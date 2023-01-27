  • Suche
14.02.2023 18:41

AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Übernahmespekulationen heben Norma auf Achtmonatshoch

(neu: Schlusskurse)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Die Aktien der Norma Group (NORMA Group SE) sind am Dienstag mit einem Kurssprung von zeitweise mehr als einem Fünftel auf den höchsten Stand seit Juni 2022 gestiegen. Sie reagierten damit auf Übernahmespekulationen und positive Geschäftszahlen des Verbindungstechnik-Spezialisten und Autozulieferers. Zum Handelsende gewannen die Anteile noch 13,2 Prozent auf 22,64 Euro. Der Nebenwerteindex SDAX legte um rund 0,4 Prozent zu.

Am Vorabend hatte die Nachrichtenagentur Bloomberg unter Berufung auf mit der Angelegenheit vertraute Personen berichtet, dass Norma in das Blickfeld von Übernahmeinteressenten geraten ist. Das Unternehmen habe in den vergangenen Monaten etliche Angebote ausgeschlagen. Zu den Interessenten gehörten unter anderem Carlyle, PAI Partners und Triton.

Zudem übertraf das Unternehmen mit einem unerwartet starken Schlussquartal die Erwartungen von Experten. Der Umsatz stieg im Gesamtjahr 2022 um knapp 14 Prozent. Das um Sondereffekte bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebit) lag zwar 13 Prozent unter dem Vorjahreswert, allerdings über der durchschnittlichen Analystenschätzung.

Norma habe die zuletzt vorgestellten Ziele erreicht, stellte Analyst Peter Rothenaicher von der Baader Bank fest. Die Aktien seien trotz der jüngsten Erholung noch fundamental unterbewertet, betonte er.

Mit dem aktuellen Plus summiert sich der Kursgewinn von Norma im bisher noch kurzen Jahresverlauf bereits auf gut 33 Prozent, nachdem sich der Kurs im Vorjahr halbiert hatte. Im vergangenen September waren die Papiere auf ein Zwölfjahrestief abgesackt, haben sich seitdem aber um rund 80 Prozent erholt./edh/ajx/stk/ajx/jha/

Erwartungen übertroffen
NORMA Group-Aktie zeitweise auf Achtmonatshoch: NORMA mit unerwartet starkem Schlussquartal - Wohl diverse Übernahmeangebote abgelehnt
Der Verbindungstechnik-Spezialist NORMA Group hat mit einem unerwartet starken Schlussquartal die Erwartungen von Experten übertroffen.
18:41 Uhr
11:08 Uhr
