, is a Massachusetts-based therapeutic nutrition company and global provider of medical nutrition products for patients with serious unmet medical needs. Cambrooke works with physicians and researchers from around the world to develop, test, and commercialize products that focus on inborn errors of metabolism, intractable epilepsy, oncology, cystic fibrosis, and severe protein allergy. More information is available at cambrooke.com.

About Nualtra  Limerick, Ireland-based Nualtra develops and provides medical foods to public health systems for the treatment of patients with disease-related malnutrition. These foods are a regulated FMSPs (Food for Special Medical Purpose) and mostly taken orally, although some can be administered via a feeding tube. Nualtra owns the ingredients and formulas used in its products which are manufactured in several European locations and distributed via pharmaceutical wholesalers. The companys products are exclusively sold to the NHS and HSE and reimbursed after being prescribed by a doctor. https://nualtra.com

About Ajinomoto Co., Inc.  By unlocking the power of amino acids, the Ajinomoto Group, aims to resolve food and health issues associated with dietary habits and aging, while contributing to greater wellness for people worldwide. Based on the corporate message, "Eat Well, Live Well, Ajinomoto is using science to pursue the future growth potential of amino acids by creating new value through sustainable and innovative solutions for communities and society. The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 35 countries and regions and sells products in more than 130 countries. In fiscal 2019, sales were 1.1000 trillion yen (10.1 billion U.S. dollars). To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.

Nachrichten zu Ajinomoto Co Inc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ajinomoto News
RSS Feed
Ajinomoto zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ajinomoto Co Inc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Ajinomoto News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Ajinomoto News
Werbung

Trading-News

Pan American Silver und Barrick Gold: Bei den Edelmetallen brodelt es
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones lehrbuchreife Auflösung
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Infineon, Volkswagen
ETFs vs. aktiv gemanagte Fonds | Unterschied zwischen Index-Tracking & Stock-Picking
Facebook  Geht den Bullen die Kraft aus?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Jüngste US-Neuemissionen teilweise mit 100-fachen Umsatz.
Das Steuersparpotenzial bei Kinderkonten
Das hat Sie 2020 am meisten interessiert
Saisonale Hochphase bei Silber startet
Jetzt im Magazin: Die fünf häufigsten Fehler bei der Kapitalanlage
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Ajinomoto-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Ajinomoto Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Fristlose Kündigung? So verhindern Sie die Corona-Räumung
Neue Regeln sollen die Risiken von CBD-Produkten verringern
Das sind die besten Deals am 21. Dezember
Unionsflügel will mehr Staat am Immobilienmarkt
Mit diesem Trick gelingt Ihnen die Flucht aus der PKV

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger hoffen auf Fortsetzung der Aktienrally
DAX drei Prozent im Minus: Virus-Mutation zwingt Europas Börsen in die Knie
Steuern: Welche Fallen lauern bei geerbten Aktiendepots?
Nach EuGH-Urteil: "Mehrere Millionen deutsche Dieselfahrer haben Anspruch auf Schadensersatz"
Analyst warnt: Tesla-Aktie steigt in den S&P 500 auf - was passieren könnte

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt unter 13.300 Punkten -- EMA-Zulassung für BioNTech-Vakzin -- Einigung auf weiteres gewaltiges US-Corona-Konjunkturpaket -- Tele Columbus, RWE, Moderna, Lockheed und Tesla im Fokus

CureVac startet Studie mit Klinikpersonal. Zeitpunkt für Entscheidung über Genehmigung der Tesla-Fabrik offen. KUKA erhält Großauftrag für Karosseriebaulinien von Mercedes-Benz. Tests für AstraZeneca- und Sputnik-V-Impfstoffkombination vereinbart. Bayer verkauft weitere Anlage an chinesische WuXi. Lufthansa fliegt nach Großbritannien und mit leeren Maschinen zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Impfungen gegen das Coronavirus sollen am 27. Dezember starten. Haben Sie vor sich impfen zu lassen, wenn es so weit ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen